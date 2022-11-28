Read full article on original website
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra share sweet tributes in honor of 4th anniversary
It's been four years since Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked down the aisle and said "I do" to Nick Jonas. In honor of their anniversary, the pair threw it back to the start by sharing snaps from their weddings. The couple had both a Hindu ceremony and a Christian ceremony in December 2018.
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Watch Courteney Cox surprise fans at the 'Friends' fountain
Courteney Cox recently surprised some lucky "Friends" fans in the most epic way. The actress, who famously played Monica Geller on the hit sitcom, shared a video on social media Wednesday in which she photobombed fans taking photos at the "Friends" fountain during a Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Burbank, California.
'Rattled & Red-Faced': Prince Harry Upset With His & Meghan Markle's Slip In Status After Being Shunned By Hollywood's Elite
Panicked Prince Harry's dream move to America with wife Meghan Markle has become a real-life nightmare — because he went from being the toast of England to the bottom of the Hollywood social circuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be...
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
Princess Kate dazzles in rented neon green dress, Diana’s emerald choker on green carpet
Princess Kate made a bold fashion statement on Friday at the Earthshot Prize Awards green carpet in Boston. The Princess of Wales wowed in a neon green off-the-shoulder gown with her husband Prince William by her side. In the spirit of the Earthshot Prize Awards, and with the event's sustainable...
Japanese Director Takeshi Kogahara on Working With Darkness and Silence in Debut Feature ‘Nagisa’
“When you start looking in the darkness, you’ll see something. That’s the idea I wanted to depict and convey,” Takeshi Kogahara tells Variety, after the screening of his debut “Nagisa,” a movie where darkness and silences play a crucial role. The plot follows a young man (played by Yuzu Aoki) who suffers from guilt related to the death of his adored sister (Nanami Yamazaki), and encounters her ghost in a haunted tunnel. Thus, he keeps on visiting the tunnel to re-experience his past. “The core idea came up when I was studying at the film school, a long time ago – 20...
Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet Affleck shines at the White House
Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck made a rare, ravishing public appearance at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday night. The mother-daughter duo shined and smiled for cameras, both wearing black dresses. Garner opted for a floor-length gown from Ralph Lauren's Fall/Winter 2022...
