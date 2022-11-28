A suspect has been identified and arrested after multiple cameras were found in several bathrooms of the University of Utah’s Student Life Building. According to University Police, a patron discovered one of the cameras taped under a sink in a bathroom on the third floor of the building. This discovery prompted a thorough search in each of the bathrooms in the building and later, a second camera was discovered in an all-gender bathroom located in the basement.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO