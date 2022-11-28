Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Woman killed in deadly shooting, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Shelley Street near Scenic Highway. Officials say the victim was a female, and the coroner’s office has been...
wbrz.com
Police: Woman found shot to death in neighborhood off Scenic Highway
wbrz.com
Officials identify woman shot to death off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon
wbrz.com
Family of unidentified man transported to Baton Rouge hospital comes forward
BATON ROUGE - The family of an unidentified man brought to a local hospital Thursday came forward to bring him home. The man was brought to a Baton Rouge hospital by first responders Thursday evening, and police were called to help identify him. Officers exhausted efforts before asking the public for help.
brproud.com
Missing 9-year-old girl found with the help of search dogs and drones in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department asked for the public’s help locating a missing 9-year-old girl overnight. ZPD let the public know about the missing girl around 3 a.m. and she was found within an hour. It all started around 11 p.m. when ZPD was notified...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man reportedly shot at Gonzales apartment complex after breakup
A man reportedly was shot at an apartment complex off South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales following a romantic breakup Nov. 22. Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate reported the ex-boyfriend was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized after a group of individuals drove from Kenner to Gonzales following the breakup. According...
wbrz.com
Officials: Baton Rouge murder suspect killed in shootout with police after fleeing state with infant
theadvocate.com
Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt
More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
WLBT
Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
brproud.com
Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police looking for missing 22-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 22-year-old Baton Rouge man is missing. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help in locating Yohance Jones, 22, who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day in the King’s Hill Avenue area. Anyone who has any information on Jones’ location should...
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On December 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that Narcotics deputies, with the cooperation of the Baton Rouge DEA, had launched an investigation into a suspected street-level fentanyl and heroin distributor named Davante Johnson during the previous month. Agents launched their investigation after receiving information that Johnson was distributing Fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
wbrz.com
Zachary city employee arrested, accused of leaking police information
ZACHARY - A city worker is accused of going through law enforcement documents she wasn't supposed to access and then leaking that information. According to arrest documents from Louisiana State Police, 37-year-old Ashley Cobb, a Zachary court clerk, was booked Wednesday on charges of malfeasance and trespassing state computers. Investigators...
Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle slammed into the gate of an apartment complex in Baton Rouge overnight. It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The Villa, a complex located on S. Acadian Thruway, near Government Street. Photos taken at the scene show the aftermath of...
wbrz.com
Police arrest one after high-speed chase late Wednesday night
BAKER - Police arrested a person after a high-speed chase ended in a car crash along Airline Highway late Wednesday night. The Baker Police Department reportedly tried to pull over 23-year-old Johnathan Robertson off Groom Road, and when officers walked up to Robertson's car, he drove off. Robertson drove from...
Mother speaks out after daughter suffers broken jaw in home invasion
Rhonda Allen, mother of Brittani Delasbor, 21 spoke to News 10 about wanting justice for her daughter who suffered a broken jaw after being hit in the face with a hammer.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 14-year-old arrested over threatening note left in Assumption school bathroom
PIERRE PART - A teenage boy was arrested after administrators found a threat inside a school bathroom Wednesday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said the 14-year-old was arrested after the "threatening note" was discovered Wednesday at Pierre Part Elementary. Deputies said they ultimately found no weapons or any other sign...
BRPD searching for missing 22-year-old last seen on Thanksgiving
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 22-year-old last seen on Thanksgiving night, November 24. According to BRPD, Yohance Jones, 22, was last seen in the King’s Hill Avenue area on Thursday, Nov. 24. Anyone...
wbrz.com
Police investigating reported shooting near Tigerland that allegedly stemmed from robbery
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting that officials believe stemmed from a robbery late Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Bob Pettit Boulevard near Tigerland around 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The...
