ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Lena Waithe’s Hillman Grad Promotes Three Execs, Adds Director of Development

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1daAkd_0jQG8yMX00

Lena Waithe ’s production company Hillman Grad has promoted Rocio Melara, Travis Ing and Sylvia Carrasco to executive ranks in addition to hiring Garry Harris in a newly created director of development position.

Melara will now serve as vice president of film and TV after first joining Hillman Grad in 2019 as a development executive. She began her career in the commercial space before going on to work for Mad House Entertainment, Di Bonaventura Pictures and Ben Stiller’s Red Hour. Along with her current development slate, Melara has served as a producer on the BET comedy series “Twenties” and an executive producer on the “Twenties After Show.”

Ing has been promoted to creative executive. He joined Hillman Grad in 2020 after working in WME’s TV department. Before his entertainment career, Ing was a venture capital investor.

Carrasco also serves as creative executive across film and TV, having joined Hillman Grad in 2019. Previously, she held positions at Paramount Television, Echo Lake Entertainment and FactoryMade Ventures. She has also served as a co-executive producer on “The Chi.”

Harris enters Hillman Grad’s development director position after working in scripted development at Disney’s Freeform, where he worked on series such as “Single Drunk Female” and “Everything’s Trash.” He has previously worked at New Form Entertainmen, Apatow Productions and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Founded by Waithe, Hillman Grad is led by CEO Rishi Rajani. Melara, Ing, Carrasco and Harris will report to Naomi Funabashi, president of film and TV.

“I’m grateful to build this next chapter together with Rocio, Garry, Sylvia and Travis,” Funabashi said. “Their passion, insight and dedication are the heart of Hillman Grad productions and I look forward to what we will accomplish together.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
Variety

Ava DuVernay’s Poetic ‘Queen Sugar’ Series Finale Emphasizes the Everlasting Nature of Family

After seven seasons, the Bordelon family’s journey came to an end. “Queen Sugar” signed off on Tuesday night with a poetic series finale centered around the importance of family — in all its forms. Series creator Ava DuVernay wrote the finale, titled “For They Existed,” and returned to the director’s chair for the first time since helming the pilot and second episode. (To note: the remaining 85 episodes were directed exclusively by other women filmmakers, 41 of them to be exact.) In Variety’s Power of Women cover story celebrating the series’ legacy, the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker said she was “euphoric” about...
Variety

‘Easy Rider’ Reboot in the Works: Rights Holders to Update Dennis Hopper-Peter Fonda Classic (EXCLUSIVE)

A reimagining of the classic 1969 counterculture film “Easy Rider” is in early development, Variety has learned exclusively. A consortium of stakeholders and producers — including Maurice Fadida’s Kodiak Pictures, Defiant Studios’ Eric B. Fleischman, and the Jean Boulle Group — own the adaptation rights to the project originally released by Columbia Pictures. The original “Easy Rider” is credited with showcasing a changing sociopolitical landscape in America, particularly through the lens of its restless and progressive youth. Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda and Terry Southern wrote the drug-laden motorcycle epic, which Hopper directed and in which both he and Fonda...
Deadline

Activist Artists Management Elevates Jon Kanak To Head Of Film & Television Literary

EXCLUSIVE: Jon Kanak has been promoted to Head of Film & Television Literary at the full-service music and talent management firm, Activist Artists Management. Kanak came to Activist as a Literary Manager in October of 2018 and has since then helped to expand the company’s literary and production department. In his new role, he will continue representing writers and directors, while packaging film and television projects that Activist produces. He continues to be based out of Activist’s Los Angeles office, reporting to the company’s Founding Partners. “Jon has played a significant role in the growth of our film and literary business, whether...
Variety

Sony Pictures Television Taps Nicole Norwood as Senior Vice President of Development at TriStar TV

Nicole Norwood has been named senior vice president of development for TriStar Television, the production studio run by Sony Pictures Television. In her new role, Norwood will report to Jennifer turner, who serves as executive vice president of TriStar Television. She is based in Los Angeles. Norwood moves to TriStar after most recently working at Netflix, where she served as director of local language originals (LLO) for Italy. In this role, she was part of the team that established and built the LLO business from strategic planning to execution, developing and sourcing multiple series for Italy across a range of genres. Prior...
Page Six

Married ‘GMA’ co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach allegedly had months-long affair

