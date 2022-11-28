Clifford “Guy” Darrell Fox, 76, of Orangefield, Texas, passed away on November 30, 2022, at his home. A memorial service is to be announced at a later date. Born in Orangefield, Texas, on November 3, 1946, he was the son of George Fox and Ludie “Bobbie” LeJeune Fox. Guy was a hardworking man who began working at the age of eight years old. He worked as a boilermaker for 26 years before going on to work as a truck driver and later retiring. He was a longtime member of Boilermaker Union 587, as well as a member of the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows. Guy had a tough exterior, but a kind heart. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and fishing. Guy will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his ability to make people laugh with a good prank. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

ORANGEFIELD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO