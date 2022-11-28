Read full article on original website
Related
Bundle up: NWS calling for bitter cold, frigid wind chills
A strong cold front moving into northwest Kansas on Tuesday will bring bitter cold, the National Weather Service in Dodge City said. After a high in the mid-50s Monday, the high temperature Tuesday is only expected to reach 33, with overnight lows dropping near 10 degrees. Wind chills by Wednesday morning will be near zero in the Hays area — and could drop as low at 8 below zero farther west.
Vietnam Memorial wall replica coming to Great Bend
The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center, is coming to Great Bend, KS on May 11th-May 14th, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Park and will be open 24 hours a day and free to the public. The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed forces in the Vietnam War and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
HaysMed announces opening of pain center
HaysMed has recently opened a pain center. Dr. Keith Green, anesthesiologist, will be providing services in a clinic located at 2500 Canterbury, Ste. 206. While Green has been providing pain management for over 25 years in the hospital setting, this will be the first time that a dedicated clinic area will be used.
🎙 Post Podcast: FHSU Christmas traditions return for 2022
On this episode of the Post Podcast, Fort Hays State University dean of the College of Education Paul Adams shares information about FHSU Christmas festivities.
Great Bend zoo wants to build ‘flight cage’ for rehabilitation program
Along with a free zoo that features grizzly bears, lions, alligators, cougars and so many more animals, Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo also provides a raptor rehabilitation program for injured birds. The zoo staff nurses anywhere between 40-70 birds of prey each year. Before staff releases the birds back into...
Hays BOE hears new graduation recommendations for class of 2028
The Hays USD school board reviewed newly approved high school graduation requirements at its meeting Monday. The Kansas Board of Education approved the changes earlier this month. They will affect students who are in the seventh grade when they enter high school. The recommendations don't affect the number of credits...
Ellis teen uninjured in morning rollover on Highway 40
A 15-year-old Ellis girl was driving a vehicle eastbound on Old Highway 40 on Tuesday morning when the vehicle rolled. The girl entered the south ditch, overcorrected, the vehicle rolled a couple of times and came to rest on its top in the south pasture, said Ellis County Sheriff Scott Braun.
KRUG: Nutrition education opportunities at Extension
Nutrition education is a fun part of my job. Recently, I visited 7th grade Skills for Adolescence classes at the Great Bend Middle School. I packed a lot of information in the 50-minute class period and am hopeful that they will remember my visit when making future food choices. I...
🏀 Hays High basketball eyes new season
The Hays High Indians will open up the 2022-2023 basketball season by hosting the Gerald Mitchell Hays City Shootout. The tournament begins on Thursday December 1st and runs through Saturday. The Hays girls are coming off a 13-9 season that saw them end the year ranked #9 in 5A and...
Property owner holds rural Kan. burglary suspect at gunpoint
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man caught during an alleged burglary. Just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress approximately three miles east of Great Bend on East Barton County Road where the property owner was holding a suspect at gunpoint, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Nov. 28, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State women's basketball coach Tony Hobson and men's coach Mark Johnson. Tiger Talk airs Monday at noon on KAYS (94.3/1400) live from Big Smoke Barbecue in Hays.
🏀 Development through season key to TMP-M girls's season
As the Thomas More Prep-Marian Monarchs girls basketball team prepares to start the season, they find themselves in an unfamiliar position, with just one full-time starter back and having to replace nearly 80 percent of their offense from last year. After graduating five seniors, four who were multi-year starters, Coach...
🏀 New-look Monarchs seek to continue winning ways
With three state tournament appearances in four years under head coach Bill Meagher, the Thomas More Prep-Marian Monarchs boys basketball team has consistently found a way to replace talented senior classes and reload for the future. And they will have to do once again in 2022. The Monarchs return just...
HPD arrest log, Nov. 20 to 26
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Sara Caitlin Gardner, 22, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Nov. 20 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Trevor Jordan Shorb, 27, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Nov. 20 in Hays...
🎙 Giving Tuesday: Nonprofits look to community for support
As area families make plans for this holiday season, nonprofit organizations look to gather funds that will be used for projects throughout the following year during “the giving season.”. The end of the year has historically been when the overwhelming majority of donations to nonprofits are received, with days...
📷 FHSU celebrates Christmas season with tree lighting and more
Fort Hays State University celebrated the holiday season Tuesday with the annual tree lighting ceremony. Cooler temperatures and a blustery wind, didn't hamper festivities though as revelers of all ages enjoyed cookies and cocoa as they visited with Santa and enjoyed the holiday-themed events. Take a look at some of...
🎙 Post Podcast: Help available for those dealing with the ’Holiday Blues’
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays Chamber President and CEO Sarah Wasinger, and Kaley Conner, Manager, Outreach, Education and Marketing at High Plains Mental Health Center discuss mental health during the holiday season.
NW Kansas woman injured after car strikes post on I-70
CORRECTED 9:45 a.m. Monday to reflect accurate injury information. TREGO COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Sunday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Buick LeSebre driven by Justin L. Johnson, 26, Collyer, was westbound 0n Interstate 70 near Ogallah in the driving lane.
Property owner holds burglar at gunpoint east of Great Bend
At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a reported burglary in progress approximately 3 miles east of Great Bend on East Barton County Road. Deputies were advised the property owner was holding a suspect at gunpoint. Upon arrival, deputies took the suspect into...
Grief support groups plan Memorial Tree event in Hays
Three grief support groups from the Center for Life Experience will have their annual Holiday Memorial Tree Dedications at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Jackie Creamer’s Dance Studio, 1003 Main. The trees will be on display in the studio’s large windows until after Jan. 1, said Darian Schulte,...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0