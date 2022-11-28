ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Paramedics can turn training into college degree in two semesters

By Wylie Bell Director of Marketing, Communication, RCC
Laurinburg Exchange
 3 days ago
Students in the Emergency Medical Science program at Richmond Community College load a patient into the ambulance simulator. Photo courtesy of RCC

HAMLET — Richmond Community College now offers a “bridge” program that allows paramedic training to count toward credits in the Emergency Medical Science associate degree program. This will cut down on time and costs for those already working as paramedics who want to advance their credentials to a college degree.

With the EMS bridge program, students who have completed the paramedic course through RichmondCC’s Workforce & Economic Development division and are listed on the North Carolina Office of EMS Registry and/or the National Emergency Medical Technician Training Registry will receive college credits in the Emergency Medical Science program. This will allow a certified paramedic to come into the program with 45 credits, allowing them to complete the degree in just two semesters.

“This bridge program will be a benefit to paramedics who have gotten their license and are working but have not yet completed a full two-year degree,” said Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC. “The degree will give them more employment opportunities and allow them to advance more competitively in their careers.”

RichmondCC is currently registering students for the 2023 Spring Semester, which begins Jan. 12. Applications are free and can be completed online at www.richmondcc.edu/admissions. Applications are good for a year.

To learn more, visit the Hamlet or Scotland County Campus and meet with a career and college advisor, or call (910) 410-1700.

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