Good morning, affair! Married “Good Morning America” co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, Page Six has confirmed. A source claims to Page Six their romance began in March around the time they were training together for the New York City half marathon. The pair — who reportedly left their spouses in August — were spotted “canoodling” in bars near ABC News back in May, a source claims. According to one staffer, the couple has gone to extreme lengths to hide their affair. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Bruce Lee Biopic Set at Sony: Ang Lee to Direct, Filmmaker’s Son to Play Martial Arts Icon

Ang Lee, the Oscar-winning director of “Life of Pi” and “Brokeback Mountain,” is set to direct a film about Chinese American martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Ang Lee’s son Mason Lee is attached to star in the film, which is in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures. Dan Futterman, who wrote “Capote” and “Foxcatcher,” is adapting the script. Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower wrote earlier versions of the screenplay. Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 at the age of 32, had a brief but lasting presence in Hollywood as an actor, director and martial arts expert. His films,...
Variety

Ethiopia Habtemariam to Step Down From Motown Records

Ethiopia Habtemariam, currently chairwoman and CEO of Motown Records, will be stepping down from her position in order to pursue new endeavors, she and the company stated in a joint announcement Tuesday. “It has been the greatest honor to work with some of the most incredible artists, songwriters and partners in the world,” she said in a statement. “I have always had a clear vision for the talent that I’ve had the privilege to work with, which has led Motown to global success and returned the label to the forefront of contemporary culture. I would not have been able to make that...
Variety

Ana Cabrera Expected to Jump to NBC News From CNN

Ana Cabrera, an up-and-coming daytime anchor at CNN, is expected to leave the network and join NBC News, according to three people familiar with the matter — the latest in a series of CNN personnel who have defected to the NBCUniversal news unit. At present, Cabrera anchors the 1 p.m. hour on CNN, a move she made after working weekend anchor shifts and as a Denver correspondent for the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet, which she joined in 2013. But she is expected to depart and, after waiting out months-long period during which she cannot compete with CNN, join NBC News in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Sadie Sink Hadn’t Seen Any Brendan Fraser Movies Until She Was Cast as His Daughter in ‘The Whale’

Sadie Sink admits she didn’t know much about Brendan Fraser until she was cast as his estranged daughter in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “To be honest, I hadn’t seen any of his films. I didn’t grow up with his films,” the 20-year-old actor told me at the New York City premiere of “The Whale” Tuesday night at Alice Tully Hall. “Of course, now I’ve seen all of them.” Sink’s favorite? “I love ‘School Ties,” the “Stranger Things” star said. Fraser starred in the 1992 drama as a Jewish high schooler attending an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decides to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Joe Pesci Reveals ‘Home Alone 2’ Fire Hat Prank Went Wrong: ‘I Sustained Serious Burns to the Top of My Head’

Joe Pesci starred as the hot-headed thief Harry in two “Home Alone” movies opposite Macaulay Culkin and Daniel Stern. In a new interview with People to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Pesci looked back at the “demanding” physical comedy that went into making the family comedy. One prank in the sequel in which Harry’s hat gets set on fire left Pesci with “serious burns.” “In addition to the expected bumps, bruises and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of...
NEW YORK STATE
Variety

Spotify Launches Wrapped 2022: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift Are Most-Streamed Artists of the Year

Spotify unveiled its 2022 Wrapped campaign — anchored by the much-anticipated year-end personalized recap experience for users — and announced the platform’s top artists, songs, albums and podcasts of the year. Leading the pack once again was Bad Bunny, who for the third year in a row was the most-streamed artist globally on Spotify. The Puerto Rican rapper and singer’s tracks generated more than 18.5 billion streams so far this year on Spotify, and his album “Un Verano Sin Ti” was the No. 1 most-streamed album worldwide this year. Spotify is celebrating Bad Bunny’s accomplishment in various Wrapped 2022 promotions, including...
Variety

Stevie Nicks Pens Touching Tribute to Fleetwood Mac Bandmate and ‘Best Friend’ Christine McVie

Just hours after news broke Wednesday that Christine McVie, singer and songwriter of many of Fleetwood Mac’s most enduring hits, had died at the age of 79, her friend and bandmate Stevie Nicks posted a touching tribute to her “best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975.” That was the day that Nicks and singer-guitarist-then-boyfriend Lindsay Buckingham auditioned for Fleetwood Mac, which formed in London in 1966 but had relocated to California. McVie, who was married to the band’s founding member and bassist John McVie at the time, joined the group in 1970. Over the years, Fleetwood...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Slap or No Slap — ‘Emancipation’ Is an Oscar Contender for Will Smith and Antoine Fuqua

