160 Trucks Deliver Timber from Canada to T3 RiNo Construction Site
Hines, the global real estate investment, development and property manager, has begun the process of delivering over 160 fully loaded trucks of timber to the T3 RiNo construction site in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood. When complete, the six-story, 235,000-square-foot heavy-timber office building will be one of the most environmentally friendly and sustainable developments in Denver and Denver’s second fully mass timber building.
Beck Venture Center at Colorado School of Mines Tops Out
GH Phipps recently commemorated the topping out of the new Beck Venture Center at the Colorado School of Mines. This addition to the McNeil Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Colorado School of mines will allow students to apply their skills and ideas to improve and support business ventures through a mentorship program.
Grand Opening: Traverse Apartments, Lakewood
KTGY, a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm, today announced the grand opening of Traverse Apartments, a class A apartment community in Lakewood. Traverse Apartments is designed to provide much-needed apartment homes for multigenerational residents in a transitional area adjacent to the Sheridan Station transit stop. KTGY partnered...
Ascent Commerce Center Signs Lease with La-Z-Boy
Global leader in residential furniture, La-Z-Boy Incorporated, has signed a long-term lease for 66,679 square feet of space inside Building 1 at Ascent Commerce Center, a newly built spec Class A warehouse and distribution development in Commerce City. Located at Tower Rd and East 84th Ave, Ascent Commerce Center is...
Movers and Shakers Week Ending 12.02.22
Kentwood Real Estate President and CEO Gretchen Rosenberg Honored with Denver Business Journal 2022 ‘Most Admired CEO’ Recognition. Kentwood Real Estate, an exclusive Colorado affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway’s HomeServices of America, announced that Gretchen Rosenberg, CEO of Kentwood Real Estate, was recently awarded the Denver Business Journal 2022 “Most Admired CEO.”
Top Law Firm Signs Lease for 30th Floor at 1900 Lawrence
One of the world’s top law firms, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, will relocate from its existing downtown office and take over the entire 30th floor at 1900 Lawrence, a Class A+ trophy office tower in downtown Denver. Gibson Dunn is the first tenant to sign a lease at 1900 Lawrence, which is owned by Riverside Investment & Development Company in partnership with Convexity Properties and Canyon Partners Real Estate. The projected move-in date is February 2025.
Mile High Trendy Office: Rowland + Broughton’s Denver Studio in LoDo
Continuing the evolution of Rowland + Broughton‘s (R+B) Denver studio, which opened in 2004 in the 1892 E.B. Millar Coffee Company building in Denver’s Lower Downtown Historic District, the architecture and interior design firm recently re-imagined an existing upper level as a multi-purpose salon-style space. In addition to building on their functionality as a team and encouraging communal interaction and experimentation, the new space is an expression of the residential quality of the firm’s design work.
