Continuing the evolution of Rowland + Broughton‘s (R+B) Denver studio, which opened in 2004 in the 1892 E.B. Millar Coffee Company building in Denver’s Lower Downtown Historic District, the architecture and interior design firm recently re-imagined an existing upper level as a multi-purpose salon-style space. In addition to building on their functionality as a team and encouraging communal interaction and experimentation, the new space is an expression of the residential quality of the firm’s design work.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO