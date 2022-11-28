Read full article on original website
Center ISD Student Flu Vaccine Clinic on Dec. 5
December 2, 2022 - Student flu vaccine clinic by Aurora Concepts is scheduled for December 5th on each campus of Center ISD. Parents may register their students through the online link. *Please sign up using the following link:. *All insurance policies will be verified, please sign up with the link...
SFA’s School of Human Sciences to Co-host Open house for Tiny Homes
Stephen F. Austin State University’s James I. Perkins College of Education and the School of Human Sciences are co-hosting an open house featuring four tiny homes built this fall by students in the school’s construction management program. Held in partnership with Village Nac, a faith-based nonprofit that shelters those suffering from poor mental health and homelessness, the free event is from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 9 at 1188 County Road 823, the site of the village.
Blood Drive at First Methodist Church on Dec. 9
December 2, 2022 - A Blood Drive at First Methodist Church is set for Friday, December 9, 2022. The drive will be held from 10am to 2:30pm in the Fellowship Hall of First Methodist Church at 211 Porter St., Center, Texas. Walk-ins are welcome or donors can call the Church Office at 936-598-2707 to make an appointment. They can also go online to http://www.giveblood.org to schedule their donation.
Chamber of Commerce Seeks Award Nominations
November 30, 2022 - The 100th Annual Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Celebration & Awards, presented by Farmers State Bank, will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023. We will celebrate and recognize the achievements of 2022 and welcome a new year. The highlight of the Celebration is our Awards...
Shelbyville ISD Safety, Security Committee Meeting Agenda, Dec. 7
December 1, 2022 - A meeting of the Safety and Security Committee of the Shelbyville Independent School District will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 beginning at 12pm, in the Board Room of the Shelbyville Independent School District at 5322 St. Hwy 87 S, Shelbyville, Texas The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.
Operation Blue Santa Announces Store Front Decorating Contest Entries
December 2, 2022 - Operation Blue Santa would like to thank the Businesses of Shelby County for their support and Christmas Spirit in decorating their windows. Six businesses entered, and a decision will be announced on Monday the 5th on who wins. Those businesses are: Ace Hardware, Johnston Properties (brokerage),...
My Five Cents: SFA, School Safety, Bill Filing, UT Tyler
December 1, 2022 - I hope your Thanksgiving was filled with family, friends, and wonderful food. We all have much to be thankful for. Now, the holiday season is upon us!. 1. Stephen F. Austin State University votes to join University of Texas System. During a special called Board of...
What? Is There Really a Cancer Causing ‘Hot Spot’ in Longview, TX?
What? Is there really a cancer-causing 'hot spot' in Longview, Texas?. Almost everyone has been affected by cancer in some way. Whether you yourself have found yourself in this battle or perhaps it has been someone you love. I lost my dad to cancer back in 2011. I would do anything to eradicate it from our lives forever.
Elkhart ISD Bus Crash Follow Up
Tara Hendrix with Visit Lufkin gave KTRE a sneak peek of the setup for their Ice Skating in the Pines event. With more than 30,000 square feet of ice, visitors can find the rink inside of the Pitser Garrison Civic Center from December 3 through January 8. Kilgore College esports...
This $1 Million Lufkin Home is Nestled Within Its Own Woodlands
Seclusion...peace...tranquility...grandeur. If I were to tell you of a home for sale located around 60 seconds away from Loop 287 in Lufkin, these words would probably not come to mind. But, this $1.1 million home is beautifully situated within the tall pines of its natural surroundings, giving it the feel of a country estate located miles beyond the hustle and bustle of city life.
Governor appoints Nacogdoches attorney to appellate court
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott appointed Jeff Rambin of Henderson to the Sixth Court of Appeals, Place 2, effective Jan. 1, 2023. His term on the court expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Jeff Rambin of Henderson is an attorney and Partner at Fairchild, Price, Haley & Smith, LLP in...
Murphy's Christmas Piano Recital
December 1, 2022 - Clara Murphy will present her Christmas Piano Recital Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7pm at First Baptist Church, San Augustine, Texas. Participating students are: Joy Bailey, Lake McDaniel, Bonnie Consford, Grace McReynolds, Makenna Tanner, Rylie Todd, Brooklyn Elliott and Braeleigh Elliott.
Deantre “Tre” Burns
A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Watson & Sons Chapel with Bro. Jody Hooper officiating. Interment will follow at Sardis Cemetery in Shelby County.
VFW to Observe Pearl Harbor Day
December 2, 2022 - It began when Japanese aircraft appeared in the air over Pearl Harbor, Hawaii just before 8:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, December 7th, 1941. When the attack ceased shortly before 10:00 a.m., less than two hours after it began, American forces had paid a fearful price. Eighteen (18) ships were either damaged or sunk, 180 aircraft were destroyed and 2,403 were dead and thousands of others wounded.
Attorney drops misconduct lawsuit against Angelina County commissioners
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin attorney Robert Flournoy has dropped the lawsuit filed against county commissioners in July 2022. Flournoy had accused court members of covering up their own misconduct when the commissioners fired Chuck Walker as the county’s road engineer in March 2022 and then replaced him.
Free Winter Wonderland Drive Thru For Christmas In Lufkin, Texas
The Angelina County Farmers Market is getting ready for its 4th Annual "Winter Wonderland" drive-thru Christmas light display. It's brought to you by Bryan's Farms and it's free, although donations are accepted. I've gone to this event every year, and every year it keeps getting just a little bit better....
Paula Jeanne Phillips
Granddaughter, Valerie Brown and Zachary Whitten of Stanley, Louisiana. Great-grandchild, Laylah Whitten of Stanley, Louisiana. Sister, Ann Bordelon of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Preceded in death by parents, Edna Marcotte Phillips and Charles Paul Bonds Jr.; and husband, John Stanfield. Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfh.com.
A Garrison, Texas Teenager is Among the 23 Kids Who Went Missing in November
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, multiple families did not have their child, their niece, their nephew at the Thanksgiving table this year because they went missing, including one family from Garrison, Texas.
Tornado warnings canceled for East Texas counties
There is a risk for a few strong to severe storms in East Texas Tuesday afternoon into the early evening. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds will be possible in any isolated supercells that can develop. Overview. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us in an Enhanced Risk (Level 3...
Retired teacher to challenge school zone camera speeding ticket
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ginger Marks is a retired teacher. So she says she does not speed through school zones. Something else she plans not to do -- pay a big ticket she got through one of those school zone cameras set up in the city. Marks is contesting the $135...
