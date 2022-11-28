Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Short term memory problems can be improved with laser therapy, according to new study
Laser light therapy has been shown to be effective in improving short term memory in a study published in Science Advances. Scientists at the University of Birmingham in the U.K. and Beijing Normal University in China, demonstrated that the therapy, which is non-invasive, could improve short term, or working memory in people by up to 25%.
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
MedicalXpress
Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID—new research
While hundreds of thousands of people are still getting COVID every day across the globe, reassuringly, the number of people dying as a result of the infection has dropped significantly thanks to effective vaccines and treatments. Yet for many people, the consequences of COVID continue well beyond the initial infection,...
MedicalXpress
Advances in detection of erratic heart rhythm
New research supported by the euCanSHare and HealthyCloud projects has revealed that a model combining ECG features and cardiac imaging-derived radiomics data improves the detection of AF in women. The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports. AF is a heart condition characterized by an irregular and often abnormally...
MedicalXpress
New potential mechanism for vision loss discovered
Visual cells in the human retina may not simply die in some diseases, but are mechanically transported out of the retina beforehand. Scientists from the Deutsches Zentrum für Neurodegenerative Erkrankungen (DZNE) and the Center for Regenerative Therapies Dresden (CRTD) at TU Dresden have now discovered this. For their research,...
MedicalXpress
Long COVID patients and those with other illnesses experience similar, negative lingering effects during the pandemic
Long COVID patients can experience many of the same lingering negative effects on their physical, mental, and social well-being as those experienced by people who become ill with other, non-COVID illnesses, new research suggests. The findings, to be published December 1, 2022, in the peer-reviewed JAMA Network Open, are based...
MedicalXpress
Purchasing loot boxes in video games associated with problem gambling risk, says study
Gamers who buy "loot boxes" are up to two times more likely to gamble, shows new research published today in the journal Addiction Research & Theory. They are also more likely to have a gambling problem compared with the gamers who don't purchase these virtual treasure chests, according to the findings based on more than 1,600 adults in Canada.
MedicalXpress
Link found between air pollution and stillborn babies, especially in poor countries
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in China, working with one colleague in the U.S., has found a link between air pollution and rates of stillborn babies, most particularly in poorer countries. In their study published in the journal Nature Communications, the group cross-referenced data from the Department of Health Surveys run by USAID to learn more about this connection.
MedicalXpress
Troubled sleep a possible risk factor for type 2 diabetes
As the Christmas season starts to ramp up, University of South Australia researchers are reminding people to prioritize a good night's sleep as new research shows that a troubled sleep may be associated with risk factors for type 2 diabetes. In the first study of its kind, researchers found that...
MedicalXpress
Batteryless and wireless device detects coronavirus with magnetostrictive composite plates
What if you could tell if your surroundings contained COVID-19 particles or droplets the moment they or you entered the vicinity? This is now closer to reality. A research group has engineered a batteryless, self-powering device that can wirelessly transmit the detection of coronavirus in the air. The device, which...
MedicalXpress
Adults living in areas with high air pollution are more likely to have multiple long-term health conditions: Study
Exposure to traffic related air pollution is associated with an increased likelihood of having multiple long-term physical and mental health conditions, according to a new study of more than 364,000 people in England. Led by researchers from Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN), King's College London, this is the...
Comments / 0