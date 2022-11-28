Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Alternative Holiday Fair in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Today was the alternative holiday fair at the First Church of Brethren. The public was encouraged to come and shop for local holiday items and gifts. Today was the fair's return after the covid-19 pandemic shut them down. Now the fair hosted multiple local vendors...
WAND TV
Holiday events kick off this weekend
(WAND) — Holiday activities will be happening across central Illinois this weekend. WAND News has compiled just a few events. WAND staff and on-air talent will be collecting new toys to benefit Toys for Tots in Macon County. Donations can be dropped off on Friday the 2nd at WAND...
Springfield downtown road closing for holiday parade
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jaycees Holiday Lights Parade is coming to downtown Springfield Saturday night. To accommodate the event, some roads are closed starting from afternoon. Jefferson between 7th and 9th Street in Springfield has been closed since 3 p.m. for staging. The remainder of the route will be closed at 5 p.m. The downtown parade will leave […]
newschannel20.com
An incubator for businesses: Innovate Springfield visits Marketplace
Springfield, IL — More and more people are quitting the 9-5 and going into business for themselves small businesses and entrepreneurs now have a place to call home. At innovate Springfield. Innovate is a catalyst for creating a collaborative community where ideas ignite.
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois Foodbank drive-up food giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Central Illinois Foodbank is having a drive-up food giveaway. The giveaway is at 11:30 a.m. on December 9, at Eastview Baptist Church 2277 E Black Ave Springfield, Il 62702. Officials say no registration is required, and to please clear space for the food in...
wlds.com
Urgent Need for Bell Ringers After Group Scheduled for 500 Hours Suddenly Cancels
The Jacksonville Salvation Army is in urgent need of bell ringers after a large pledge to ring fell through. Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says virtually every kettle location has openings from now through next Friday, after a well-intentioned student reserved the vast majority of the week, then couldn’t get anyone to volunteer.
siumed.edu
Innovative technique saves farmer's hand
A new technique at SIU Medicine helped save a man’s hand after a farming accident in rural Jacksonville this fall. Tim Daugherty, MD, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon with the Department of Surgery, performed an "ectopic banking" procedure for the patient, Benjamin Heinemann, when silage machinery severed half his hand.
newschannel20.com
Traffic signal construction at Veterans and Prairie crossing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The traffic signals at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Prairie Crossing Drive will be on a flash or non-functioning intermittently during the replacement of a traffic cabinet. The replacement will begin around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Work is expected o be complete by 1...
newschannel20.com
Morton Community Bank to acquire Marine Bank
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Marine Bank will merge with Morton Community Bank in 2023. Officials say the merger will happen in the second quarter of 2023. There will now be 11 locations of Morton Community Bank. “The merger will be a new and exciting chapter for Marine Bank customers...
Effingham Radio
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57
Wayne Maurice Thoele, 57, of Jacksonville, IL, formerly of Teutopolis, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to service time Saturday at the church, in St. Clare Hall. Services are in the care of Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
newschannel20.com
Southeast and SHG win Springfield Showcase matchups
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - As we begin December, the high school basketball season starts to heat up. We're getting a better idea of teams that can potentially make a run for a State Championship. The reigning state champions, Sacred Heart-Griffin beat Lanphier 67-42 in the final game of the Springfield...
newschannel20.com
Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
wsiu.org
A bill in Springfield is designed to boost economic development in southern Illinois
A bill to sell the Southern Illinois Artisans Center and the surrounding property to the Rend Lake Conservancy District passed out of the Illinois Senate and is now headed to the House for the final vote . State Senator Dale Fowler says the sale will give the conservancy district the...
wlds.com
Child Advocates Urgently Needed in West Central IL
West Central Illinois is in desperate need of Court Appointed Child Advocates. The Advocacy Network for Children has announced an upcoming virtual training for individuals interested in becoming a CASA volunteer. Advocacy Network for Children provides CASA services in Adams, Hancock, Pike, Brown, Schuyler, Cass, and Morgan Counties in west central Illinois.
nprillinois.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
starvedrock.media
Highest-paying business jobs in Springfield, Illinois
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Springfield, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois lawmaker says number of fentanyl overdoses could be stopped with standing order for NARCAN
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A 10-month-old accidentally ingested fentanyl at a San Francisco Park and barely survived this week. This comes as fentanyl cases here in Illinois are skyrocketing. State Rep. Lashawn Ford joined the Illinois Harm Reduction and Recovery Coalition in Springfield Thursday. Ford says an alarming number of Illinoisans...
newschannel20.com
Rollover crash with injuries closes ramp on I-72 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Emergency crews late Thursday night are on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Illinois State Police said the ramp northbound at 6th Street will be closed for about eight hours...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: November 20-26, 2022
An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Green Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to a business in the 100 block of North Macoupin Street in reference to a battery. An officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Park Street in Benld...
Man shot, killed in encounter with officers in Litchfield, Ill.
An investigation is underway after a man died in a shooting that followed a confrontation with officers on Thanksgiving Day in Litchfield, Illinois.
