Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kogt.com
Clifford “Guy” Darrell Fox
Clifford “Guy” Darrell Fox, 76, of Orangefield, Texas, passed away on November 30, 2022, at his home. A memorial service is to be announced at a later date. Born in Orangefield, Texas, on November 3, 1946, he was the son of George Fox and Ludie “Bobbie” LeJeune Fox. Guy was a hardworking man who began working at the age of eight years old. He worked as a boilermaker for 26 years before going on to work as a truck driver and later retiring. He was a longtime member of Boilermaker Union 587, as well as a member of the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows. Guy had a tough exterior, but a kind heart. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and fishing. Guy will always be remembered for his sense of humor and his ability to make people laugh with a good prank. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
kogt.com
Jose Martinez
Jose Martinez, 54, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 30, 2022, at his home in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., December 9, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will take place prior to the...
kogt.com
Parade Winners Announced
The Orange Christmas Parade sponsored by the Kiwanis Club was held on a Saturday for the first time in a long time as close to 40 entries made their way through downtown Orange in front of a big crowd. Winners were announced in three different categories. Funtown RV (above) won...
kogt.com
9-4A D2 All-District Team
Here are the selections for the 2022 9-4A D2 All-District Football Team as selected by the coaches. This year’s playoff representatives were Silsbee, Jasper, Hamshire-Fannett, and West Orange-Stark.
kogt.com
Boil Water Notice In Orange
Due to low pressure and low chlorine residual, the TCEQ has required the City of Orange to notify customers in the vicinity of the Sunset Country Club and Charlemont, south to Park Avenue and east to 20th Street to boil water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.).
kogt.com
Who’s Getting Married?
Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk For the week of November 28, 2022 thru December 2, 2022.
Comments / 0