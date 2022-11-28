ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Short term memory problems can be improved with laser therapy, according to new study

Laser light therapy has been shown to be effective in improving short term memory in a study published in Science Advances. Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. and Beijing Normal University in China, demonstrated that the therapy, which is non-invasive, could improve short term, or working memory in people by up to 25%.
MedicalXpress

Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice

About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
MedicalXpress

Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research

While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
MedicalXpress

Advances in detection of erratic heart rhythm

New research supported by the euCanSHare and HealthyCloud projects has revealed that a model combining ECG features and cardiac imaging-derived radiomics data improves the detection of AF in women. The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports. AF is a heart condition characterized by an irregular and often abnormally...
MedicalXpress

New potential mechanism for vision loss discovered

Visual cells in the human retina may not simply die in some diseases, but are mechanically transported out of the retina beforehand. Scientists from the Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen (DZNE) and the Center for Regenerative Therapies Dresden (CRTD) at TU Dresden have now discovered this. For their research,...
MedicalXpress

Purchasing loot boxes in video games associated with problem gambling risk, says study

Gamers who buy "loot boxes" are up to two times more likely to gamble, shows new research published today in the journal Addiction Research & Theory. They are also more likely to have a gambling problem compared with the gamers who don't purchase these virtual treasure chests, according to the findings based on more than 1,600 adults in Canada.
MedicalXpress

Link found between air pollution and stillborn babies, especially in poor countries

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China, working with one colleague in the U.S., has found a link between air pollution and rates of stillborn babies, most particularly in poorer countries. In their study published in the journal Nature Communications, the group cross-referenced data from the Department of Health Surveys run by USAID to learn more about this connection.
MedicalXpress

Troubled sleep a possible risk factor for type 2 diabetes

As the Christmas season starts to ramp up, University of South Australia researchers are reminding people to prioritize a good night's sleep as new research shows that a troubled sleep may be associated with risk factors for type 2 diabetes. In the first study of its kind, researchers found that...

