Corrections and clarifications

• On 28 November 2021 we published an article ( Figures within ultra-conservative Christian church are behind popular books, cartoon and nature doc ) which stated that Aaron Rench and Nathan Wilson had entered into “complicated financial arrangements which appeared to divert money to a troubled charity and silently taken control of a number of Christ Church-associated businesses”. We did not intend to suggest any impropriety by either individual and apologise to Mr Rench and Mr Wilson for any concern caused. This was removed from the article on 7 January 2022.

• An obituary of the US actor and comedian Leslie Jordan said he was survived by his sisters, Janet and Jana. However, Janet died in April 2022 (26 November, Journal, p9).

• The Degenerate Art exhibition was held by the Nazis in 1937 in Munich, not Berlin as stated in an article about the German Jewish artist Charlotte Salomon ( Animated afterlife , 16 November, G2, p9).

