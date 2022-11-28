ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadiz, KY

Helping Hands Annual Food Drive tops $10,000

The annual Helping Hands Food Drive at Hancock’s Neighborhood Market Thursday raised more than $10,000 to help feed people in Trigg County. When the event drew to a close the fundraising total topped $10,000 after a $500 donation from The Edge Media Group President Beth Mann and a $5,000 donation from an anonymous Trigg County farmer.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Obituaries Dec. 2, 2022

Mrs. Gerry Erwin, 89, of Murray, Kentucky passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022 at Hickory Woods Senior Living. Mrs. Erwin was born in Mobile, Alabama to the late William and Priscilla Thomas Paul. She later met her husband, Billy Erwin, in Fairhope, Alabama, and following a three month courtship, they were married, before he left for the Korean War while serving in the Air Force. They later lived in San Antonio, Texas, and Mobile Alabama, before returning to his hometown of Hazel, Ky. Gerry, was known to many while working at Bright’s Clothing for Women, in Murray after raising her children. But she most enjoyed being a friend, a wife, mother, and homemaker, and was always ready to help in the school system with her children’s activities and served as a Cub Scout leader. She was a member of South Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, where she served as a choir member, President of the Cordelia Erwin Circle, a Bible School and Sunday School teacher, and Youth Fellowship leader. She delighted in being a grandmother and great-grandmother, taking her grandchildren to Playhouse in the Park practices, Speech Team practices, or to the MSU Summer Writing Camp. Favorite memories were foraging for wild mushrooms in the woods with her husband, brother-in-law, Joe Tom Erwin, and friend, Jane Wells, and trout fishing the White River in Arkansas with close friends. Mrs. Erwin was loved by many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
MURRAY, KY
Murray’s Boone Named To Bank Of Cadiz Board

Bank of Cadiz & Trust Company officials announced Thursday the addition of a new director to their board: Murray native Howard Boone. Effective December 21, Boone is a proud graduate of Murray High School and Murray State University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science through business administration in 1985.
MURRAY, KY
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only

Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Dispatch: Restaurant fire breaks out in Webster Co.

POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Webster County caught fire Saturday morning. Dispatch says the call came in just before 10 a.m. that a fire had broken out at Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant. Dispatch says the owner of the restaurant was the only one in the building when...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
First Lady Beshear Opens Toy Drive For East Kentucky

Following west Kentucky’s horrific bout with severe weather last December, First Lady Britainy Beshear initiated a Christmas toy drive — thinking it would help families regroup after destruction. It did that and more, as families gathered, shopped freely and embraced the holiday, thanks to thousands upon thousands of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs

A Hopkinsville man was stopped by law enforcement on US 68 at Green Road in Trigg County and charged with possession of drugs Friday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 41-year-old Ty Mayton was stopped for careless driving and crossing the fog line and found to be in possession of meth and marijuana.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo

MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their...
MAYFIELD, KY
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
Father, four children injured in crash in Paducah

PADUCAH — A Smithland, Kentucky, father and four of his children were injured in a crash that shut down part of the downtown Paducah business loop for three hours Wednesday morning, police say. The crash happened around 8:23 a.m. at the intersection of North 3rd Street and Jefferson Street.
PADUCAH, KY
Missing Marshall County man located

The Sheriff's Office reports Lawrence has been located and is well. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing man. The Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Michael Lawrence of Benton was reported missing by a family member and has not been heard from since Thursday.Lawrence had recently been in the Calvert City and Gilbertsville areas of Marshall County.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Cadiz Man Injured In Rockcastle Road Crash

A Cadiz man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Rockcastle Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says Tommy Hillyard was southbound when he lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road striking a tree before overturning. He was taken by...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KSP reminds of traffic safety checkpoints in local areas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is reminding the public of increased traffic monitoring. KSP says they use traffic safety checkpoints and patrol known problematic areas to make public roads safer. The checkpoints also act as a deterrent to violate Kentucky laws. The intent of...
KENTUCKY STATE
Copper wiring stolen in burglary at old Elk Brand building

Copper wiring was stolen during a burglary this week at the old Elk Brand plant on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville. Someone entered the building Wednesday afternoon and removed the wiring, according to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, which does not name a suspect.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery

Authorities are investigating a robbery at Jersey Mike’s Subs on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a man wearing a blue hoodie entered the business and demanded money stating he had a gun in his pocket. The suspect fled the area on foot before law...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

