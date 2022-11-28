Read full article on original website
Randy Cox attorneys and family decry insufficient charges for officers
Randy Cox’s mother, Doreen Coleman, spoke outside at City Hall Tuesday. (Sophie Sonnenfeld, Contributing Photographer) Every day Randy Cox’s mother Doreen Coleman rides the bus an hour to Apple Rehabilitation in West Haven, where her son is recuperating after he was permanently paralyzed by police in June. At...
Controversial plan for 194-unit apartment building in the Hill moves forward
Over a month after its approval for construction by the City Plan Commission, the plan for a new apartment complex in the Hill neighborhood of New Haven continues to spark controversy, with community members questioning the affordability of the development and arguing that their input was not considered. Located at...
Yale Law professor shortlisted for top judicial post in New York
New York Governor Kathy Hochul D-NY listed Abbe Gluck ’96 LAW ’00, the Alfred M. Rankin Professor of Law at Yale Law School, as one of seven candidates for Chief Judge of the New York Court of Appeals. Gluck has been listed as the 11th-most-cited public law scholar...
Course correction underway at Yale Law, boycotting judges say
Around 80 students crammed into an unassuming Harkness Hall classroom Wednesday afternoon to hear from the two figures largely responsible for Yale Law School’s widespread media attention in recent months. Judges James C. Ho and Elizabeth Branch, both prominent conservative appointees of former president Donald Trump, made headlines when...
Goffe Street Armory inspires discourse on New Haven’s civic infrastructure
After years of struggling with deterioration and disrepair, the Goffe Street Armory is inspiring conversations about repurposing civic infrastructure while maintaining its history. Associate professor of architecture Elihu Rubin ’99 led a webinar earlier this month, discussing the Armory’s role as a piece of important civic infrastructure in New Haven....
A glimpse into Handsome Dan’s health routine
Walking around campus, you will find many interesting characters, but there is only one celebrity — and he walks on four legs. Handsome Dan XIX has been the face of Yale in both athletic and public events since his introduction in 2021, making him one of the most recognizable figures on campus. The key to Kingman’s — Handsome Dan’s real name — elegance can be demystified by his moderate diet and exercising habits, as well as his sleep schedule.
New Haven-based homelessness nonprofit receives $2.5 million from the Jeff Bezos fund
New Haven-based nonprofit New Reach received $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund to continue combatting homelessness in Connecticut. New Reach has been working to reduce homelessness in the state since 1990. The organization works in three main areas: eviction prevention, providing emergency shelters for the homeless and developing more affordable housing units. This November, they were among 40 organizations to receive funding from the Day 1 Families Fund, which is Jeff Bezos’s philanthropic charity started in 2018. New Reach plans to use the awarded $2.5 million to grow their housing efforts.
Salovey talks alumni generational differences
Yale’s latest alumni are less connected to day-to-day happenings at the University than previous generations, according to University President Peter Salovey. In an interview with the News, Salovey spoke about a generational split between older and younger generations of alumni. The divide is impacted by the busy hustle of young working lives and accentuated by a greater diversity of “almost any dimension you can imagine,” including family background, ethnicity and economic origin.
MEN’S BASKETBALL: Yale sets new three-point record in dominant win
The Yale men’s basketball team (7–1, 0–0 Ivy) hit a new school record with 18 three-pointers as they cruised to an 86–40 victory over Howard University (4–6, 0–0 ME) at home Wednesday night. “That’s what was available,” head coach James Jones said. “The guys...
