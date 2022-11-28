OXFORD — Lane Kiffin's Twitter account has once again crafted a masterpiece in trolling. Former Liberty and Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze was officially introduced by Auburn on Tuesday, taking over a job Kiffin was heavily linked to before signing a contract extension to remain at Ole Miss. During his introductory press conference, Freeze made it clear he believes the Auburn job is a higher station than what he held in Oxford from 2012-17.

