Volusia County, FL

Volusia School Board elects new chair and vice chair, swears in new members

By Danielle Johnson, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 5 days ago

Jamie Haynes has been elected as the new chair of the Volusia County School Board, coming off of her recent re-election to the District 1 seat, which represents DeLand, Pierson, Orange City, DeBary and a portion of Lake Helen.

Haynes was first elected to the board in 2018 and recently defeated challenger Al Bouie to retain the seat. She previously served as a teacher and administrator with the district for more than three decades.

Haynes will replace Ruben Colón, who nominated her as chair during an organizational meeting Monday morning. She previously served as the board's vice chair and will serve as the chair for one year.

"I was honored and humbled at the same time," Haynes said Monday afternoon, noting that she likes to do the work rather than be in the limelight.

Haynes says she has filled in as chair the past two years when she served as vice chair under Colón and Linda Cuthbert, who did not seek re-election this year.

"I will try to do my very best and represent Volusia County Schools in a positive light," she said, adding that she takes the job very seriously and that it's about the kids.

In addition to leading meetings, the chair leads agenda conferences and often speaks on behalf of the board at events.

Haynes was sworn in earlier in the meeting by Judge A. Christian Miller. Three women, who are part of Moms for Liberty and regularly attend meetings, held the Bible and stood behind Haynes, hugging her and taking photos with her afterward. Haynes told the audience they stepped in and helped with her election when she had to tend to a family emergency.

Haynes, in turn, nominated Anita Burnette, who was first elected in 2020, as vice chair. Haynes says she wanted to honor Burnette, as she was the only one who had already been on the board but not served in one of the roles.

Burnette represents District 2, which covers Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Shores, Ponce Inlet, South Daytona and a portion of Port Orange.

Burnette is a Mainland High School graduate and long-time Halifax Health employee who works in radiology.

Colón, who was re-elected to District 5, and Jessie Thompson, who was elected to the District 3 seat, were also sworn in on Monday, with family members holding the Bible.

Board members Carl Persis and Colón were also chosen as the Florida School Boards Association representative and alternate.

Burnette did not immediately return requests for comment.

Contact reporter Danielle Johnson at djohnson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Volusia School Board elects new chair and vice chair, swears in new members

Comments / 2

