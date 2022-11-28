Read full article on original website
Josh Allen stands alone in NFL history after win vs Patriots
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen once again finds himself in the NFL’s record books after a 24-10 win over the New England Patriots. In Thursday night’s win, Allen went 22/33 for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the air. He added 20 yards rushing, though he did lose a fumble.
One Bills coach is set to be under the spotlight on Thursday Night Football
It doesn’t take a lot of football knowledge to understand the Buffalo Bills will strongly miss Von Miller while he’s away. He’s one of the best defenders in the league and his impact has been felt every single week of the 2022 NFL regular season. But to...
Bills: A simple family reunion could help attack current problem
Excluding Von Miller, the Buffalo Bills‘ defensive ends that led the charge on last week’s win over the Minnesota Vikings were Carlos ‘”Boogie” Basham, Shaq Lawson, and Mike Love (practice squad call-up). As they attempted to make up for Miller’s absence as well as Gregory...
Patriots safety didn't mince words about last meeting vs. Bills
The New England Patriots aren't interested in dwelling on the past. But they certainly haven't forgotten the last time they faced the Buffalo Bills. That last meeting was a 47-17 Buffalo rout in the 2021 AFC Wild Card Game at Highmark Stadium, where Josh Allen and the Bills offense scored a touchdown on all seven of their drives.
Here’s how to watch tonights Bills v. Patriots matchup on Prime Video
Thanksgiving has come and gone. The victors of the last Thursday’s games have already munched on their turkey legs on center field, and until next November, no major holidays will fall on Thursday nights. This means we can get back to focusing on what really matters: The NFL and...
Bills: Josh Allen isn’t the only one inching toward all-time greatness
The Buffalo Bills have done something they haven’t all season, get a division victory. The Bills proved victorious in their 24-10 win over the New England Patriots. While this won’t take away the nearly two decades of torment at the hands of New England, each win against Bill Belichick is glorious.
Bills QB Josh Allen heartwarming moment with young fan
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shared a heartwarming moment with a young fan after Thursday's game against the New England Patriots.
Bennett Tigers ready to play in a state championship game
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bennett High School football team will play for the Class AA football championship on Sunday. The road to the championship game has been full of roadblocks. The teamed was forced to forfeit six games after a paperwork snafu. The team had an ineligible player who...
Buffalo Bills Make Subtle Salary Cap Move to Free up Money for Odell Beckham Jr.
The Bills are in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, and they just made a move that clears room to sign him if he wants to come to Buffalo. The post Buffalo Bills Make Subtle Salary Cap Move to Free up Money for Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Buffalo Bills: Top Seed is Not a Favorable Route
Make no mistake, the Buffalo Bills are still very much in play for the AFC East crown. The AFC East is the most tightly contested division in football at the moment. Miami is in first place due to owning the tie breaker over Buffalo. However, both the Bills and Dolphins sit at 8-3.
Patriots Add Significant Injury Report For Thursday Night
Later tonight, the New England Patriots will face off against the Buffalo Bills in a Thursday Night Football matchup. Ahead of this primetime contest, the Pats revealed a notable addition to the injury report. The team has added starting left tackle Trent Brown, listing him as questionable with an undisclosed...
Patriots-Bills forecast features wild weather for Thursday
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and the forecast is expected to be a wild one. The National Weather Center, via NESN’s Dakota Randall, has forecasted sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph around kickoff time. Wind chills will make the temperature feel like 26-28° on a night when the Patriots will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Kendrick Bourne Pulls No Punches In Critiquing Patriots’ Offense
FOXBORO, Mass. — Shortly after the Patriots’ latest humbling loss to the division rival Buffalo Bills, Kendrick Bourne voiced his frustration over the current state of New England’s stagnant offense. The Patriots’ offensive players need to perform better, the typically upbeat wideout said. The receivers need to...
Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Will not play this season
Ellis (back) will not play in 2022-23, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. General manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed this news Thursday. It is no surprise. as Ellis has not played since Nov. 13, 2021. Unfortunately, there's a chance it could end up being the last game of his NHL career.
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Slated to miss practice Wednesday
Smith-Schuster won't practice Wednesday due to an illness, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Smith-Schuster now has two more days to return to practice ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, but if the wide receiver is able to play this weekend, he'll continue to be a key cog in Kansas City's passing game. Meanwhile, Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will also miss practice Wednesday and looks like a far less certain bet than Smith-Schuster to make it back for the Week 13 contest.
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Sheds shoulder sling
Goedert (shoulder) said Wednesday that he's no longer wearing a sling and expects to return from injured reserve after missing the minimum four games, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Goedert's recovery appears to be continuing on track and free of setbacks, so the Eagles' plan remains for him...
Giants' Darius Slayton: Picks up illness
Slayton didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Slayton is making a surprise midweek appearance on the Giants' injury report, making him the second member of the team (running back Gary Brightwell) to come down with an illness this week. While Slayton still has a bit of time to improve ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, there's a decent chance he's listed as questionable following Thursday's absence. Friday's report may reveal as much.
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Exits late Thursday
Phillips was ruled out before the end of Thursday's game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips went down after attempting to sack Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter, and he was able to exit under his own power, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. While the nature of this injury is unclear, it's possible he was simply ruled out given how little time was left in the contest. Either way, it will be worth monitoring Phillips' status heading into Week 14's contest versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
