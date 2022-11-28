Hays High opened the basketball season by hosting the 40th Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shootout. The Indians opened with Newton on Thursday evening. An 8-0 run in the first quarter proved to be the difference of the first half as the Indians led Newton 21-13 at halftime. Hays did not trail through the entire game after scoring a pair of free throws thirteen seconds in the game on the way to a 45-29 victory.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO