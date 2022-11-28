ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronzino Portrait to Sell at Auction After Being Restituted to Heirs of Jewish Collector

By Angelica Villa
 5 days ago
A restituted portrait by the Italian Renaissance artist Bronzino will come to auction next year.

Expected to fetch a price between $3 million and $5 million, the work will be offered during an Old Masters sale at Sotheby’s in New York that is scheduled to take place in January 2023.

The ca. 1527 painting was restituted from the German government to the heirs of the Munich-based Jewish art collector Isle Hesselberger earlier this year. Proceeds from the sale will go toward Jewish causes and medical aid in New York.

Under the Nazi Regime, Hesselberger, the heir to a textiles business fortune, was forced to sell her estate along with her art collection and the Bronzino painting, which she bought in 1927. As part of the sale, Hesselberger was one of a group of Jews forced to aid in paying for the construction of a concentration camp located in Milbertshofen.

According to historians, Hesselberger negotiated a resettlement plan that she believed would spare her life in exchange for the payments. In November 1941, she was instead deported to the German-occupied Lithuania and killed. Her daughter survived persecution, relocating to the U.S.

The painting was slated to be part of Hilter’s unrealized museum in Linz, Austria; later recovered by American forces; and turned over to the German government, in whose possession it had remained for decades. Located on the painting’s back frame is the text “1400,” a cataloguing number that researchers believe to be associated with the Linz museum’s registry.

Titled Portrait of a Man, Facing Left, With a Quill and a Sheet of Paper , the work depicts a young man dressed in black garb sitting at a worktable. His left hand placed on a handwritten page that features a Latin riddle; his right hand holds a quill.

When Sotheby’s Old Masters and restitution researchers first reviewed the painting, it was attributed to Italian artist Jacopino del Conte. The auction house helped facilitate further research around its recent reattribution.

“We immediately suspected that we were looking at something much more significant,” said Elizabeth Lobkowicz, Sotheby’s New York–based Old Masters specialist, in a statement.

Lucian Simmons, the head of Sotheby’s restitution department, called the recently reattributed work “immensely rare.”

Throughout the early 20th century, it had previously been attributed to a number of minor Italian painters. According to a statement from Sotheby’s, the painting will be catalogued with an attribution to Agnolo Bronzino by the Florence-based curator Carlo Falciani in a forthcoming article set to be published next year. In the unreleased text, Falciani examines the possibility that the current work was originally produced as a self-portrait of the Italian artist.

Before its return to the Hesselberger estate earlier this year, the painting was hung on display in a federal building in the Germany city of Bonn. By early 2022, it had been relocated to German state building in Berlin while lawyers for Hesselberger’s heirs issued an official claim.

According to Sotheby’s specialists, portraits by the Florentine artist rarely surface on the open market. Only one other painting attributed to Bronzino, Portrait of a Young Man with a Book (ca. 1525), has been offered in a public sale. In 2015, it sold for $9 million at Christie’s in New York, about $1 million more than its estimate.

ARTnews

A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s

An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Previously Unattributed Paintings at the Uffizi are by Jona Ostiglio, a 17th Century Jewish Artist Saved from Historical Obscurity

Several previously unattributed paintings in the collection of the Uffizi Galleries and in Rome’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs have now been attributed to Jona Ostiglio, a Jewish painter from 17th Century Florence who has been unknown for centuries aside from a few mentions in the historical record. The move, which places Ostiglio alongside famed Italian painters like Caravaggio, was the result of extensive research by Piergabriele Mancuso, the director of the Jewish Studies program of the Medici Archive Project. Mancuso, who has been researching Florence’s Jewish ghetto for an exhibition set to open next year, presented his findings on Ostiglio at the...
ARTnews

Nottingham Castle’s Storied Art Collection Could Be in Jeopardy After Sudden Closure

On Monday, Nottingham Castle, a popular cultural destination in England that dates back to the 11th century, announced that it would be closed until further notice, shocking many and leaving its future in question. The castle’s website has been replaced with a message to visitors: “We are saddened to announce that Nottingham Castle Trust has begun the process of appointing liquidators and the Castle grounds and exhibitions will remain closed to all visitors until further notice.” Hanging in the balance is the fate of the castle’s storied art collection, which includes a range of works, from historic decorative objects to recent pieces...
Robb Report

This Rare 18-Carat Pink Diamond Just Sold for Nearly $29 Million at Auction

A single pink diamond is responsible for half of the $57.3 million achieved at Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction. The Fortune Pink, which is the largest pear-shaped “fancy vivid” pink diamond ever to be sold at auction, hammered down for $28.8 million at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva on Tuesday. The bidding war lasted for around four minutes before a private collector from Asia claimed the gem by bettering the top bid by half a million. The Fortune Pink didn’t shine as brightly as expected, however. The supersized stone, which weighs nearly 19 carats, originally had a high estimate of $35...
Action News Jax

Max Beckmann self-portrait sold at German auction for $20.7M

BERLIN — (AP) — A self-portrait painted during World War II by German expressionist artist Max Beckmann sold Thursday in Berlin for 20 million euros ($20.7 million), a price that appears to be a record for an art auction in Germany. The buyer of Beckmann's “Self-Portrait Yellow-Pink” at...
tatler.com

Tragedy for Princess Stéphanie of Monaco as her ex-boyfriend, nightclub owner Mario Oliver, is ‘murdered’ in the Dominican Republic

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the sister of reigning Prince Albert II of Monaco, has been struck by tragedy after her ex-boyfriend, the prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and model Mario Oliver, was found dead in the Dominican Republic. Oliver, who was romantically linked to the effortlessly chic Monégasque royal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

‘Several Million’ Dollars in Ancient Gold Coins Were Just Stolen From a German Museum

Nearly 500 Celtic coins were stolen from a German museum, and the thieves made it out in less than 10 minutes without setting off any alarms.   On Tuesday, a collection of ancient gold coins worth millions of dollars were taken from a museum in Manching, according to The Guardian. Employees first noticed that a glass display cabinet had been smashed and then quickly realized that a hoard of coins had been looted. The treasure itself dates back to the third century BC and was first discovered during an archeological dig in 1999. Local Bavarian police are now on the hunt for the thieves....
Robb Report

Derek Jeter’s Waterfront Castle in New York Spent 4 Years on the Market. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s waterfront estate is heading to the auction block. The four-acre Tiedemann Castle property is still looking for a new owner after spending four years on and off the market. Located roughly one hour outside Midtown Manhattan by car, the estate is ideal for owners who want to feel like Yankee royalty, with a 9,000-square-foot main residence that houses a staggering 24 rooms. If you’re still looking for space to stretch, the 2,000-square-foot lakefront guest house with a baseball-diamond-shaped infinity pool should do the trick. The castle was first listed for $14.75 million back in June...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Viking Jewelry Discovered in Sweden Looks 'Almost Completely New' at 1,000 Years Old — See the Photos!

“This is something you probably only experience once in a lifetime,” said one archaeologist Talk about antiques! Archeologists in Sweden have uncovered a stockpile of silver that they believe is approximately 1,000 years old. The items — which include torque-style neck rings, arm rings and coins — were found inside a ceramic pot in Viggbyholm, Täby, a "Viking Age settlement" located outside Stockholm, according to a press release from The Archaeologists at the National Historical Museums in Sweden. "They looked almost completely new," said archaeologist Maria Lingström. ...
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ARTnews

2,100-Year-Old Text By Previously Thought to Be Illiterate Spanish Tribe Found On Bronze Relic

Archaeologists in Spain have made a stunning discovery that could prove a previously thought to be illiterate Spanish tribe had a written language, El Pais reported Monday. In June 2021, a research team from the Spain-based Aranzadi Science Society uncovered a metal hand-shaped symbol with a hole by the palm while excavating a site in Northern Spain known as Irulegi. The bronze relic was initially thought to be a simple charm hung on a door until this year, when restoration of the piece revealed engraved text. The Hand of Irulegi, as it is now called, is now believed to be...
ARTnews

New Artifacts from the ‘Three Star Mound’ Civilization Discovered in China

In a paper published Monday by the Cambridge journal Antiquity, archaeologists revealed that they have unearthed a host of new artifacts in Southwest China. The discoveries come from the Sanxingdui site, which translates to “Three Star Mound” and was a Bronze Age culture located in western Guanghan County, close to the city of Chengdu. The site has been in a state of constant excavation since 1987 and was first discovered in 1927, when a farmer unearthed a cache of jade relics. In 1986, researchers found large treasure troves buried in the Three Star Mound site. In recent years, scholars have concluded...
ARTnews

ARTnews

