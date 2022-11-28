Read full article on original website
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Phil Jurkovec, Drew Pyne and Brennan Armstrong are among the players who plan to enter the portal.
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker addresses horrible new controversy
In order to represent a state as a Senator, you have to be a resident of that state. And that might be a problem for Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker as he faces incumbent Raphael Warnock in a critical run-off election for Georgia senate to close out an extremely combative election in the 2022 midterms. Walker wants to represent Georgia in the Senate, but it’s recently been revealed that Walker might not even live in Georgia – though he’s denying that claim.
Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne decides to enter the transfer portal
Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB Drew Pyne is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Friday.
WTOP
McGhee leads Liberty against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 23-point performance
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-4) at Liberty Flames (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -15.5; over/under is 132. BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Darius McGhee scored 23 points in Liberty’s 80-53 victory against the Delaware State Hornets. The Flames have gone 3-1 at home. Liberty averages 71.6...
WTOP
5 takeaways from the 2023 Washington Mystics schedule
5 takeaways from the 2023 Mystics schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The WNBA unveiled the longest season in league history on Wednesday with 40 games on their docket for the upcoming 2023 season. This season will tip off on Friday, May 19 and conclude on Sunday, Sept. 10.
WTOP
Fields takes big step toward return when Bears host Packers
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears poised to return against the Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder. Fields took a big step toward playing by practicing Thursday without limitations after missing last week’s loss at...
WTOP
Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter sidelined with injuries
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games. John Collins will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle and De’Andre Hunter will be sidelined for at least one week with a right hip flexor strain, the Hawks said Thursday.
WTOP
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Iowa at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
