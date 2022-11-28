Read full article on original website
Related
Who Was Spotify’s Most-Streamed Artist of 2022?
Who was Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2022? Drumroll, please... Spotify Wrapped has finally dropped! The platform released their annual recap of fans' listening habits for 2022 on Thursday (Nov. 30), the earliest they've ever dropped it. Listeners can find their personalized Wrapped on the mobile Spotify app by clicking the...
Spotify Teases Wrapped 2022 Release
At midnight today (Nov. 28), Spotify officially launched its hashtag emoji on Twitter for this year's Spotify Wrapped rollout. The tiny graphic that appears when a user types Spotify Wrapped with a hashtag features a yellow, purple and orange present of the Spotify logo. "Want to be the first to...
How to See Apple Music’s Version of Spotify Wrapped – 2022 Replay
Earlier this week, Spotify began teasing their #SpotifyWrapped service, a year-end feature that Spotify users love to use and share with their followers. But does Apple Music have a "Wrapped" feature?. The short answer is no. However, Apple Music has something similar to Spotify Wrapped called Apple Music Replay which...
Cardi B Responds to Criticism From Fans for Not Dropping Her New Album or Going on Tour
It's been four years since Cardi B has dropped a new project, and fans are wondering what's taking so long. Recently, the Bronx rapper responded to criticism from fans for not dropping her new album or embarking on a tour. On Friday (Nov. 25), a fan retweeted a video from...
J.K. Rowling Laughs at Snoop Dogg as Dobby From Harry Potter
A portrait of Snoop Dogg as Dobby from the wildly popular movie series Harry Potter got a laugh out of J.K. Rowling, the author of the books based on the hit movies. On Sunday (Nov. 27), Snoop Dogg shared some fan art on social media that depicted him as the bald, pointy eared house-elf from the fantasy films. In the portrait, Snoop Dobb is staring stoically, while wearing a green sweater and burgundy shawl.
What Are Dabloons? Cats Rule TikTok’s New Viral Craze
A new viral role-playing game on TikTok has captured the imaginations of cat lovers on the platform, all thanks to a made-up currency called dabloons. Loosely based on the Spanish "doubloon" used back in the 16th century, dabloons are a fictional currency created on social media. According to Know Your...
KISS 106
Evansville IN
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0