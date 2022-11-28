Read full article on original website
Don’t Get In A Wreck This Minnesota Winter, You Might Wait Months For Repair
Winter in Minnesota is also peak auto body repair season. Our lovely winters bring snow and ice to the roadways, which leads to more accidents. We've also got a new problem this year. I bet you can guess it. Yep, supply chain issues. They seem to be everywhere, and sometimes...
200 Minnesota Anglers Saved From Floating Away On Sheet Of Ice
No ice is 100% safe ice. And unfortunately, sometimes that ice can break free and float away with you on it. That's what happened on Upper Red Lake in Northern Minnesota on Monday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's office received a 911 call at 11:34 am from people who were ice...
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
redlakenationnews.com
By air, by night: DNR has officers airborne and on the ground to catch hunting violators
Minnesota conservation officers targeted a type of illegal deer hunting in mid-November in the far north near Blackduck that is common, yet an uncommonly dangerous element of their work. There were multiple violations, from shooting a deer from a motor vehicle and from a roadway to transporting loaded firearms, and...
The Time A Ghost Ship Charged A Freighter On Lake Superior
A buddy and I were watching Netflix's new psychological, mind-bending thriller 1899. It's an excellent series that you should definitely check out. Selfishly, if they get good ratings there will be a season 2, and I really need that to happen. The show starts with an immigrant ship traveling across...
Most Amusing Minnesota Winter Thing You’ve Seen? Does it Beat This?
When I was in college, at Concordia in Moorhead, MN, there was a guy there who was known as "shorts guy". He wore shorts every single day. Did not matter if it was -20 below, in the middle of a blizzard, he'd continue wearing them. My friends and I always thought it a bit amusing considering he was from somewhere down south like Alabama or Florida (I honestly don't remember) where they rarely get snow.
Clueless Left Lane Cruisers Are Back On Minnesota Roads
Returning to St Cloud after my Thanksgiving weekend, I was amazed at the number of left lane cruisers clogging up the Interstate 94. "Left Lane is for Passing Only". It's not an optional lane for your entire trip. I pulled onto the interstate and I thought maybe a "Left Lane...
knsiradio.com
HEAT Patrols Ramp Up Today in Central Minnesota
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol will ramp up efforts in central Minnesota to get drivers to slow down. The Highway Enforcement for Aggressive Traffic campaign, or HEAT Patrols, will focus on Highway 10 between St. Cloud and the Twin Cities today. Drivers can expect an increased presence of state troopers focusing on speeding, aggressive driving, distracted driving and other public safety hazards on the roads.
New Chicken Restaurant in St. Cloud is Starting to Take Shape
I know, I know, 500 chicken places in St. Cloud. Every time a new restaurant opens in St. Cloud people starting wondering what it might be. And lately it's been a majority of chicken restaurants. Slim Chickens is the latest one to announce that they will be opening soon. They...
Can you pass a snow plow?
MINNEAPOLIS – It's that time of year, and a WCCO viewer D.J. from Shakopee asked us this Good Question: Can you pass plows? The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says there is some flexibility when it comes to their fleet.MORE: Snow Emergencies, School Closings & Delays"It's not a simple answer, but a majority of the time we tell you it's better to stay back. It's safer for you, and it's safer for our crews," said MnDOT's Anne Meyer.She says MnDOT has about 100 plow crashes a year. She says visibility and wing blades make passing a dicey decision. "You don't know really what's going on ahead of that snow plow, so that makes it challenging to pass," Meyer said.As for a lighter snow day?MORE: WCCO's NEXT Weather homepage"If it's a dry day, if they're on one side of the roadway, there's plenty of room to pass a plow, that's an OK situation," she said.But the ideal situation: "Stay back, stay alive."Meyer says she is speaking on plow rules for MnDOT plows, but says the rules may vary for county or city trucks.
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
In Northern Minnesota, Autonomous Vehicles Are Hitting Rural Roads
On a damp evening in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, just after a rainstorm, a white van drove up through an empty high school and performing arts center parking lot. The van that picked me up, a Toyota Sienna, looks different from a regular Sienna. It has a cylinder mounted just above the windshield. Someone is in the drivers’ seat, but they aren’t actually driving. Instead, they are outfitted with a headset, ready to take over in case something goes wrong. To their left, a mobile device shows where the vehicle is going. It also plays the baseball charge tune every time the vehicle goes through an intersection. (Ann Arbor-based May Mobility, the company that operates the van, says this feature “denote[s] certain functionality during rides and represents a little bit of irreverence from our engineers.”)
Volcanic Eruptions In Minnesota? Find Out Where You Can Find Minnesota Lava
I love living in Minnesota; not just because of the changing seasons, but because there are a lot of really horrifying natural events that happen in other parts of our country and the world, that we really don’t have to deal with all that much. Take for example hurricanes. We may have our fair share of tornados around here, but at least we don’t have to worry about hurricanes blowing through every year.
What Time Of Day Do Most Deer-Vehicle Collisions Occur In Wisconsin?
As the Wisconsin firearm season gets underway, deer - and their movements - are top of mind for a lot of people. But non-hunters should also take this time of year to give a second thought to the deer population as well - considering that this time of year is also the prime season for deer-vehicle collisions.
Beaver Island Beer No Longer Being Sold in Stores or Restaurants
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - You will no longer be able to find your favorite Beaver Island beer at your local liquor store starting next month. Beaver Island Brewing Company says beginning January 1st, their beers will no longer be sold in liquor stores or served at bars and restaurants.
Eight Devastating Minnesota Fires
There are more than 17 million acres of forest land in Minnesota. That amounts to over 22 percent of the state's total area. And, for over 125 years wildfire has destroyed a good portion of that timberland. Some of these fires were fueled by drought conditions. Lightning strikes and sparks...
Minnesota + Wisconsin Ford Drivers: Recall Details For Escape + Bronco Models
Minnesota and Wisconsin drivers love their Fords, with a recent ranking placing the manufacturer in first or second place for each state. That's why Northlanders will want to be alert to the recent recall details released by Ford Motor Company and their popular Bronco and Escape models,. According to details...
Are Studded Snow Tires Even Legal In Minnesota, Iowa, and SD?
Some folks prefer putting Studded Snow Tires on their car or truck for the winter season. But are they even legal in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota?. When winter hits in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota icy, slippery roads are always a concern. Some states feel the metal spikes that...
