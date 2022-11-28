ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Two Minnesota Items on Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2022

Oprah has come out with her list of favorite things for 2022. There are some familiar items that she's had on her Favorite Things before and there are some new ones. This year there are two items that have Minnesota ties!. Oprah's Favorite Things of 2022. I enjoy looking through...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Time A Ghost Ship Charged A Freighter On Lake Superior

A buddy and I were watching Netflix's new psychological, mind-bending thriller 1899. It's an excellent series that you should definitely check out. Selfishly, if they get good ratings there will be a season 2, and I really need that to happen. The show starts with an immigrant ship traveling across...
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin

Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
DULUTH, MN
Brett Young Heading To Minnesota On 2023 Tour

The 2023 concert season is shaping up to be epic with everyone from Jason Aldean to Shania Twain announcing tours and shows in our neck of the woods next year! Brett Young is now joining them. Jason Aldean hasn't announced a big tour for 2023 but he did announce a...
DULUTH, MN
St. Louis County Debuts New Custom-Designed Snowplows

Snowplows are a big thing in the Northland for very obvious reasons. So when a public works department gets new, updated snow removal equipment it's a pretty big deal. That's why the St. Louis County Public Works department was excited to debut the ten new snowplows they're adding to the fleet this year.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
Influenza Hospitalizations Continue Climbing in Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The early influenza season in Minnesota has yet to exhibit any signs that it might be peaking anytime soon. The Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 350 influenza-related hospitalizations for the week that ended November 26, continuing a steady upward trend that began several weeks ago. In past weeks, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were being reported in the Twin Cities area, but those reports have become a bit more spread out across the state. Hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota now account for 10% of the total, while the Twin Cities share has dropped from around 80% to less than 70% of the statewide hospitalization total.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Federal Court Allows Enbridge To Continue To Cross Wisconsin Reservation Land, Must Come Up With Emergency Plan

A Federal judge has ruled that Enbridge can continue to operate its Line 5 Pipeline across American Indian tribal land in Wisconsin until it can reroute it. However, the energy company and the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa must work together to "come up with an emergency plan" in regards to the potential for future pipeline spills.
WISCONSIN STATE
Vikings Football Ticket Scam Reported In Minnesota

This will come as no surprise to you but there is another scam going around and it all has to do with the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay Packers fans might be a fan of this one. Ha! It all has to do with tickets. When concerts started to come back...
MINNESOTA STATE
