How actress Michelle Yeoh learned to love her body at age 60
On Good Things Utah today – Actress Michelle Yeoh is riding high from her much-lauded performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Malaysian-born star opened up about “finally” being “cool” at 60 and how she’s learned to nurture her relationship with her body. “You get to be my age and you can see it literally slipping through your fingers, because you are no longer that prime age,” she said of getting older in Hollywood. “The worst is when people think, ‘Oh, she doesn’t look like she did in her 20s, so she can’t physically do the same things.'” What people don’t understand, Yeoh explained, is that she’s “learned some things over the years.” “I’m more clever and smarter in how I can sustain my stamina. I’m as fit as I was before, because I know how to look after myself much better than when I was younger,” she says. Of course, with age comes a keen awareness of how to treat one’s body. “Before I even get out of bed, I start meditating and I do my mantra,” she explained of her self-care habits. “I wake my body up slowly. I’ve had injuries over the years, so I have to rectify them.”
Teach your kids to create holiday magic for the less fortunate
On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – One mother says she is doing things as a mother that she never thought she would do. Deena says she can relate. “Once upon a time, I had a long list of things I’d never do as a parent: iPads at a restaurant, snacks before meals, and Nerf battles, just to name a few. But at the tippity-top of that list was the ultimate no-no for me: letting a kid sleep in my bed. Now, before you call me mean or unsympathetic to my child’s middle-of-the-night plight, this decision was made for their own good. Because other than those adrenaline-infused newborn months, I am a mother who needs an adequate amount of sleep to behave appropriately. Much like my son gets hangry when he hasn’t had enough snacks, I get an adult version of that when I haven’t had enough sleep. But somehow, some way, my almost-five-year-old third born little spitfire has made her way into my bed — and I have no idea how to make it stop. My first mistake was getting in the habit of letting her fall asleep in my bed. We didn’t do this with any of the other kids but since everyone has a different bed time and she’s the third kid and blah blah, here we are. We put on a show, give her some water, sometimes top her off with a little #allnatural melatonin and a while later she is gone. Once it is time for us to get into bed, we make a quick pit stop at the toilet and then it’s straight to the comforts of her stuffed-animal filled bottom bunk. Who would ever want to leave that?” Tune in with our hosts and weigh in or to read more click here: https://www.scarymommy.com/parenting/i-never-thought-i-would-have-a-kid-in-my-bed.
What Holiday Commercial Was So Surprisingly Sentimental That It Caught You Off-Guard?
Ugh, don't get me started on the holiday commercials from Publix.
Fresh and easy to make bruschetta
We love when Kiana Williams is in the GTU kitchen! She always brings in recipes that are healthy and flavorful. Today she’s balancing out the holiday sweets we’re all snacking on this time of year with a festive and fresh bruschetta. Hey, it’s red and green holiday appropriate, and oh so easy!
