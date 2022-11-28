ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

fox10phoenix.com

Alabama 'Friendsgiving' diners tip Waffle House waitress $1,125: 'Normalize being kind'

A Waffle House worker in Alabama received an unforgettable tip after a group of friends banded together to spread some generous holiday cheer. Tanya Ragsdale of Cullman, a north central city in Alabama that’s roughly 50 miles north of Birmingham, shared a Facebook post revealing the "Friendsgiving" occasion that she and her friend group celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 19.
CULLMAN, AL
fox10phoenix.com

More than 100 cows let loose on Arizona highway following crash

Around 15 to 30 calves had escaped, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. Workers say 109 cows were inside the truck. The loose cattle blocked the southbound lanes for some time, but road workers were successfully able to corral the creatures to the right shoulder of the freeway.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona seeing spike in COVID-19 and RSV cases

While the spike in COVID-19 is not at a level Arizonans experienced a year ago, it comes as hospitals are seeing a spike in RSV cases, thus representing a 'twindemic' of sorts. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Hearing held over lawsuit filed by GOP gubernatorial candidate

Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the gubernatorial election by some 17,000 votes, has refused to concede the race due to certain voting problems in Maricopa County. She filed the lawsuit to seek the identity of voters who had trouble casting a ballot, as well as seeking information on uncounted ballots that were accidentally mixed.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

