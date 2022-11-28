ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

Todd Carville announces 2023 DA candidacy

UTICA, N.Y. -- Member of the Oneida County District Attorney's Office, Todd Carville, will run for D.A. in 2023. Carville is one of 22 Assistant D.A.s in the county and says he's known since he was a child, that he wanted to be a lawyer and prosecutor. He announced his...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
waer.org

The push to raise pay for New York's assigned counsel

Low wages for assigned counsel are causing a backlog in cases in Onondaga county. Local New York State Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli said that the pay offered to assigned counsel to represent children and indigent adults in New York is far below the set counsel rates paid in the federal court system.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Shooting incidents decrease in city of Utica year over year

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - Despite perception, statistically, the number of shootings in the city of Utica from 2021 to 2022 has decreased. "We looked at our statistics for not only year to year, but to get a true indication on gun violence, we looked at the five-year average." Utica Police...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

9 drug overdoses, 2 fatal, trigger spike alert in Oneida County

Oneida County’s Overdose Response Team issued a spike alert Tuesday after nine overdoses were reported last week, two of which were fatal. The overdoses happened in Utica, Rome and New Hartford between Nov. 22 and 26, and involved fentanyl and a combination of heroin, cocaine and other substances. The...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local resident accused of DWI in Trenton, Troopers say

TRENTON- A local resident is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. Dakota L. Hanley, 29, of Prospect, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Hanley is officially charged with one count each of aggravated DWI; DWI (first-offense); and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Nexus Center officially opens in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Nexus Center in downtown Utica officially opened its doors to the public on Dec. 1, 2022. The Nexus Center is inter-connected with the Adirondack Bank Center with hopes of easy access to either facility for athletes, media members and others. It is already booked through the month of June, except on Christmas and New Years weekend, for hockey, soccer and lacrosse, but the expectation is to use the facility for non-sporting events in the future.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

After 44 years, Herkimer BOCES teacher receives Outstanding Educator Award

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Mary Kline, Director of Adult, Early Childhood and Outreach Education at Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES was given the Outstanding Educator Award, at the Genesis Group’s 2022, Celebration of Education. Kline got her start as a substitute teacher and also worked as a teacher's aide. She then joined Herkimer...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Threat deemed not credible at Sauquoit High School

SAUQUOIT, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible threat at Sauquoit High School Thursday evening. The sheriff's department was notified of the possible threat at about 10:40pm Thursday. The investigation found that the threat stemmed from a social media post that was previously investigated and had...
SAUQUOIT, NY
WKTV

NYSDOL cites 2 local prisons for staff working conditions following fentanyl exposures

Two Mohawk Valley state prisons have been cited by the New York State Department of Labor after staff members were exposed to fentanyl while going through inmate mail last year. Marcy Correctional Facility received 12 citations while Mid-State Correctional Facility received seven. The correctional officers union, NYSCOPBA, filed a public...
cnycentral.com

City of Syracuse firefighters will work 24 hour shifts starting in July

Syracuse, N.Y. — Starting in July, firefighters in the City of Syracuse will be working 24 hour shifts. The Syracuse Common Council approved the scheduling change last month, after Fire Chief Michael Monds says his firefighters actually pushed for it. Chief Monds says the department and Syracuse fire union brought the idea to common council after 90% of firefighters voted in support of it a few weeks ago.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Questions remain while Vera House Executive Director is on paid leave

Syracuse, N.Y. — Karen Hargrave worked at Vera House as their volunteer program coordinator and called us last week. She wondered why the organization's website no longer listed Angela Douglas as Executive Director. "Our first thought was that we maybe finally had accountability for everything that took place over them hiring a sex offender to work with victims. But we all were sort of waiting for the other shoe to drop," she said, "why was there no public announcement?"
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

American Legion Post 229 gives Firefighter and EMT of the year Awards Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. -- After two years away during Covid, American Legion Post 229 on Herkimer Road in Utica held its EMT and Firefighter Awards dinner. Post 229 has been recognizing members of the department for the past 50 years. At this year's ceremony, Ehser Kanyaw was named firefighter of the year and Luke DelGrego was honored as EMT of the year.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Seeking emergency services employees in Onondaga County

(WSYR-TV) — Working in emergency communications can be stressful, but it also brings a sense of accomplishment knowing you can help those who need it. The Onondaga County Dept. of Emergency Communications is looking for its next batch of recruits. The emergency communications department is looking for people who...

