Jacksonville, IL

newschannel20.com

Alternative Holiday Fair in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Today was the alternative holiday fair at the First Church of Brethren. The public was encouraged to come and shop for local holiday items and gifts. Today was the fair's return after the covid-19 pandemic shut them down. Now the fair hosted multiple local vendors...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Holiday events kick off this weekend

(WAND) — Holiday activities will be happening across central Illinois this weekend. WAND News has compiled just a few events. WAND staff and on-air talent will be collecting new toys to benefit Toys for Tots in Macon County. Donations can be dropped off on Friday the 2nd at WAND...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Springfield downtown road closing for holiday parade

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jaycees Holiday Lights Parade is coming to downtown Springfield Saturday night. To accommodate the event, some roads are closed starting from afternoon. Jefferson between 7th and 9th Street in Springfield has been closed since 3 p.m. for staging. The remainder of the route will be closed at 5 p.m. The downtown parade will leave […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Central Illinois Foodbank drive-up food giveaway

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Central Illinois Foodbank is having a drive-up food giveaway. The giveaway is at 11:30 a.m. on December 9, at Eastview Baptist Church 2277 E Black Ave Springfield, Il 62702. Officials say no registration is required, and to please clear space for the food in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
siumed.edu

Innovative technique saves farmer's hand

A new technique at SIU Medicine helped save a man’s hand after a farming accident in rural Jacksonville this fall. Tim Daugherty, MD, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with the Department of Surgery, performed an "ectopic banking" procedure for the patient, Benjamin Heinemann, when silage machinery severed half his hand.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Traffic signal construction at Veterans and Prairie crossing

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The traffic signals at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Prairie Crossing Drive will be on a flash or non-functioning intermittently during the replacement of a traffic cabinet. The replacement will begin around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Work is expected o be complete by 1...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Morton Community Bank to acquire Marine Bank

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Marine Bank will merge with Morton Community Bank in 2023. Officials say the merger will happen in the second quarter of 2023. There will now be 11 locations of Morton Community Bank. “The merger will be a new and exciting chapter for Marine Bank customers...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57

Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57, of Jacksonville, IL, formerly of Teutopolis, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to service time Saturday at the church, in St. Clare Hall. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Southeast and SHG win Springfield Showcase matchups

Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - As we begin December, the high school basketball season starts to heat up. We're getting a better idea of teams that can potentially make a run for a State Championship. The reigning state champions, Sacred Heart-Griffin beat Lanphier 67-42 in the final game of the Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping

SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL

West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
nprillinois.org

Pipeline project raises concerns

A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Rollover crash with injuries closes ramp on I-72 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Emergency crews late Thursday night are on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Illinois State Police said the ramp northbound at 6th Street will be closed for about eight hours...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: November 20-26, 2022

An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Green Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of North Macoupin Street in reference to a battery. An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Park Street in Benld...
GILLESPIE, IL

