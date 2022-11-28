Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKTV
Todd Carville announces 2023 DA candidacy
UTICA, N.Y. -- Member of the Oneida County District Attorney's Office, Todd Carville, will run for D.A. in 2023. Carville is one of 22 Assistant D.A.s in the county and says he's known since he was a child, that he wanted to be a lawyer and prosecutor. He announced his...
waer.org
The push to raise pay for New York's assigned counsel
Low wages for assigned counsel are causing a backlog in cases in Onondaga county. Local New York State Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli said that the pay offered to assigned counsel to represent children and indigent adults in New York is far below the set counsel rates paid in the federal court system.
Draft NY Assembly maps kick out 3 Central New York members from their districts
A draft plan released today by an independent commission would force three state Assembly members from Central New York to run in newly configured legislative districts where they don’t live. The New York Independent Redistricting Commission voted today to approve the bipartisan plan, but it’s far from final.
WKTV
Shooting incidents decrease in city of Utica year over year
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Despite perception, statistically, the number of shootings in the city of Utica from 2021 to 2022 has decreased. "We looked at our statistics for not only year to year, but to get a true indication on gun violence, we looked at the five-year average." Utica Police...
syracuse.com
Toby Shelley’s plan for his first months as Onondaga County’s 1st new sheriff in 8 years
Syracuse, N.Y. — In just over a month, Toby Shelley will take over the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the first new sheriff in eight years. He plans to start with audits to look for any financial mismanagement as well as to examine how the workforce is used. He also wants to review the office’s internal affairs unit.
Matt Driscoll, former Syracuse mayor, to step down from NY Thruway Authority
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse Mayor Matthew Driscoll will step down as executive director of the state Thruway Authority, a spokesperson confirmed. Driscoll, 64, was named director by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017 to oversee that state’s 570-mile highway. Before that, he was the Department of Transportation’s commissioner.
WKTV
9 drug overdoses, 2 fatal, trigger spike alert in Oneida County
Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team issued a spike alert Tuesday after nine overdoses were reported last week, two of which were fatal. The overdoses happened in Utica, Rome and New Hartford between Nov. 22 and 26, and involved fentanyl and a combination of heroin, cocaine and other substances. The...
Cortland woman arrested for DSS fraud
The Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services conducted an investigation that concluded with Amy Santos, 34 of Cortland, being arrested for DSS fraud.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local resident accused of DWI in Trenton, Troopers say
TRENTON- A local resident is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. Dakota L. Hanley, 29, of Prospect, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Hanley is officially charged with one count each of aggravated DWI; DWI (first-offense); and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
WKTV
Nexus Center officially opens in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Nexus Center in downtown Utica officially opened its doors to the public on Dec. 1, 2022. The Nexus Center is inter-connected with the Adirondack Bank Center with hopes of easy access to either facility for athletes, media members and others. It is already booked through the month of June, except on Christmas and New Years weekend, for hockey, soccer and lacrosse, but the expectation is to use the facility for non-sporting events in the future.
WKTV
After 44 years, Herkimer BOCES teacher receives Outstanding Educator Award
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Mary Kline, Director of Adult, Early Childhood and Outreach Education at Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES was given the Outstanding Educator Award, at the Genesis Group’s 2022, Celebration of Education. Kline got her start as a substitute teacher and also worked as a teacher's aide. She then joined Herkimer...
WKTV
Threat deemed not credible at Sauquoit High School
SAUQUOIT, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible threat at Sauquoit High School Thursday evening. The sheriff's department was notified of the possible threat at about 10:40pm Thursday. The investigation found that the threat stemmed from a social media post that was previously investigated and had...
WKTV
NYSDOL cites 2 local prisons for staff working conditions following fentanyl exposures
Two Mohawk Valley state prisons have been cited by the New York State Department of Labor after staff members were exposed to fentanyl while going through inmate mail last year. Marcy Correctional Facility received 12 citations while Mid-State Correctional Facility received seven. The correctional officers union, NYSCOPBA, filed a public...
cnycentral.com
City of Syracuse firefighters will work 24 hour shifts starting in July
Syracuse, N.Y. — Starting in July, firefighters in the City of Syracuse will be working 24 hour shifts. The Syracuse Common Council approved the scheduling change last month, after Fire Chief Michael Monds says his firefighters actually pushed for it. Chief Monds says the department and Syracuse fire union brought the idea to common council after 90% of firefighters voted in support of it a few weeks ago.
cnycentral.com
Questions remain while Vera House Executive Director is on paid leave
Syracuse, N.Y. — Karen Hargrave worked at Vera House as their volunteer program coordinator and called us last week. She wondered why the organization's website no longer listed Angela Douglas as Executive Director. "Our first thought was that we maybe finally had accountability for everything that took place over them hiring a sex offender to work with victims. But we all were sort of waiting for the other shoe to drop," she said, "why was there no public announcement?"
Oops. Green ink. Stray marks. Inside the largest hand recount in Onondaga County history
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The largest hand recount in the history of Onondaga County elections began on Tuesday in an atmosphere resembling a standardized test. Officials, volunteers and lawyers began the painstaking process of counting more than 93,000 ballots by hand in a non-descript room in the Onondaga County Board of Elections.
WKTV
American Legion Post 229 gives Firefighter and EMT of the year Awards Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- After two years away during Covid, American Legion Post 229 on Herkimer Road in Utica held its EMT and Firefighter Awards dinner. Post 229 has been recognizing members of the department for the past 50 years. At this year's ceremony, Ehser Kanyaw was named firefighter of the year and Luke DelGrego was honored as EMT of the year.
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
localsyr.com
Seeking emergency services employees in Onondaga County
(WSYR-TV) — Working in emergency communications can be stressful, but it also brings a sense of accomplishment knowing you can help those who need it. The Onondaga County Dept. of Emergency Communications is looking for its next batch of recruits. The emergency communications department is looking for people who...
WKTV
Utica man accused of stealing safe with guns, personal papers inside
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing a safe with guns, ammunition and personal documents inside. Utica police say the crime happened on Oct. 17 on the 300 block of Mary Street. The victim told authorities a large safe containing a...
Comments / 0