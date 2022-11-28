Read full article on original website
Don’t Get In A Wreck This Minnesota Winter, You Might Wait Months For Repair
Winter in Minnesota is also peak auto body repair season. Our lovely winters bring snow and ice to the roadways, which leads to more accidents. We've also got a new problem this year. I bet you can guess it. Yep, supply chain issues. They seem to be everywhere, and sometimes...
Two Minnesota Items on Oprah’s Favorite Things of 2022
Oprah has come out with her list of favorite things for 2022. There are some familiar items that she's had on her Favorite Things before and there are some new ones. This year there are two items that have Minnesota ties!. Oprah's Favorite Things of 2022. I enjoy looking through...
200 Minnesota Anglers Saved From Floating Away On Sheet Of Ice
No ice is 100% safe ice. And unfortunately, sometimes that ice can break free and float away with you on it. That's what happened on Upper Red Lake in Northern Minnesota on Monday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's office received a 911 call at 11:34 am from people who were ice...
The Time A Ghost Ship Charged A Freighter On Lake Superior
A buddy and I were watching Netflix's new psychological, mind-bending thriller 1899. It's an excellent series that you should definitely check out. Selfishly, if they get good ratings there will be a season 2, and I really need that to happen. The show starts with an immigrant ship traveling across...
Why Are So Many Kangaroos Spotted On The Loose In Wisconsin?
It has been a very strange few years and there is no denying that! It has even been weird when it comes to strange animal stories making headlines. I recently came across a few from the last couple of years that made me scratch my head and they all had to do with kangaroos.
Watch For ‘Rehoming’ Pet Scams Going Around In Minnesota & Wisconsin
Scammers generally use their emotions to get your money. They usually prey on desperate people, like when someone thinks they find a great deal on an apartment. Then you send your security deposit to only find that the place wasn't even for rent. It happens ALL THE TIME in Duluth. They may also prey on kind-hearted animal lovers.
What Time Of Day Do Most Deer-Vehicle Collisions Occur In Wisconsin?
As the Wisconsin firearm season gets underway, deer - and their movements - are top of mind for a lot of people. But non-hunters should also take this time of year to give a second thought to the deer population as well - considering that this time of year is also the prime season for deer-vehicle collisions.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Ford Drivers: Recall Details For Escape + Bronco Models
Minnesota and Wisconsin drivers love their Fords, with a recent ranking placing the manufacturer in first or second place for each state. That's why Northlanders will want to be alert to the recent recall details released by Ford Motor Company and their popular Bronco and Escape models,. According to details...
Did You Know This Actress Was Born In Small-Town Minnesota?
There are many celebrities that have once called Minnesota home and it seems like every week, I am learning about a new celebrity that is a Minnesotan! I just had this happen with an actress on a show I have been watching. I also recently learned about a reality star...
Brett Young Heading To Minnesota On 2023 Tour
The 2023 concert season is shaping up to be epic with everyone from Jason Aldean to Shania Twain announcing tours and shows in our neck of the woods next year! Brett Young is now joining them. Jason Aldean hasn't announced a big tour for 2023 but he did announce a...
St. Louis County Debuts New Custom-Designed Snowplows
Snowplows are a big thing in the Northland for very obvious reasons. So when a public works department gets new, updated snow removal equipment it's a pretty big deal. That's why the St. Louis County Public Works department was excited to debut the ten new snowplows they're adding to the fleet this year.
How Many Episodes Of Criminal Minds Are Set In Wisconsin?
It was a beautiful day in my life when it was announced that Criminal Minds would be returning for yet another season, just two years after it aired what was supposed to be the final episode of the long-running season. The show is back on Paramount Plus for a special...
Minnesota + Wisconsin Both Rank In The Top Ten Of States With Most Roundabouts
Considering the fact that there were statistically none in the United States back in 1990, the rise and occurence of roundabouts on our roadways is pretty staggering. Especially when recent surveys show that there are more than 9,000 installed across the country. The number of circular navigational aids is probably...
Influenza Hospitalizations Continue Climbing in Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The early influenza season in Minnesota has yet to exhibit any signs that it might be peaking anytime soon. The Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 350 influenza-related hospitalizations for the week that ended November 26, continuing a steady upward trend that began several weeks ago. In past weeks, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were being reported in the Twin Cities area, but those reports have become a bit more spread out across the state. Hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota now account for 10% of the total, while the Twin Cities share has dropped from around 80% to less than 70% of the statewide hospitalization total.
Federal Court Allows Enbridge To Continue To Cross Wisconsin Reservation Land, Must Come Up With Emergency Plan
A Federal judge has ruled that Enbridge can continue to operate its Line 5 Pipeline across American Indian tribal land in Wisconsin until it can reroute it. However, the energy company and the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa must work together to "come up with an emergency plan" in regards to the potential for future pipeline spills.
Vikings Football Ticket Scam Reported In Minnesota
This will come as no surprise to you but there is another scam going around and it all has to do with the Minnesota Vikings. Green Bay Packers fans might be a fan of this one. Ha! It all has to do with tickets. When concerts started to come back...
