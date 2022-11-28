ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker addresses horrible new controversy

In order to represent a state as a Senator, you have to be a resident of that state. And that might be a problem for Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker as he faces incumbent Raphael Warnock in a critical run-off election for Georgia senate to close out an extremely combative election in the 2022 midterms. Walker wants to represent Georgia in the Senate, but it’s recently been revealed that Walker might not even live in Georgia – though he’s denying that claim.
McGhee leads Liberty against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 23-point performance

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (3-4) at Liberty Flames (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -15.5; over/under is 132. BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Darius McGhee scored 23 points in Liberty’s 80-53 victory against the Delaware State Hornets. The Flames have gone 3-1 at home. Liberty averages 71.6...
5 takeaways from the 2023 Washington Mystics schedule

5 takeaways from the 2023 Mystics schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The WNBA unveiled the longest season in league history on Wednesday with 40 games on their docket for the upcoming 2023 season. This season will tip off on Friday, May 19 and conclude on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Fields takes big step toward return when Bears host Packers

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears poised to return against the Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder. Fields took a big step toward playing by practicing Thursday without limitations after missing last week’s loss at...
Hawks forwards Collins, Hunter sidelined with injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks will be without both of their starting forwards for at least the next three games. John Collins will miss at least the next two weeks with a sprained left ankle and De’Andre Hunter will be sidelined for at least one week with a right hip flexor strain, the Hawks said Thursday.
ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Worcester at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Iowa at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
