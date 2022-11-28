Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Biden rush back onstage to grab the microphone and tell a Michigan crowd that the US men's soccer team beat Iran
The president was in Bay City, Michigan, giving a speech about his economic plan when news of the US men's national team's victory arrived.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Herschel Walker makes shocking claim about Trump children
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, has walked a tightrope when dealing with former president Donald Trump. After Walker’s campaign asked Trump to stay away during the final days before the Nov. 8th election, Trump announced he would also distance himself from Walker’s runoff campaign. Meanwhile, former president Barack Obama has made Read more... The post Herschel Walker makes shocking claim about Trump children appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
thecomeback.com
Herschel Walker addresses horrible new controversy
In order to represent a state as a Senator, you have to be a resident of that state. And that might be a problem for Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker as he faces incumbent Raphael Warnock in a critical run-off election for Georgia senate to close out an extremely combative election in the 2022 midterms. Walker wants to represent Georgia in the Senate, but it’s recently been revealed that Walker might not even live in Georgia – though he’s denying that claim.
Nancy Pelosi Glows In Gold Gown With Daughter Alexandra At Joe & Jill Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photo
Nancy Pelosi, 82, shined at the White House State Dinner hosted by POTUS Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Dec. 1. Nancy, who stepped down as the Democratic House Speaker last month, wore a gorgeous gold gown to the event. She was joined by her daughter, Emmy-nominated journalist Alexandra Pelosi, 52, who wore an elegant, plunging black gown. Nancy and Alexandra stepped out together over one month after the politician’s husband Paul Pelosi, 82, was the victim of a home invasion attack.
How Long $500K Will Last in Retirement in Each State
When pondering the question, "How much do I need to retire?" there is never a one-size-fits-all answer. What one person could happily live on, another might find crimps their style. Although...
Comments / 0