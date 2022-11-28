ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Kendrick Lamar on ‘Wanting to Bring the Drama’ to His Live Action Short Oscar Contender ‘We Cry Together’ With Taylour Paige

By Clayton Davis and Michaela Zee
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfiIQ_0jQG92jD00

For Kendrick Lamar ’s “ We Cry Together ” short film, it was crucial that the visuals captured the vulnerability and toxicity of a relationship in an intimate space.

“It challenged me to actually live in what I was writing, and really be there and be present with Taylour [Paige],” Lamar said. “And I remember us going back and forth and feeling like, damn, I understand this character even more because I’m evoking the energy from it and the passion from it because it’s alive, and it’s direct.”

Directed by Free, Lamar and Jake Schreier, “We Cry Together” follows Lamar in a heated argument with his partner, played by “Zola” star Taylour Paige. The video features the theatrical song from his fifth album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.” The immersive experience was shot in one single take with live vocal tracks.

“We Cry Together” is among the many films hoping to find love for best live action short at the upcoming Academy Awards. For a film to qualify for any of the three short categories, which also include animated and documentary, a film must not exceed 40 minutes. The eligibility window is different from the general categories, running from Oct. 1, 2021, until Sept. 30, 2022.

“When we went into this project, Kendrick was telling me about how he wanted the room to feel thick, and the room to feel intense,” Free explained. “He wanted to really address topics that we, as a society, kind of shy away from.”

“So in writing, I say, ‘OK, how can I make this feel personal, but also holding up a mirror as a collective concept, rather than just a personal concept,'” Lamar said. “I wanted to bring that drama because, at the end of the day, whether we like it or not — the good, the bad and the ugly, the pros and cons — that’s what makes everything evolve.”

On the setting of “We Cry Together,” Free explained that they wanted to convey “the frustration of just life itself already painting the room” while maintaining a “youthful and light” feeling in the couple’s apartment.

“You get into a relationship, and it’s like you have to blend the two worlds together,” he said. “She wants the humidifier, you want a picture of some barbershop shit in the house. But you blend that shit together, you know what I’m saying? So it felt like that, it looked like that — a blend of two personalities that were similar.”

“Ultimately, the main thing is people that we can actually identify with. Not only from our culture but from cultures all around the world,” Lamar added. “So the environment plays a huge role, and that’s something we definitely wanted to bring to life along with the script. It was just as important as the individuals that were actually spewing out the insults.”

For Lamar, the creative collaboration and filmmaking process saying it “gave me more freedom, as a person. Being able to run toward my fear and say the things I want to say and do it in an artistic way — it allowed me to live my truth even deeper.”

In recent years, major talents such as Matthew A. Cherry, the late Kobe Bryant and most recently Riz Ahmed, have found their way to an Oscar stage for their short films. More major films in the live action film discussion include “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift (also contending for best original song for “Carolina” from “Where the Crawdads Sing”) and “38 at the Garden” from Oscar-winner Travon Free (“Two Distant Strangers”). Other submissions include “Ball & Vase” (dir. Dave Baram), “Life Rendered” (dir. Emma Needell), “Miso” (dir. Kelly Walker), “Sideral” (dir. Carlos Segundo), “Evoke” (dir. Aaron M. Abelto), “Moshari” (dir. Nuhash Humayun and executive produced by Riz Ahmed and Jordan Peele), “Remembering” (dir. Elijah Allan-Blitz) and “Exposure” (dir. Holly Morris).

Oscar shortlists voting takes place Dec. 12-15, before the 10 films advancing to nomination voting are named on Dec. 21. Oscar nominations will be announced on Jan. 24.

See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .

See the 2022-2023 Awards Season calendar for all key dates and timelines.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Cast on David Rossi’s Shocking Loss and Garcia’s Romantic Future With Alvez

WARNING: This story contains spoilers from the first two episodes of “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” now streaming on Paramount+. It’s been nearly three years since “Criminal Minds” ended, but a lot has changed within the BAU. When the new show begins, Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) is no longer at the unit, and is living her best life. She thrived on her own throughout the pandemic and is enjoying a lighter, less murder-filled existence. Of course, that’s short-lived, as Alvez (Adam Rodriguez) comes knocking on her door in the premiere. In a blink-if-you-miss-it moment, she references that they did go on a date — he...
Variety

Brendan Fraser Will Not Attend Golden Globes After Accusing Former HFPA Boss of Groping Him: ‘My Mother Didn’t Raise a Hypocrite’

Brendan Fraser is a frontrunner to land an Oscar nomination for best actor thanks to his acclaimed performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” But you rarely get to an Oscar nomination without stops at other major precursory awards first, including the Golden Globes, which will be back in full force on NBC in 2023. Fraser confirmed to GQ magazine that he will not participate in the Globes if he is nominated for “The Whale” due to his accusation that Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, groped him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly...
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
Inquisitr.com

Angela Bassett, 64, Wows In Completely See-Through Crystal Dress

Hollywood's Angela Bassett is the epitome of style and ageless beauty. With many decades channeled into her career, the star has earned her rightful place as a film legend. When Bassett is not enthralling fans with her acting expertise, she captivates her slew of admirers with her selective high taste in fashion. The star actress was in attendance at the just concluded Governors Awards occasion, and she made sure to remind fans that be it style or sensation, she's still got it all!
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy