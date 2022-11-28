Read full article on original website
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Met With Top Officials at the CFTC More Than 10 Times Over the Past 14 Months, Says Chairman Rostin Behnam
CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam testified before the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry that Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, met with agency officials more than 10 times over the past 14 months. Behnam told the committee that FTX 'doggedly' pursued an amendment to the CFTC-registered...
Mark Mobius Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash 40% to $10,000 Next Year
Bitcoin could crash to $10,000, a more than 40% plunge from current prices, veteran investor Mark Mobius told CNBC on Thursday. While Mobius expects bitcoin to hover around its current $17,000 level, the move to $10,000 could happen in 2023, he said. If Mobius's $10,000 call materializes, it will add...
Treasury Yields Pull Back as Investors Looked Beyond Hotter-Than-Anticipated Job Report
Treasury yields pulled back from an earlier pop on Friday as investors looked beyond stronger-than-expected labor data. The yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back by about 3 basis points to 3.488%. At its highest level, the yield was 3.638%. The 2-year Treasury yield gained just over 2 basis points...
