Argentina 2, Australia 1
Argentina 1 1 — 2 First Half_1, Argentina, Messi, (Otamendi), 35th minute. Second Half_2, Argentina, Alvarez, 57th; 3, Australia, Fernandez, 77th. Goalies_Australia, Mathew Ryan, Danny Vukovic, Andrew Redmayne; Argentina, Emilano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani. Yellow Cards_Irvine, Australia, 15th; Degenek, Australia, 38th. Referee_Szymon Marciniak. Assistant Referees_Pawel Sokolnicki, Tomasz Listkiewicz,...
Suarez a World Cup great for Uruguay, ‘the devil’ for others
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The day before what was likely his last World Cup game, Luis Suarez walked into the room, sat down and placed himself squarely in the spotlight — again. Then a Ghanaian journalist let it all out: Ghana wants to “retire you,” he said to the Uruguay forward. You are “the devil himself.” You need to apologize to my country for what you did.
Big day at World Cup looms for France, Poland goalkeepers
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s a huge day for goalkeepers with big reputations when defending champion France faces Poland in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Sunday. Hugo Lloris will tie a national team record for Les Bleus four years after lifting the trophy as captain. Opposite number Wojciech Szczęsny is a penalty-saving, wise-cracking No. 1 who seems to be enjoying the tournament more than any other player.
2022 World Cup Scoring Leaders
Senegal coach Cisse ill ahead of World Cup game with England
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was unable to attend a news conference a day before his team’s World Cup game against England because of illness. Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday. But he is planning to be on the sideline Sunday when Senegal takes on England in the round of 16 at Al Bayt Stadium.
England vs Senegal LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news, starting 11 and latest build-up
England face Senegal in a World Cup last-16 clash tonight in Qatar. After finishing top of Group B to qualify for the knockout stages, England’s bid to win the World Cup starts to get serious with a place in the quarter-finals on the line. England had to endure penalties as they beat Colombia at this stage in Russia four years ago, and Gareth Southgate will be hoping there is less tension tonight against Senegal.In what has been a wildly unpredictable World Cup so far, England’s path to the last 16 was rather more serene than some of the other...
Netherlands 3, United States 1
First Half_1, Netherlands, Depay, (Dumfries), 10th minute; 2, Netherlands, Blind, (Dumfries), 45th+1. Second Half_3, United States, Wright, (Pulisic), 76th; 4, Netherlands, Dumfries, (Blind), 81st. Goalies_United States, Matt Turner, Sean Johnson, Ethan Horvath; Netherlands, Andries Noppert, Justin Bijlow, Remko Pasveer. Yellow Cards_Koopmeiners, Netherlands, 60th; De Jong, Netherlands, 87th. Referee_Wilton Pereira Sampaio....
