A portrait of Snoop Dogg as Dobby from the wildly popular movie series Harry Potter got a laugh out of J.K. Rowling, the author of the books based on the hit movies. On Sunday (Nov. 27), Snoop Dogg shared some fan art on social media that depicted him as the bald, pointy eared house-elf from the fantasy films. In the portrait, Snoop Dobb is staring stoically, while wearing a green sweater and burgundy shawl.

1 DAY AGO