Read full article on original website
Related
whtc.com
Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Varnum completes office renovation
A local law office’s remodel features modern upgrades, reflecting the changing needs of its employees as they return to the office. Varnum recently announced the completion of its Grand Rapids office’s extensive renovation, which began in September 2021 and saw approximately 64,000 square feet and four floors of the building reimagined.
WOOD
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families
National drug shortage starts to impact W. MI families. Michigan’s Mazi Smith faces felony weapons charge. Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who grew up in West Michigan, was arrested this week on a felony weapons charge. (Dec. 1, 2022) GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers. A murder...
Mattawan Man Shares Story of Amazing Generosity From Local Company To Start The Holidays
I know it may be early but I just read a beautiful story that even got me a little emotional, as a local company in Mattawan just made someone's holiday unbelievably amazing. It may be because the holidays already have me a little emotional, but when you see something good happen to a family who has struggled with cancer, it gives you hope there are still great people out there. Jim Jilek recently hired WOW 1 Day Painting when he shared his experience:
Former Kalamazoo police captain appointed interim chief in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, MI — A former Kalamazoo police captain who also ran unsuccessfully for Kalamazoo County sheriff has been appointed as the interim chief in Battle Creek. The City of Battle Creek announced Thursday that Police Chief Jim Blocker is retiring and current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley will step up as interim chief.
Black-Owned Wine And Jazz Bar Brings Culture And Community To Grand Rapids
Wine is a $70 billion industry, but it tends to be dominated by white vineyard owners, vintners and sommeliers. Although Black people typically make up more than 10% of American wine consumers, less than 1% of wineries are Black-owned, according to a 2020 survey focused on Black wine entrepreneurs. In...
Lawsuit challenging LGBTQ civil rights is ‘purely speculative,’ Nessel argues
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A judge should dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Grand Rapids area nonprofit that challenges Michigan civil rights law now including protections for LGBTQ people, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel contends. “Simply put, there is no immediate danger of harm, and plaintiff’s concerns are based...
WOOD
First Day in Florida
Thursday was our 2nd day on the road. We dove from Whitehouse TN to Pensacola Beach. It’s nearly 1,000 miles to go from Holland to Pensacola Beach. I don’t have many pics. to share – we spent most of the day in the car driving. The top pic. is holly growing at a rest stop in Alabama. You see holly planted throughout the south. It’s green in winter with red berries. I thought it odd that the hedge was next to a busy walkway. The leaves are sharp enough to leave a scratch.
Ascension Borgess nurses to hold strike vote if no deal reached
Nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo announced Tuesday that they will hold a strike authorization vote unless they can reach a tentative new contract agreement.
Mel Trotter adding three new thrift stores
Mel Trotter Ministries will be added three new thrift stores and a new distributing warehouse.
MLive.com
Former WMU football coach Tim Lester on 6-year run with Broncos, what’s next
KALAMAZOO, MI – Whether it’s picking a kid up from school, raking the leaves or cleaning the house, it’s easy to take for granted the daily, and sometimes mundane, activities that fill the schedule of the average adult. Tim Lester isn’t one of those people. The...
diehardsport.com
Michigan Assistant Reportedly Candidate For Local Head Coaching Job
Michigan special teams and safeties coach, Jay Harbaugh, who has worked in many capacities for the Wolverines’ staff, is apparently a candidate for the open Western Michigan job. The Broncos recently fired head coach Tim Lester. The son of the headman, Jay, 33, has been a terrific assistant for...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids
A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
WWMTCw
Eastside neighborhood in Kalamazoo expected to see new development
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The east side of Kalamazoo is expected to see a brand new redevelopment complex. Kalamazoo and the community on the east side have organizers that are helping build and refresh the east side of town with the Eastside Gateway Project. Possible: Bike lanes could be added...
Proposal 2 passed in Michigan, now what? Clerk raises concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It's been nearly nearly a month since the November election where Michigan voters said yes to proposal two which would expanding voting rights and add nine days of early in-person voting. The Kent County Clerk, Lisa Posthumus Lyons, says this means there is a wholesale...
Curbside bulk trash collection for Kalamazoo residents will begin December 1
The City of Kalamazoo has announced that curbside bulk trash collection for residents will begin on Thursday, December 1.
wgvunews.org
Final push underway to adopt MI tax credit in 2022
A final push is underway to get the state Legislature to expand a tax break for working poor people before the end of the year. Chances to expand the earned income credit appear to be dwindling. Kent County Treasurer Peter MacGregor is a former Republican legislator. He says wide bipartisan...
Martin man sentenced for soliciting teens online
A man has been sentenced for soliciting sex from teens online.
Teen found under blanket in accused trafficker’s car was taken from U.P. foster home
FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI – A teen girl who was found hiding under a blanket in the backseat of an accused sex trafficker’s vehicle was taken from an Upper Peninsula foster home, WLUC reports. Terrence Donte Clay, 38, of Comstock Park, was stopped and arrested at the south end...
West Michigan is Home to the Largest New Year’s Eve Ball Drop in the Entire State
Can you believe 2022 is almost behind us? And what a year it was!. This year we saw cutthroat political campaigns, the end of ArtPrize, and sadly a record number of drownings in Lake Michigan. However, 2022 also brought us a great Growlers victory, a new Vernor's flavor, and a flood of new businesses to the west Michigan area.
Comments / 0