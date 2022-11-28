Read full article on original website
Paula Kay Harris
Paula Kay Harris, 61, of Phil Campbell, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her residence. Paula was born on March 27, 1961 in Cullman. No services will be held at this time. Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the family. Paula is survived by her mother, Carolyn Faye Hodge; daughter,...
Othariell Wayne Martin
Othariell Wayne Martin, 77, of Haleyville, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022. He served in the United States Marine Corps, later enlisting with the Army National Guard, retiring at the rank of staff sergeant. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway and was a member of Sunny Home Baptist Church in Haleyville.
Notice of Appointment - Margaret Iveen Callahan Blake
TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary has been granted to Shelia Berry as Executrix of the Estate of Margaret Iveen Callahan Blake, on the 22nd day of November, 2022 by the Honorable Sheila G. Moore, Judge of Probate Court of Winston County;. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having...
20th anniversary Eldridge Toy Run Saturday
ELDRIDGE - All roads will lead to Eldridge this Saturday, Dec. 3, for the 20th anniversary Eldridge Toy Run. Motorcyclists from all over make the trek to Eldridge on the first Saturday of December each year as a benefit for the Alabama Free Will Baptist Children’s Home located in the town, and this year will be no different. Riders from Tuscumbia will be passing through Haleyville at approximately 10:30 a.m. without stopping, and local riders are encouraged to meet at the Wavaho station on Highway 13 South to join them.
Meek Baptist Church Christmas drive Dec. 10
ARLEY - Need help with Christmas? Meek Baptist Church might be able to help. Meek Baptist Church, located on Helicon Road, will be the location for a Kids Loving Kids Christmas drive Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. until noon. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. The giveaway will be for children and teens and only while supplies last.
Mortgage Foreclosure Sale
Default having been made in the terms of that mortgage executed on September 20, 2013 by Taylor R. Maddox, unmarried man, to EvaBank, which said mortgage is recorded in Book MORT 582, Page 761 in the Probate Office of Winston County, Alabama, and default continuing, and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the following described property will be sold at public outcry, for cash, to the highest bidder, in front of the Courthouse door of said County, in Double Springs, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on December 28, 2022:
Advertisement for Bids - Winston County Schools
Sealed proposals will be received by Winston County Schools at the office of Winston County Schools, 25101 Highway 195, Double Springs, AL 35553 until 1:30 P.M. CST on Thursday, December 15, 2022 for the:. LYNN HIGH SCHOOL &. WINSTON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL. ATHLETIC FIELD LIGHTING. UPGRADES. LYNN &. DOUBLE SPRINGS,
Christmas by the Lake opens Dec. 11
Christmas by the Lake, sponsored by Haleyville Fire and Rescue, will open to the public beginning Sunday, Dec. 11, and run through Christmas night, Dec. 25. Sunday-Thursday hours will be 6-9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday hours will be 6-10 p.m. Christmas by the Lake features tens of thousands of...
Christmas in the City set for this Saturday
HALEYVILLE - It’s Christmas time...once again...in the city. The City of Haleyville’s third annual Christmas in the City festival, sponsored by The Haleyville Area Chamber of Commerce, 9-1-1 Festival Committee and Heart of Haleyville Park Committee, will be Saturday, Dec. 3, and is predicted to be the biggest, best and brightest yet.
Christmas parades and events planned across the county
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means it’s time for Christmas parades. The following are the dates, times and other information you need to know about the area’s Christmas parades. A separate story regarding Haleyville’s Christmas in the City and parade is in today’s edition.
