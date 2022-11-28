Read full article on original website
Hays Westside students connect during family-style lunches
Three elementary school students at Westside Elementary School took a Hays Post reporter on a tour this week to explain their new family-style lunch program. Westside school serves elementary through high school students who have emotional or behavioral issues that make it difficult for them to attend full days at their home schools. The students receive extra support at the school with the goal of transitioning them back to their home classrooms.
Great Bend admin takes reins of Hutchinson city government
HUTCHINSON — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson city administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson on Jan....
🎥 Hays changes commission meeting start times
Effective today, Dec. 1, all Hays City Commission meetings and work sessions will begin at 4 p.m. instead of 6:30 p.m. Commissioner Sandy Jacobs recently suggested the earlier start time, which she says will more easily allow city staff and others to attend the meetings during typical work day hours.
Tip a Cop to raise money for Special Olympics Tuesday at Gella's
The Hays Police Department is joining forces with Gella's Diner & Lb. Brewing Co. to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas athletes. Members of the HPD will be at the Gella's from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The HPD members will approach tables with servers. They will inform the diners...
🏀 Hays City Shootout Day 2 Results; Day 3 Schedule
7th Place - TMP v Hugoton - 10:00 - Hays Middle School. 4th Place - Newton v Manhattan - 1:30 - Hays Middle School. 3rd Place - Olathe West v Washburn Rural - 1:30 - Hays High School. 1st Place - Northside (AR) v Hays - 5:00 - Hays High...
Kansas woman found guilty of estate state sale theft
PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
Hays PD Activity Report, Nov. 20-26
The Hays Police Department responded to 65 calls from Nov. 20 through Nov. 26, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Sounds of Christmas return to Ellis County with annual Cathedral Concert
VICTORIA — One of Ellis County's most beloved holiday traditions, the annual Christmas concert in the St. Fidelis Basilica is set to return at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 11. "It's a big deal with us, and we'd like to see the big crowd come in and fill up St. Fidelis. It usually does," said Terry Crull, Fort Hays State University director of choral activities.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE TMP vs Manhattan
The TMP girls will play in the seventh place game of the Hays City Shootout against Manhattan. The TMP boys will also take on Manhattan in the fourth place game. The girls game will tipoff at 10 a.m. at Hays Middle School and the boys game is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. at the middle school.
🎥 Hays equipment stands 'ready if needed' to clear streets
Hays public works crews got their first experience with brining the streets Nov. 14, just ahead of the first — and only — measurable snowfall in Hays so far this season. "Ironically, on Nov. 10, all service division employees participated in a 'liquids in winter operations and maintenance' workshop. Very timely," Collin Bielser, assistant city manager, told Hays city commissioners during a recent progress report of city departments' activities.
🏀🎥 WATCH LIVE Thomas More Prep-Marian vs Washburn Rural and Free State
The TMP-Marian Monarchs girls basketball team opens the season with a first round matchup against Washburn Rural in the Hays City Shootout. The TMP boys will take on Lawrence Free State. Tipoff of the girls game from Hays High School is set for 3 p.m. with the boys to follow...
👟 FHSU's Hodsden earns All-America status at DII Championships
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - Fort Hays State sophomore Regan Hodsden earned All-America honors after placing 40th at the 2022 NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships Friday afternoon at Chambers Creek Regional Park. The Mitchell, Neb. native traversed the six-kilometer course in 21:20.8. After finding herself in 63rd place at the...
🏀 Hays girls knock off #1 Rural; boys head to 3rd place game
The Hays High girls got an early season test against one of the best programs Kansas has to offer. Washburn Rural entered the Hays City Shootout semifinals as the #1 ranked team in 6A and defending 6A champs. Girls. Hays 37 - #1-6A Washburn Rural 33. A 13-0 run during...
🎄 Ellis Polar Express returns this weekend
ELLIS — The annual Ellis Polar Express will roll back into this weekend. The three-day event begins at 6 p.m. Friday with the running of the holiday miniature train until 9 p.m. around the Ellis Railroad Museum miniature train tracks, 911 Washington. “This is a lighted Christmas train ride,"...
70-degree temperature swing after record high Thursday
There was nearly a 70-degree swing in temperature from a record high on Thursday to the overnight low, according to the K-State Ag Research Center in Hays. The high on Thursday was a Dec. 2 record of 77 degrees, with the overnight low plunging to just 8 degrees. The high...
🤼 Tigers come up short in a pair of duals
GOLDEN, Colo. - Fort Hays State Wrestling went 0-2 in a double dual against San Francisco State and Colorado School of Mines on Friday. Fourth-ranked Tereus Henry (197), Mason Turner (133), and Cade Lindsey (174) each won both of their matches. San Francisco State took an early 5-0 lead by...
🏀 Hays High sweeps Newton to open the season
Hays High opened the basketball season by hosting the 40th Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shootout. The Indians opened with Newton on Thursday evening. An 8-0 run in the first quarter proved to be the difference of the first half as the Indians led Newton 21-13 at halftime. Hays did not trail through the entire game after scoring a pair of free throws thirteen seconds in the game on the way to a 45-29 victory.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men host NSU in conference opener
Hays, Kan. – Gross Memorial Coliseum. Promotions: And-1 Night - Attend the game and get one free item from the concession stand (candy, popcorn, pop, nachos). Halftime: Yaritza Vega (FHSU feature twirler) performance at both women's and men's halftimes / FHSU Women's Soccer recognition. Radio: KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN: Tiger women look to stay perfect against Hillcats Saturday
Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (5-3, 1-0 MIAA) vs. Rogers State (2-5, 0-1 MIAA) Saturday, December 3, 2022 • 2 p.m. Promotions: And-1 Night - Attend the game and get one free item from the concession stand (candy, popcorn, pop, nachos) Hays Regional Airport Pack Your Bags promotion. Radio:...
🏀 Tigers grind out win over Rogers State
HAYS - The Fort Hays State Tigers had three players score in double-figures and hit 10-straight free throws in the final minute and a half for a 65-55 win over Rogers State. The Tigers have won seven-straight and improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the MIAA. The Hillcats are now 5-3 and 1-1 in conference play.
