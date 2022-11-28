Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Short term memory problems can be improved with laser therapy, according to new study
Laser light therapy has been shown to be effective in improving short term memory in a study published in Science Advances. Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. and Beijing Normal University in China, demonstrated that the therapy, which is non-invasive, could improve short term, or working memory in people by up to 25%.
MedicalXpress
Scientists closer to understanding why COVID-19 affects people so differently
Researchers from the Institut Pasteur, Inserm, St. James's Hospital Dublin and Trinity are getting closer to understanding what makes some people so vulnerable to COVID-19-induced illness, which in turn may guide the development of new therapeutic strategies. Their findings of a comprehensive study that yields fresh insights are published this...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify potential mechanism underlying stress-induced different changes of amygdala neurons in mice
Chronic stress can differentially change the neuronal structure and function in the brain, leading to anxiety disorders and other neuropsychiatric illness. Now, researchers may understand how the different change occurs. The team from Nanchang University published their findings on November 30 in Stress and Brain. "Prolonged stress alters the structure...
MedicalXpress
New study puts gut microbiome at the center of Parkinson's disease pathogenesis
New research from the University of Alabama at Birmingham says the gut microbiome is involved in multiple pathways in the pathogenesis of Parkinson's disease. The findings, published in Nature Communications, show a wide imbalance in microbiome composition in persons with Parkinson's disease. The study is the largest microbiome study conducted at the highest resolution.
MedicalXpress
New potential mechanism for vision loss discovered
Visual cells in the human retina may not simply die in some diseases, but are mechanically transported out of the retina beforehand. Scientists from the Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen (DZNE) and the Center for Regenerative Therapies Dresden (CRTD) at TU Dresden have now discovered this. For their research,...
MedicalXpress
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
MedicalXpress
Immune system irregularities found in women with postpartum mood disorders
Women with prolonged mental health problems up to three years after childbirth may be suffering from irregular immune system responses, according to new research by Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in the American Journal of Reproductive Immunology. "We found that women who had clinically elevated symptoms of depression, anxiety,...
MedicalXpress
Having hypermobile joints may increase the risk for depression and anxiety in adolescents
A link has been found between joint hypermobility and the emergence of depression and anxiety in adolescence, according to a new study by Brighton and Sussex Medical School (BSMS) published in BMJ Open. Researchers found that young people with joint hypermobility were more likely to have depression and anxiety, and...
MedicalXpress
New drug a hopeful advance for incurable neurodegenerative myelin diseases
There's new hope for the future treatment of some leukodystrophies, neurodegenerative diseases in young children that progressively affect their quality of life, often leading to death before adulthood. The development stems from the work of Benoit Coulombe, director of the Translational Proteomics Laboratory at the Clinical Research Institute of Montreal...
MedicalXpress
Prevalence of 'meth' heart failure now seen in a wide range of socioeconomic and racial groups
Rates of heart failure associated with the growing illicit use of the stimulant drug methamphetamine, or meth for short, are rising worldwide and now affect a wide range of socio-economic and racial groups, finds a review of the available evidence, published online in the journal Heart. Meth heart failure is...
MedicalXpress
Common immune cells found to sometimes prevent intestinal healing
B cells are critical to the proper functioning of the immune system. However, researchers at Karolinska Institutet have shown that they can sometimes do more harm than good, as their numbers greatly increase after bowel damage, preventing the tissue from healing. The results, which are presented in the journal Immunity, can be of significance to the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
MedicalXpress
Identifying optimal blood tests for the development of new Alzheimer's therapies
A new study has identified which blood tests are best at detecting Alzheimer's disease during the earliest stages, and another blood test that is optimal for detecting relevant treatment effects. These findings will speed up the development of new therapies that can slow down the disease progression. The Swedish study...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 patients show liver injury months after infection
COVID-19 infection is associated with increased liver stiffness, a sign of possible long-term liver injury, according to the results of a new study being presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "Our study is part of emerging evidence that COVID-19 infection may lead...
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of wearing masks for endemic diseases depend on the biology of transmission and immunity
Masking—along with social distancing, hand washing, and other so-called "non-pharmaceutical interventions" (NPIs)—proved very effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, and simultaneously drove down rates of endemic diseases like colds, flu, RSV and others. This prompted infectious disease researchers to ask whether longer-term implementation could reduce flu and RSV outbreak over the long term.
MedicalXpress
New genetic mutation behind childhood glaucoma identified
An international team of scientists led by Mass Eye and Ear, a member of Mass General Brigham, and Boston Children's Hospital, has discovered a new genetic mutation that may be a root cause of severe cases of childhood glaucoma, a devastating condition that runs in families and can rob children of their vision by 3 years of age.
MedicalXpress
Bioengineers combine lab-on-a-chip technology with AI to improve cancer immunotherapy
An interdisciplinary team of researchers led by Indiana University bioengineer Feng Guo has developed a tool that could lead to improved cancer immunotherapy. The prototype platform facilitates automated drug screening and real-time, 3D imaging and analysis of interactions between immune cells and cancer cells. The team's findings were recently published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
MedicalXpress
Multiple sclerosis therapy found to also improve gut flora
A medication used to treat multiple sclerosis (MS) also has a beneficial effect on the composition of the intestinal flora, according to researchers from the University of Basel and the University Hospital Basel. Conversely, the gut flora also plays a role in which side effects occur during treatment with the medication.
MedicalXpress
How touch dampens the brain's response to painful stimuli
When we press our temples to soothe an aching head or rub an elbow after an unexpected blow, it often brings some relief. It is believed that pain-responsive cells in the brain quiet down when these neurons also receive touch inputs, say scientists at MIT's McGovern Institute for Brain Research, who for the first time have watched this phenomenon play out in the brains of mice.
