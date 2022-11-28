ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC News

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra share sweet tributes in honor of 4th anniversary

It's been four years since Priyanka Chopra Jonas walked down the aisle and said "I do" to Nick Jonas. In honor of their anniversary, the pair threw it back to the start by sharing snaps from their weddings. The couple had both a Hindu ceremony and a Christian ceremony in December 2018.
ABC News

Watch Courteney Cox surprise fans at the 'Friends' fountain

Courteney Cox recently surprised some lucky "Friends" fans in the most epic way. The actress, who famously played Monica Geller on the hit sitcom, shared a video on social media Wednesday in which she photobombed fans taking photos at the "Friends" fountain during a Warner Bros. Studio Tour in Burbank, California.
BURBANK, CA
Variety

Japanese Director Takeshi Kogahara on Working With Darkness and Silence in Debut Feature ‘Nagisa’

“When you start looking in the darkness, you’ll see something. That’s the idea I wanted to depict and convey,” Takeshi Kogahara tells Variety, after the screening of his debut “Nagisa,” a movie where darkness and silences play a crucial role. The plot follows a young man (played by Yuzu Aoki) who suffers from guilt related to the death of his adored sister (Nanami Yamazaki), and encounters her ghost in a haunted tunnel. Thus, he keeps on visiting the tunnel to re-experience his past. “The core idea came up when I was studying at the film school, a long time ago – 20...
ABC News

Jennifer Garner's daughter Violet Affleck shines at the White House

Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck made a rare, ravishing public appearance at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday night. The mother-daughter duo shined and smiled for cameras, both wearing black dresses. Garner opted for a floor-length gown from Ralph Lauren's Fall/Winter 2022...

