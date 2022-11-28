ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Kat Kountry 105

Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?

Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

The Time A Ghost Ship Charged A Freighter On Lake Superior

A buddy and I were watching Netflix's new psychological, mind-bending thriller 1899. It's an excellent series that you should definitely check out. Selfishly, if they get good ratings there will be a season 2, and I really need that to happen. The show starts with an immigrant ship traveling across...
northernnewsnow.com

Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice

UPPER RED LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) --More than 100 anglers were stranded for several hours Monday on Upper Red Lake after the ice broke away. But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple. Amidst the breakaway, Hibbing couple Lydia Thole and Andy...
HIBBING, MN
Fun 104.3

Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest

Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

HEAT Patrols Ramp Up Today in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol will ramp up efforts in central Minnesota to get drivers to slow down. The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic campaign, or HEAT Patrols, will focus on Highway 10 between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities today. Drivers can expect an increased presence of state troopers focusing on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and other public safety hazards on the roads.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KROC News

18 Super Annoying Things that People in Minnesota and Iowa Do A LOT!

You've been there... you go to the grocery store to "grab a few things" and you get to the one aisle where two old friends that haven't talked in years seem to have found each other? They park their carts right there in the middle of the aisle and everyone else might as well cease their shopping for the day. Yeah, super annoying. That's not the only thing that is happening in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin that is super annoying!
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Volcanic Eruptions In Minnesota? Find Out Where You Can Find Minnesota Lava

I love living in Minnesota; not just because of the changing seasons, but because there are a lot of really horrifying natural events that happen in other parts of our country and the world, that we really don’t have to deal with all that much. Take for example hurricanes. We may have our fair share of tornados around here, but at least we don’t have to worry about hurricanes blowing through every year.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Snow fall totals: Some areas see 8+ inches during Tuesday snowfall in Twin Cities

(FOX 9) - A narrow band of intense snow left some pretty notable snowfall totals in areas across the Twin Cities metro. The band, which at one point was dropping one to two inches of snow per hour, tracked northeast from Prior Lake and Burnsville to the MSP Airport and into Falcon Heights, North St. Paul, and to Mahtomedi.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

