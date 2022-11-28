Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
The 87th annual Seasonal Celebration is ready to bring music to the community again
The 87th annual Seasonal Celebration of the Emporia Public Schools music departments is ready to perform for the community different holiday music from around the world. This concert has a long history of bringing the holiday mood to Emporia for decades and offers the unique opportunity to see the middle school and high school play together. Emporia High School teacher Sarah Bays says many students see the concert as a way to continue a tradition.
nwmissourinews.com
University associate provost applies to Emporia
Emporia State University is seeking a new provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, and one of the four candidates is Northwest’s own Associate Provost of Graduate and Professional Studies Greg Haddock. Emporia’s search comes after the previous Provost George Arasimowicz resigned from the position in late January. Arasimowicz...
KVOE
Bayer Fund donates to Olpe Fitness Park
Olpe’s Fitness Park project is getting a notable financial boost. The Bayer Fund is donating $5,000 as fundraising continues for a major, multifaceted project. The fund helps to develop programs and “make strategic investments” in non-profits hoping to make a positive difference in several areas like education, patient support serivces and food insecurity.
KVOE
A time of joy: Match Day blasts prior fundraising record with over $500,000 generated
There were signs of a massive Match Day before Tuesday’s official check presentation ceremony — but most people on hand were totally shocked at the individual check amounts and the final total announced at Flinthills Mall as part of live coverage on KVOE. The final total was over...
KVOE
Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees approves agreements on Cora Miller building, CrossWinds administrative offices during monthly meeting
The Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees took action on two facility matters as part of its monthly meeting Wednesday. Board members approved a request from Emporia State to hold off on vacating the university’s nursing department out of Cora Miller Hall through the end of 2025. Hospital CEO Bob Wright says the move reflects a change in timeline for ESU as part of its reinvestment plans.
Big Red One Soldiers assist local residents
On November 23rd, United Way of Junction City/Geary County had the pleasure of working with 59 soldiers from A. - Company, 1st Engineer Battalion on the annual Day of Caring. Executive Director Nicole Mader announced that 11 houses were taken care of with leaves being raked and gutters cleaned. The...
tkmagazine.com
Emergency Medicine Joins Stormont Vail Health
Stormont Vail Health announced that Jonathan Dompeling, D.O., is joining their team to practice as an emergency medicine physician at Stormont Vail Hospital, 1500 S.W. 10th Ave., Topeka, Kan. Dr. Dompeling grew up in the Chicagoland suburbs and attended Loyola University in Chicago, Ill., and Dominican University, River Forest, Ill.,...
KVOE
Emporia State football players receive more post season honors and prepare for Live United Bowl
Two Emporia State football players have been named to the Conference Commissioners Association All Region 3 team. Offensive lineman Conner Lierz is a 1st team selection and linebacker Dawson Hammes is a 2nd team selection. Both were first-team All-MIAA selections. Conner Lierz is now eligible for All-American honors. The Emporia...
Administrator will be hired for the hospital in Junction City
As Geary Community Hospital moves toward a Jan. 1 merger with Stormont Vail Health there are plans to hire a full time administrator for the hospital. GCH Trustees were informed this week that an offer was made and has been accepted by someone who is familiar with the community and the hospital. Their identity has not yet been released but that is anticipated in the near future.
KVOE
44th annual Christmas Parade kicks off the ‘season of kindness’ in Emporia Tuesday night
Cheer was spread, memories were made and traditions continued with the 44th annual Emporia Christmas Parade Tuesday night. More than 80 floats made their way down Commercial Street as part of the festivities which began with the traditional tree lighting and dedication ceremonies. Pastor Mark Adams of Embrace Church offered this year’s Christmas message saying it was an honor to be a part of the evening.
KVOE
KSHSAA releases basketball sub-state assignments
The Kansas High School Activities released basketball sub-state assignments Wednesday. Emporia High will be in 5A west when sub-state pairings are announced in late Feburary. In Class 3A, Council Grove is in the Eureka sub-state. Burlington and Osage City are in the Anderson County sub-state. In Class 2A, Chase County...
Passionate K-State couple from Wichita among wave of purple heading to Texas
A purple wave of Kansas State University (K-State) Wildcat fans will be rolling into the Lone Star State Friday to see their Wildcats play Texas Christian University (TCU) in the Big 12 Championship Game.
Topeka woman asks for community support while living with rare condition
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Imagine being in pain 24-hours a day, not being able to get the help you need because doctors can’t fix what it is. That’s what Shawna Deters goes through all the time. But she still gets up every day, fighting the pain to keep going in life. Deters is a registered nurse. She […]
Doctor transfer plans are being announced in Junction City
There will be some doctor changes that will apply when Geary Community Hospital is merged into Stormont Vail Health on Jan. 1. Ashley King, GCH Public Relations Specialist, has confirmed that Dr. Jason Butler will remain at GCH in the emergency room on a full time basis. He has been employed by the Rural Health Clinic as a family practice physician. "And so we're excited that he will still be here to help with our population when they're at their most vulnerable point. "
KVOE
After Thursday fires in windy conditions, firefighters hoping to avoid repeat Friday; Marion County fire burns up to 1,500 acres
Area fire crews were busy Thursday putting out fires in far less than ideal conditions, and they are hoping to avoid a repeat Friday. There was a concern about a potential structure fire at Emporia’s Village Elementary shortly before 4:45 am Friday, but Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says there was no actual fire. Instead, a furnace unit was functioning as intended, although it didn’t have its front facing attached, so crews went available shortly after an initial investigation.
KVOE
Reported injury crash near Emporia leads to stalled Kansas Turnpike traffic, no ambulance transports
A reported injury crash southwest of Emporia led to no ambulance trips Friday morning. Emporia Fire and EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike three miles southwest of Emporia shortly after 8 am. Early indications are an SUV crashed into the center barrier wall. Northbound traffic has been slowed considerably with...
Mask requirements begin to return in Topeka amid COVID-19, RSV and Influenza worries
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Face masks will soon return to Topeka’s Municipal Court building amid rising COVID-19 levels in Shawnee County. The City of Topeka Director of Communications Gretchen Spiker reports that starting on Monday, Dec. 5, the Municipal Court building will bring back a face mask requirement for all employees and visitors of the court. […]
KVOE
West Emporia wreck sends one person to Newman Regional Health
Two SUVs collided in western Emporia on Sunday evening, leading to a hospital trip for one person. The crash happened shortly after 6 pm at 12th and Luther, prompting a response by Emporia Police and Emporia Fire. Officers on site say the lead SUV was westbound on 12th and in the process of turning south onto Luther when the second SUV rear-ended it.
KVOE
Emporia High girls wrestling continuing to grow in numbers heading into new season
Numbers continue to increase for the Emporia High girls wrestling team. The program has doubled its numbers from the 2021-22 season. The Spartans have two wrestlers ranked, Virginia Munoz and Kiana Flores-Delgado. Munoz is the top-ranked wrestler at 145 among all classes and in Class 6-5A. Flores-Delgado is ranked sixth at 170.
Comments / 0