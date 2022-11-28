Read full article on original website
Justin Fields (shoulder) upgraded to full at Bears practice
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Fields was expected to be limited again on Thursday, but he's now squarely on track to play Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The Bears do have their bye in Week 14, so there's an outside chance that they play it safe and hold Fields out again. Trevor Siemian, who started in place of Fields last week, has missed back-to-back practices with an oblique injury. Fields' return would be a sizable upgrade for Chase Claypool and Cole Kmet.
Broncos activate Mike Boone (ankle) to active roster, eligible to play in Week 13
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (ankle) is eligible to play in Week 13's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Boone is expected to return after he was forced to miss four games with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Baltimore team allowing 17.8 FanDuel points per game to running backs, expect Boone to play a part-time role on passing downs.
Alex Caruso (ankle) probable for Bulls' Sunday matchup
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is probable to play in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Caruso is on track to play on Sunday despite suffering a recent right ankle sprain. In 24.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Caruso to score 20.6 FanDuel points. Caruso's projection includes 6.9 points,...
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (illness) active on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (illness) will play in Friday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. Harris will suit up on Friday night despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 35.3 expected minutes, our models project Harris to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 15.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and...
Rams place Matthew Stafford (neck) on injured reserve
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (neck) has been placed on injured reserve. Stafford will miss at least four games with a potential return in Week 17. Expect John Wolford to start under center while Bryce Perkins plays a second string role. On 303 pass attempts, Stafford is ranked 25th...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Boston's Marcus Smart (hip) questionable for Sunday's game versus Nets
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Smart's availability is currently in limbo after he suffered a recent hip contusion. Expect Derrick White to see more minutes against a Nets' team allowing 46.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Smart is inactive.
Herbert Jones (ankle) remains out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Jones will miss his second straight game with a left ankle injury. Expect Dyson Daniels to play an increased role against a Nuggets' team allowing a 114.1 defensive rating. Daniels' current Sunday...
Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette (hip) questionable in Week 13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is listed as questionable for Week 13's contest against the New Orleans Saints. After three full practices, Fournette appears closer to a return on Monday night versus a Saints' defense allowing 18.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs. Expect Rachaad White to see more work if Fournette is unable to suit up in Week 13.
NFL Betting Guide: Week 13
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
New Orleans' Dyson Daniels starting for Herbert Jones (ankle) on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Daniels will make his first start this season after Herbert Jones was held out with an ankle injury. In 27.1 expected minutes, our models project Daniels to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Daniels' Friday projection...
Patrick Williams coming off the bench for Bulls on Friday
Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Williams will move to the bench on Friday with Javonte Green getting the start. Our models expect Williams to play 27.5 minutes against Golden State. Williams' Friday projection includes 10.7 points,...
Jeff Green (knee) questionable Sunday afternoon for Denver
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Green is dealing with a right knee contusion. He's been listed questionable for Sunday's contest, keep a close eye on his status over the next 20 hours. Our models project...
Mike Williams (ankle) out for Chargers' Week 13 contest versus Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will not play in Week 13's game against the Los Angeles Raiders. Williams will miss his second straight game after he was unable to practice with his ankle injury. Expect Josh Palmer to see more targets against a Raiders' team allowing 27.6 FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts.
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers' Friday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will play in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Davis is available on Friday night after playing through recent back soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Davis to score 49.9 FanDuel points. Davis' Friday projection includes 24.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, and...
Klay Thompson (injury management) out for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Thompson is listed out due to right Achilles tendon injury management, as the team is going to manage him carefully on back-to-backs. Expect Jordan Poole to nab the starting spot on the wing in Thompson's place.
Dennis Schroder (personal) questionable for Lakers on Sunday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (personal) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Washington Wizards. Schroder's status remains in question after he missed one contest for personal reasons. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to see more playing time versus a Washington team ranked 14th in defensive rating if Schroder is out.
Timberwolves starting Jaden McDaniels (illness) on Saturday, Kyle Anderson to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (illness) is starting in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. McDaniels will make his 20th start this season after he was forced to miss three games with an illness. In 32.5 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 26.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection...
Brandon Ingram (toe) ruled out Sunday for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Ingram is still dealing with his toe injury, and as a result, the team will hold him out of action once again to close out the weekend. In 15 games this season,...
Raheem Mostert (knee) not listed on Miami's Week 13 injury report
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) is available for Week 13's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Mostert is on track to return from a one game absence after he registered two limited sessions and a full practice. In a revenge spot against a San Francisco team allowing 13.5 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Mostert to score 6.7 FanDuel points.
