ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Freddie Ross Hancock, British Publicist, Dies at 92

By Mike Barnes
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5gO8_0jQG9Hsr00

Freddie Ross Hancock, the British marketing consultant and publicist who represented Sophia Loren , Julie Andrews , Benny Hill, Theodore Bikel and Jim Dale and helped bring the British Academy of Film and Television Arts to New York, has died. She was 92.

Ross Hancock died Sunday at her home in Manhattan, friend and former Warner Bros. executive Luke Fontneau announced.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Another of her clients was popular English comedian and actor Tony Hancock. They began a romantic relationship in 1957 while he was married and wed in December 1965, but soon after she filed for divorce, he died by suicide in 1968 at age 44.

After Hancock’s death, she moved to the U.S., where she worked as an acquisitions executive for American Video Films, served as vice chairman of the U.S. wing of the Royal Television Society and consulted for companies including Miramax.

She was honored as a Member of the British Empire in 2002.

Born Freda Ross on April 7, 1930, she started out in PR with the Holland America cruise line before segueing to show business. In addition to her future husband and Hill, her early clients included Sheila Hancock, Terry Scott and Hugh Lloyd.

Ross Hancock also worked for Universal Pictures’ U.K. arm, where she advised Shelley Winters, Rock Hudson and Piper Laurie, before starting her own firm. In 1969, she co-wrote Hancock , a book about her husband, who had battled alcohol abuse.

Ross Hancock organized the 80th birthday party for Masterpiece Theatre legend Alistair Cooke in New York in November 1988, getting Leonard Bernstein to perform and then-president Ronald Reagan to send a video greeting.

She helped give BAFTA a greater international profile with its New York launch at the Carlyle in 1995.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer and Actress, Dies at 63

Irene Cara, the actress and pop star who won an Oscar and a Grammy for the hit “Flashdance… What a Feeling” from Flashdance and created her own memorable screen moments with films such as Sparkle and Fame, has died, according to her rep. She was 63. Cara died in her Florida home, according to Judith Moose, who posted about the news on Twitter on Friday night. Moose told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that a cause of death has not yet been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterGene Cipriano, Famed Session Musician and Woodwind Player in Hollywood, Dies at 94Albert Pyun, Director...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Clarence Gilyard, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ ‘Matlock’ and ‘Die Hard’ Actor, Dies at 66

Clarence Gilyard, the veteran actor who had notable roles in Die Hard, Matlock and Walker, Texas Ranger before becoming a theater professor and author, has died. He was 66. The University of Nevada Las Vegas College of Fine Arts, where Gilyard taught, announced his death Monday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He had been suffering from a long illness. No further details were released.More from The Hollywood ReporterNick Holly, Co-Creator of 'Sons & Daughters,' Dies at 51Freddie Ross Hancock, British Publicist, Dies at 92Freddie Roman, Catskills Comedy Scene Icon, Dies at 85 In a rich and varied career that spanned...
KANSAS STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dies at 79

Christine McVie, beloved Fleetwood Mac musician and prolific lyricist, died Wednesday. She was 79. The late singer’s family shared the news via a statement posted to Facebook, which noted that she passed away at a hospital “following a short illness.”More from The Hollywood ReporterFormer Chinese Leader Jiang Zemin, Who Guided Country's Rise, Dies at 96Derek Granger, 'Brideshead Revisited' Writer and Producer, Dies at 101Clarence Gilyard, 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' 'Matlock' and 'Die Hard' Actor, Dies at 66 “She was in the company of her family,” the statement continued. “We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would...
TEXAS STATE
tvinsider.com

Mentalist Max Maven and ‘Wide Country’ Actor Andrew Prine Die

Max Maven, the influential magician and mentalist, and character actor Andrew Prine, who starred in many Westerns, both died earlier this week. Maven was 71, while Prine was 86. According to Deadline, Maven passed away at his home in Hollywood on Tuesday, November 1, after a two-year battle with glioblastoma....
HAWAII STATE
Deadline

Freddie Roman Dies: Borscht Belt Comedian Who Appeared In Film And TV Was 85

Freddie Roman, a Borscht Belt staple whose comedy was long a part of the Friars Club roasts and was a fixture in big nightclubs, has died at 85. He had a heart attack this morning in Boynton Beach, Florida, his daughter said. Roman had a long career in comedy, a reliable old-time joke-teller who worked countless rooms in Las Vegas and other big cities. He was also part of frequent Comedy Central roasts, taking a few wacks at the likes of Jerry Stiller, Hugh Hefner, Drew Carey, Rob Reiner and Chevy Chase, among others. Roman grew up in New York...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
UPI News

Writer, director, Broadway star Douglas McGrath dead at 64

Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Emma and Infamous director Douglas McGrath has died at age 64. The artist died of a heart attack at his New York office Thursday. The filmmaker -- who also co-wrote the screenplay for Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway and penned the book for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical -- was in the middle of the run of his one-man, autobiographical play Everything's Fine at the time of his death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Closer Weekly

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Left Behind a Huge Fortune: Find Out Her Staggering Net Worth

Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Former CNN Star Anchor Dies

Former CNN sports anchor Fred Hickman, who anchored “CNN Sports Tonight” and became an “early star of CNN,” has died at 66, according to the Los Angeles Times. Hickman died this past week of liver cancer, the outlet reported late last week.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy