Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Legally Pass A Snow Plow Here In Minnesota?
Now that there's snow on the ground again in Minnesota, there's always one question I wonder about: Can you legally pass a snow plow?. Living here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, we're used to seeing snow and the equipment used to clear that snow off our roads and highways. Unlike other states where they don't get snow all that often when Old Man Winter drops more of the white stuff, Minnesota knows what to do, right?
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Don’t Get In A Wreck This Minnesota Winter, You Might Wait Months For Repair
Winter in Minnesota is also peak auto body repair season. Our lovely winters bring snow and ice to the roadways, which leads to more accidents. We've also got a new problem this year. I bet you can guess it. Yep, supply chain issues. They seem to be everywhere, and sometimes...
‘Leave Your Lights On’ Minnesota Sheriff Shares Tips During The Holiday Season
A Minnesota Sheriff has offered up a few tips for those vacationing or leaving their home this holiday season. While the tips seem like common sense, the tips do offer a look into what would-be criminals are looking for when it comes to picking the homes to break into. Ramsey...
redlakenationnews.com
By air, by night: DNR has officers airborne and on the ground to catch hunting violators
Minnesota conservation officers targeted a type of illegal deer hunting in mid-November in the far north near Blackduck that is common, yet an uncommonly dangerous element of their work. There were multiple violations, from shooting a deer from a motor vehicle and from a roadway to transporting loaded firearms, and...
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
200 Minnesota Anglers Saved From Floating Away On Sheet Of Ice
No ice is 100% safe ice. And unfortunately, sometimes that ice can break free and float away with you on it. That's what happened on Upper Red Lake in Northern Minnesota on Monday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's office received a 911 call at 11:34 am from people who were ice...
Get Ready To Pay More If You’re Flying Out Of MSP Airport In Minnesota
If you're doing any flying out of Minnesota's biggest airport, get set to pay higher fees soon. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) in Bloomington is, of course, Minnesota's biggest airport. It's also routinely noted as one of the best airports in the country and was named the Most Outstanding Airport in North America earlier this year.
The Time A Ghost Ship Charged A Freighter On Lake Superior
A buddy and I were watching Netflix's new psychological, mind-bending thriller 1899. It's an excellent series that you should definitely check out. Selfishly, if they get good ratings there will be a season 2, and I really need that to happen. The show starts with an immigrant ship traveling across...
Clueless Left Lane Cruisers Are Back On Minnesota Roads
Returning to St Cloud after my Thanksgiving weekend, I was amazed at the number of left lane cruisers clogging up the Interstate 94. "Left Lane is for Passing Only". It's not an optional lane for your entire trip. I pulled onto the interstate and I thought maybe a "Left Lane...
northernnewsnow.com
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
UPPER RED LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) --More than 100 anglers were stranded for several hours Monday on Upper Red Lake after the ice broke away. But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple. Amidst the breakaway, Hibbing couple Lydia Thole and Andy...
Website Claims The People Are Why This Town Is Minnesota’s Ugliest
Have you seen the small-town starter pack meme on social media? It accurately shows how all rural communities have pretty much all of the same things. Minnesota’s “ugliest” city has all of it – A Casey’s General Store, a Family Dollar, a Church, etc., but the buildings aren’t what makes this town so ugly. (Check out the 25 smallest towns in Minnesota at the bottom of this story.)
knsiradio.com
HEAT Patrols Ramp Up Today in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol will ramp up efforts in central Minnesota to get drivers to slow down. The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic campaign, or HEAT Patrols, will focus on Highway 10 between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities today. Drivers can expect an increased presence of state troopers focusing on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and other public safety hazards on the roads.
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
18 Super Annoying Things that People in Minnesota and Iowa Do A LOT!
You've been there... you go to the grocery store to "grab a few things" and you get to the one aisle where two old friends that haven't talked in years seem to have found each other? They park their carts right there in the middle of the aisle and everyone else might as well cease their shopping for the day. Yeah, super annoying. That's not the only thing that is happening in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin that is super annoying!
An Easy To Spot Difference Between Driving In Minnesota Versus Wisconsin
Sometimes you come across something that just makes you scratch your head and wonder. One of those things, for me at least, is why does Wisconsin use wood for a majority of its signposts while in Minnesota we use metal poles? Apparently, there is an answer to this question, and it comes from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Volcanic Eruptions In Minnesota? Find Out Where You Can Find Minnesota Lava
I love living in Minnesota; not just because of the changing seasons, but because there are a lot of really horrifying natural events that happen in other parts of our country and the world, that we really don’t have to deal with all that much. Take for example hurricanes. We may have our fair share of tornados around here, but at least we don’t have to worry about hurricanes blowing through every year.
Snow scenes from downtown St. Paul during Tuesday’s winter storm
The Twin Cities and surrounding areas were under a Winter Storm Warning on Tuesday. By late afternoon, 8 inches had already fallen in places like Bloomington and Burnsville, according to the National Weather Service. Snow was expected to continue into the evening. Here are some scenes from downtown St. Paul:
fox9.com
Snow fall totals: Some areas see 8+ inches during Tuesday snowfall in Twin Cities
(FOX 9) - A narrow band of intense snow left some pretty notable snowfall totals in areas across the Twin Cities metro. The band, which at one point was dropping one to two inches of snow per hour, tracked northeast from Prior Lake and Burnsville to the MSP Airport and into Falcon Heights, North St. Paul, and to Mahtomedi.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0