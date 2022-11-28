Corrections and clarifications

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
• On 28 November 2021 we published an article ( Figures within ultra-conservative Christian church are behind popular books, cartoon and nature doc ) which stated that Aaron Rench and Nathan Wilson had entered into “complicated financial arrangements which appeared to divert money to a troubled charity and silently taken control of a number of Christ Church-associated businesses”. We did not intend to suggest any impropriety by either individual and apologise to Mr Rench and Mr Wilson for any concern caused. This was removed from the article on 7 January 2022.

• An obituary of the US actor and comedian Leslie Jordan said he was survived by his sisters, Janet and Jana. However, Janet died in April 2022 (26 November, Journal, p9).

• The Degenerate Art exhibition was held by the Nazis in 1937 in Munich, not Berlin as stated in an article about the German Jewish artist Charlotte Salomon ( Animated afterlife , 16 November, G2, p9).

Covid blood-thinner drug treatment dangerous and does not work – study

Ancient Apocalypse is the most dangerous show on Netflix

‘It’s complicated – but you can’t shy away from it’: everything you wanted to know about pronouns (but were afraid to ask)

South African president makes first UK state visit of King Charles’s reign

Second homes are hollowing out Welsh communities – and pushing our language into decline

Colorado Springs suspect’s father makes homophobic remarks in interview

Russia-Ukraine war live: UK confirms supply of missiles to Kyiv as Russian forces might be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – as it happened

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

Christine McVie obituary

Fleetwood Mac were Brit-rock stalwarts when, in 1974, they hit on the idea of pepping up their lineup. They invited a folky Californian, Lindsey Buckingham, to join, but he refused to come without his girlfriend, Stevie Nicks. The band agreed, on one condition: their sole female member, Christine McVie, had to feel comfortable with Nicks.
Ukraine needs tanks, and the west should supply them. They could finish off Putin and Russia

In a 1941 speech on a Royal Navy ship, Winston Churchill directed his final comments to the US: “Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.” After a significant victory in Kherson, and standing at the gates of Crimea facing a Russian army desperately trying to shore up its ramshackle defences, Ukraine has the troops and morale to defend what it has. However, despite some western assistance, the Ukrainians lack the tools – tanks, missiles and aircraft – to retake their land and impose strategic defeat on the Russians. If the west, and especially the US, is serious about helping to protect Ukraine, decisions on stepping up military assistance need to be made now. If Ukraine is to be able to secure its future after victory – assuming that is what the west truly wants – its forces need to begin to transition to Nato-standard equipment.
Met pays out to black brothers searched and handcuffed outside home

The Metropolitan police has settled a complaint by black brothers who were stopped, searched and handcuffed outside their family home. Nicholas Peart, 24, and Leon Peart, 20, both black, are Christians who regularly attend church and say they have never smoked tobacco let alone taken drugs. They told of their feelings of trauma and humiliation after about 20 minutes in handcuffs when arrested outside in Chingford, east London.
New Indiana Jones film title revealed with launch of trailer

The title of the new Indiana Jones film has been revealed with the release of the trailer for the movie starring Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which will be released next June and was previous known as Indiana Jones 5, comes more than 40 years after Ford first played the title role in Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981.
Parents refuse use of vaccinated blood in life-saving surgery on baby

New Zealand’s health service has made a court application over the guardianship of a four-month-old baby whose parents are refusing to allow his life-saving heart surgery to go ahead unless non-vaccinated blood is used. The parents of the baby discussed their son’s health situation and their medical preferences in...
