Minnesota State

KOOL 101.7

The Time A Ghost Ship Charged A Freighter On Lake Superior

A buddy and I were watching Netflix's new psychological, mind-bending thriller 1899. It's an excellent series that you should definitely check out. Selfishly, if they get good ratings there will be a season 2, and I really need that to happen. The show starts with an immigrant ship traveling across...
MIX 94.9

Most Amusing Minnesota Winter Thing You’ve Seen? Does it Beat This?

When I was in college, at Concordia in Moorhead, MN, there was a guy there who was known as "shorts guy". He wore shorts every single day. Did not matter if it was -20 below, in the middle of a blizzard, he'd continue wearing them. My friends and I always thought it a bit amusing considering he was from somewhere down south like Alabama or Florida (I honestly don't remember) where they rarely get snow.
knsiradio.com

HEAT Patrols Ramp Up Today in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol will ramp up efforts in central Minnesota to get drivers to slow down. The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic campaign, or HEAT Patrols, will focus on Highway 10 between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities today. Drivers can expect an increased presence of state troopers focusing on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and other public safety hazards on the roads.
CBS Minnesota

Can you pass a snow plow?

MINNEAPOLIS – It's that time of year, and a WCCO viewer D.J. from Shakopee asked us this Good Question: Can you pass plows?   The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says there is some flexibility when it comes to their fleet.MORE: Snow Emergencies, School Closings & Delays"It's not a simple answer, but a majority of the time we tell you it's better to stay back. It's safer for you, and it's safer for our crews," said MnDOT's Anne Meyer.She says MnDOT has about 100 plow crashes a year. She says visibility and wing blades make passing a dicey decision.  "You don't know really what's going on ahead of that snow plow, so that makes it challenging to pass," Meyer said.As for a lighter snow day?MORE: WCCO's NEXT Weather homepage"If it's a dry day, if they're on one side of the roadway, there's plenty of room to pass a plow, that's an OK situation," she said.But the ideal situation: "Stay back, stay alive."Meyer says she is speaking on plow rules for MnDOT plows, but says the rules may vary for county or city trucks.
The Daily Yonder

In Northern Minnesota, Autonomous Vehicles Are Hitting Rural Roads

On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
Y-105FM

Volcanic Eruptions In Minnesota? Find Out Where You Can Find Minnesota Lava

I love living in Minnesota; not just because of the changing seasons, but because there are a lot of really horrifying natural events that happen in other parts of our country and the world, that we really don’t have to deal with all that much. Take for example hurricanes. We may have our fair share of tornados around here, but at least we don’t have to worry about hurricanes blowing through every year.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Eight Devastating Minnesota Fires

There are more than 17 million acres of forest land in Minnesota. That amounts to over 22 percent of the state's total area. And, for over 125 years wildfire has destroyed a good portion of that timberland. Some of these fires were fueled by drought conditions. Lightning strikes and sparks...
KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