Will Smith is between a Chris Rock and a hard place. The speculation surrounding Apple Original Films’ “Emancipation” and Smith, its star and producer, has been the watercooler talk of awards season and the bane of awards prognosticators tracking their charts. Will voters embrace the epic? Can they or should they? Following his slapping of the comedian at the 94th Oscars, Smith resigned from AMPAS and was banned from attending the ceremony or other Academy-sponsored events for 10 years. However, that doesn’t preclude the “King Richard” best actor winner from being nominated or even winning another statuette during that period. Nor should...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Harry Styles, Haim, Bette Midler, the Eagles and More Remember Fleetwood Mac Songstress Christine McVie: ‘RIP Songbird’

Christine McVie touched hearts all over the world with her lyricism about the joys and aches of love as a member of Fleetwood Mac and across her own solo endeavors as a singer-songwriter. This was more than evident after news of her death at age 79 came on Wednesday and reactions from the music industry, friends and Fleetwood Mac fans began flooding social media. Members of Fleetwood Mac posted a joint statement on their band and individual accounts, which is how most came to learn of her death. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine...
Variety

Jimmy Kimmel Condemns Kanye West for Praising Hitler: ‘We Have a Black White Supremacist Running Around’

Jimmy Kimmel started the Dec. 2 episode of his ABC talk show by condemning Kanye West for praising Hitler during a horrific antisemitic tirade on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show earlier that day. Kimmel called West a “Black white supremacist” and expressed shock over the fact that the controversial rapper still has a following. West told Jones that he likes Nazis and that every human brings value to the world, especially Hitler. “Especially Hitler?!” Kimmel told viewers. “I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood.” West claimed during his “Infowars” interview that Hitler cannot be considered all bad since he invented...
Variety

Zoe Saldaña ‘Felt Stuck’ Acting in Franchises: ‘Artistically Stuck’ and ‘Not Able to Grow or Challenge Myself’

Zoe Saldaña recently told Women’s Wear Daily that she has felt stuck over the last decade as an actor due to her various franchise commitments, which include her roles as Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Uhura in “Star Trek” and Neytiri in “Avatar.” Balancing three huge franchises has limited her opportunities to challenge herself as an actor, Saldaña said. Make no mistake, however, the actor is still grateful to be in these films. “I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises,” Saldaña said. “I’m very grateful...
Variety

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto and Garcelle Beauvais Help Raise $1 Million for Sean Penn’s CORE

Auctioning off artwork from Leonardo DiCaprio’s personal collection, Wyclef Jean’s guitar and a trip to Rio for a private concert with singer Anitta helped Sean Penn’s disaster relief organization, CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), raise over $1 million in just a few hours on Wednesday night in Miami. Held at Soho House Beach and timed to the annual Art Week, which blankets the city with celebrities, socialites, art collectors and their major spending power, DiCaprio, Jared Leto, Soleil Moon Frye, Nyle DiMarco, The Webster’s Laure Heriard Dubreuil and Aaron Young, Patricia Velasquez, Diplo, Rande Gerber and many more, all turned...
MIAMI, FL
Variety

Samuel L. Jackson Challenges Quentin Tarantino Over Marvel Actors Being Movie Stars: Chadwick Boseman Is a Movie Star

Quentin Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson are longtime friends and collaborators, but they don’t necessarily see eye to eye when it comes to Marvel actors being movie stars. Tarantino ignited a fierce debate on social media this month when he said that Marvel actors are not movie stars. In Tarantino’s view, it’s the character of Captain America that is the movie star and gets people into the theater and not Chris Evans. Jackson somewhat challenged that claim during an interview on “The View” (via Entertainment Weekly). “It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom...
Variety

Imagine Dragons on How Working With Rick Rubin Prompted the Band’s ‘Most Honest’ Record Yet

Imagine Dragons have been churning out hits since the release of their 2012 debut “Night Visions.” Their anthems have flooded the airwaves, while five of their albums have become Top 10 hits on the Billboard 200. What’s been their calling card for more than a decade is their rep as alt-rock bangers with a sense of urgency. “I like to listen to big songs. I like a big chorus. I like big melodies. I like drama,” bandleader Dan Reynolds explains from his home in L.A. “I also grew up in Las Vegas where everything’s eccentric, everything is larger than life.” His...
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy