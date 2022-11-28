Read full article on original website
Japanese Director Takeshi Kogahara on Working With Darkness and Silence in Debut Feature ‘Nagisa’
“When you start looking in the darkness, you’ll see something. That’s the idea I wanted to depict and convey,” Takeshi Kogahara tells Variety, after the screening of his debut “Nagisa,” a movie where darkness and silences play a crucial role. The plot follows a young man (played by Yuzu Aoki) who suffers from guilt related to the death of his adored sister (Nanami Yamazaki), and encounters her ghost in a haunted tunnel. Thus, he keeps on visiting the tunnel to re-experience his past. “The core idea came up when I was studying at the film school, a long time ago – 20...
