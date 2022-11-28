ELDRIDGE - All roads will lead to Eldridge this Saturday, Dec. 3, for the 20th anniversary Eldridge Toy Run. Motorcyclists from all over make the trek to Eldridge on the first Saturday of December each year as a benefit for the Alabama Free Will Baptist Children’s Home located in the town, and this year will be no different. Riders from Tuscumbia will be passing through Haleyville at approximately 10:30 a.m. without stopping, and local riders are encouraged to meet at the Wavaho station on Highway 13 South to join them.

