Cleveland, OH

Arrest warrant issued for boyfriend of missing Cleveland woman found dead in PA.

By Drew Scofield, Tara Morgan
 3 days ago
The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for the boyfriend of Adrianna K. Taylor, a 23-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month and found dead at a home in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania last week.

Authorities have issued a warrant for Anthony M. Kennedy, 43, on an aggravated murder charge.

Taylor was reported missing on Nov. 13, but her family said she hadn't been heard from since Oct. 8. At the time of her disappearance, she was living in the 3200 block of West 98th Street with Kennedy.

On Nov. 24, Allegheny County Police responded to a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg and discovered Taylor's body buried in the backyard, Cleveland Municipal Court records state. She had been shot in the head.

According to an arrest warrant, Kennedy was recently seen within the rear of the Hill Avenue property. His sister either currently lives at the home or lived there previously.

During the police investigation, Taylor's car was found in Pennsylvania and shipped back to Cleveland for crime processing.

Anyone with information about the case or Kennedy's whereabouts is asked to call 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. CrimeStoppers will up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

RELATED: Missing 23-year-old woman from Cleveland found dead in backyard in Wilkinsburg, Pa.

