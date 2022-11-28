Read full article on original website
Natural Resources Democrats seek Interior documents on bribery allegation
Two Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee are seeking documents from Interior Secretary Deb Haaland that they say could shine line on whether President Trump offered a pardon to two people convicted of setting fires on public land because of a campaign donation. In a letter to Haaland on...
A bipartisan trade proposal to support our economy
Over the past two years, Congress has delivered bipartisan results to invest in American competitiveness and strengthen our communities. Last year, Congress passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to rebuild American roads and bridges, invest in American manufacturing, and expand internet access in underserved areas. And just a few months ago, Congress passed the Chips and Science Act to bring more semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States and invest in basic science and technology research. These key acts demonstrated that we can solve some of our biggest challenges by working across the aisle.
