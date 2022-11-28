Read full article on original website
Alabama 'Friendsgiving' diners tip Waffle House waitress $1,125: 'Normalize being kind'
A Waffle House worker in Alabama received an unforgettable tip after a group of friends banded together to spread some generous holiday cheer. Tanya Ragsdale of Cullman, a north central city in Alabama that’s roughly 50 miles north of Birmingham, shared a Facebook post revealing the "Friendsgiving" occasion that she and her friend group celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Former Phoenix area news anchor accused of facilitating PPP fraud
The former news anchor, who used to work at ABC affiliate KNXV-TV, is accused of enabling fraud and profiting off money meant to help small businesses during the pandemic. The former anchor's husband was also accused.
More than 100 cows let loose on Arizona highway following crash
Around 15 to 30 calves had escaped, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. Workers say 109 cows were inside the truck. The loose cattle blocked the southbound lanes for some time, but road workers were successfully able to corral the creatures to the right shoulder of the freeway.
Arizona seeing spike in COVID-19 and RSV cases
While the spike in COVID-19 is not at a level Arizonans experienced a year ago, it comes as hospitals are seeing a spike in RSV cases, thus representing a 'twindemic' of sorts. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas reports.
10 students at Southern California middle school treated for possible cannabis overdoses
LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities said ten students were treated for a possible overdose at a middle school in the San Fernando Valley. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to Van Nuys Middle School just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving calls regarding students with medical complaints.
Fentanyl crisis getting worse, according to DEA officials
Drug enforcement officials in the Phoenix area say Fentanyl is still on the rise, and Arizona is one of the main hubs for the drug. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
2022 Election: Hearing held over lawsuit filed by GOP gubernatorial candidate
Kari Lake, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs in the gubernatorial election by some 17,000 votes, has refused to concede the race due to certain voting problems in Maricopa County. She filed the lawsuit to seek the identity of voters who had trouble casting a ballot, as well as seeking information on uncounted ballots that were accidentally mixed.
