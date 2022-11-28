ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Woman killed in deadly shooting, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Shelley Street near Scenic Highway. Officials say the victim was a female, and the coroner’s office has been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Woman found shot to death in neighborhood off Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead inside a car after a shooting that police believe stemmed from a "domestic incident." The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday on Shelley Street, just off Scenic Highway. The coroner's office later identified the victim as 28-year-old Da'ja Davis.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man reportedly shot at Gonzales apartment complex after breakup

A man reportedly was shot at an apartment complex off South Burnside Avenue in Gonzales following a romantic breakup Nov. 22. Baton Rouge newspaper The Advocate reported the ex-boyfriend was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized after a group of individuals drove from Kenner to Gonzales following the breakup. According...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Indictment: Baton Rouge man, 60, beaten to death over debt

More details about a fatal midsummer attack emerged this week in the indictment of a man accused of beating a 60-year-old Baton Rouge man to death over a debt. A grand jury indicted Desmond Demon Orange on second-degree murder Wednesday in the killing of Albert Dean Gibson, according to documents filed in the 19th Judicial District Court. Gibson was ambushed and viciously assaulted in the 5200 block of Plank Road on July 8, according to the indictment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WLBT

Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
JACKSON, MS
brproud.com

Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police looking for missing 22-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 22-year-old Baton Rouge man is missing. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help in locating Yohance Jones, 22, who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day in the King’s Hill Avenue area. Anyone who has any information on Jones’ location should...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with $35K Worth of Drugs, Firearms, and Other Charges. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On December 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that Narcotics deputies, with the cooperation of the Baton Rouge DEA, had launched an investigation into a suspected street-level fentanyl and heroin distributor named Davante Johnson during the previous month. Agents launched their investigation after receiving information that Johnson was distributing Fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary city employee arrested, accused of leaking police information

ZACHARY - A city worker is accused of going through law enforcement documents she wasn't supposed to access and then leaking that information. According to arrest documents from Louisiana State Police, 37-year-old Ashley Cobb, a Zachary court clerk, was booked Wednesday on charges of malfeasance and trespassing state computers. Investigators...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle slammed into the gate of an apartment complex in Baton Rouge overnight. It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The Villa, a complex located on S. Acadian Thruway, near Government Street. Photos taken at the scene show the aftermath of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police arrest one after high-speed chase late Wednesday night

BAKER - Police arrested a person after a high-speed chase ended in a car crash along Airline Highway late Wednesday night. The Baker Police Department reportedly tried to pull over 23-year-old Johnathan Robertson off Groom Road, and when officers walked up to Robertson's car, he drove off. Robertson drove from...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 14-year-old arrested over threatening note left in Assumption school bathroom

PIERRE PART - A teenage boy was arrested after administrators found a threat inside a school bathroom Wednesday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said the 14-year-old was arrested after the "threatening note" was discovered Wednesday at Pierre Part Elementary. Deputies said they ultimately found no weapons or any other sign...

