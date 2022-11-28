ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This New Aston Martin Mega-Mansion in Tokyo Showcases Supercars Like Living Room Artwork

By Abby Montanez
 3 days ago
Last year, Aston Martin revealed its first private residential estate —a modernist masterpiece in New York’s Hudson Valley. Now the British carmaker is taking its real-estate portfolio overseas with a mega-mansion in Japan .

Located in the Omotesando area of Tokyo ’s upscale Minami Aoyama district, № 001 Minami Aoyama is an architectural collaboration between the marque and Japanese luxury concierge Vibroa. The four-story townhouse, which is slated for completion in November 2023, has already been sold to a private buyer and marks the brand’s first home design in Asia. Aston Martin will work with a local architect for the exterior and is also responsible for the interior styling and furnishings.

Aston Martin is designing a luxury townhouse in Tokyo dubbed № 001 Minami Aoyama.

“As Aston Martin grows in Japan, we are passionate about finding innovative ways to bring our ultra-luxury brand to life and resonate with local consumers,” Greg Adams, Aston Martin’s regional president of Japan and South Korea, says in a press statement. “We are delighted to be working with Vibroa, helping create what we believe is a perfect home for an Aston Martin owner, with design elements inspired by our breathtaking portfolio of ultra-luxury and high-performance cars.”

The four-story house will feature an office, a gym, a spa, a theater and a wine cellar.

To that point, № 001 Minami is essentially every auto enthusiast’s dream come true. Everything from the striking facade to its clean lines and calming interiors is meant to evoke a luxe feel similar to AM’s signature vehicles. It also comes with two parking spots in Omotesando as well as a stylish automotive gallery that you can see from the dining area. The home will feature a wine cellar, a theater, a gym and its own spa. Plus, the contemporary abode offers up panoramic views of Tokyo from its sprawling roof terrace.

“Vibroa is committed to providing our clients with a priceless experience and added value in the world of luxury real estate through access to the world’s finest products and services,” adds Toshiyuki Yoshida, CEO of Vibroa. “We are therefore delighted to be working with such an iconic ultra-luxury brand as Aston Martin, whose renowned design philosophy and expertise brings a unique dimension not just to this home, but the wider world of real estate in Japan.”

Click here to see all the photos of Aston Martin’s № 001 Minami Aoyama.

