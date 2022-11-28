Read full article on original website
Art exhibit highlights underrepresented perspectives
The art world is full of different perspectives, but some people do not have access to these spaces. Artist and arts educator Mollie Hosmer-Dillard saw the lack of representation in gallery spaces in Salt Lake City as an opportunity for collaboration with incarcerated youth and community members in the Salt Lake City area. "Dissolving Contradictions" is the product of that opportunity.
Utah-based Myrin Ranch receives Leopold Conservation Award
The Myrin family was presented with a crystal trophy and $10,000 at the Utah Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Meeting in Provo, Utah on Nov. 17. This award is given yearly to farmers, ranchers and forestland owners in recognition of their efforts in ecological benefits, resilience, leadership, innovation and going above and beyond what they need to do.
New USU report details Utah's top environmental priorities
The Utah State Legislature passed a resolution in support of the creation of the USU Institute for Land, Water, and Air in 2021 and tasked it with a yearly report. Executive director Brian Steed said this year’s report consists of five chapters. The first three address land, water, and air issues in the state. The final two look at the state’s agriculture and the Great Salt Lake in relation to those issues. Steed explained some of the main takeaways from the report.
LGBTQ Utahns gather to grieve and find community after Colorado shooting
In the wake of the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19, which killed five people and injured a dozen more, queer Utahns across the state have gathered to mourn those lost and to strengthen the communities that hold them together. The Utah Pride Center in Salt...
Two more cases of avian flu confirmed in Utah
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has confirmed two additional cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in the state. One is in the backyard flock of chickens in Utah County, and the other in a flock of game birds in Iron County. The UDAF has worked with the USDA...
Exploring 'Secret Salt Lake City' with Jeremy Pugh on Thursday's Access Utah
Where can you find a chunk of the Matterhorn enshrined at a Utah ski resort? What is the origin of Iosepa, the Hawaiian ghost town in the desert? And why is Utah called the Beehive State?. The book "Secret Salt Lake City" is a guide to the oddities, wonders, myths...
Rocky Anderson announces his candidacy for Salt Lake City mayor
Former Salt Lake City mayor Rocky Anderson has announced he is running for reelection. He served as mayor from 2000 through 2008. In his remarks announcing his candidacy, Anderson highlighted his achievements as mayor, including the 2002 Salt Lake Olympic Games, successful environmental protection programs and criminal justice reform. His remarks criticized current city leadership, including Mayor Erin Mendenhall, for what he called a “terrible record” on crime and for raising property taxes.
Suspect arrested after multiple cameras were found in University of Utah bathrooms
A suspect has been identified and arrested after multiple cameras were found in several bathrooms of the University of Utah’s Student Life Building. According to University Police, a patron discovered one of the cameras taped under a sink in a bathroom on the third floor of the building. This discovery prompted a thorough search in each of the bathrooms in the building and later, a second camera was discovered in an all-gender bathroom located in the basement.
Grand opening for Utah’s largest outdoor ice skating rink set for this weekend
Utah’s largest outdoor ice skating rink is set to open in Millcreek this weekend. The Millcreek Common Skate Loop, built with a $500,000 Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant, is made up of over 11,000 square feet of ice making it the largest ice skating rink in the entire state. It originally opened this summer for roller skaters and skateboarders and was met with much success, but now the loop will open for its first winter.
High-speed collision kills elderly man in West Jordan
An elderly man was pronounced dead following a head-on collision accident in West Jordan Thursday afternoon. According to West Jordan Police Lt. Richard Bell, the accident occurred at 12:30 p.m. where a Dodge pickup truck traveling North crashed into a Chevy Colorado heading West. The two vehicles collided at an intersection causing the Chevy to roll, killing the man inside.
