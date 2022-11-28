Read full article on original website
Ohio State coach makes major decision about future
For several years, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been widely considered the top receivers coach in college football as well as one of the top recruiters in the nation. His success has led to some speculation that he might choose to pursue a career as a coordinator or even a head Read more... The post Ohio State coach makes major decision about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lions Feel Rookie WR Jameson Williams Is ‘Superstar’
Fans haven’t seen or heard much from Detroit Lions 2022 first round pick Jameson Williams through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. Aside from occasional updates from head coach Dan Campbell, Williams has only been seen interacting with his teammates on the sideline. Very soon, Williams will...
Report: Florida QB Jalen Kitna to Be Released From Jail on $80,000 Bond
Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna was set to be released from jail on $80,000 bond Thursday, one day after his arrest on suspicion of distributing child exploitation material in Gainesville, Fla., according to the Associated Press. Kitna is the 19-year-old son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna and served as a...
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin takes in Mississippi high school football 3A title game
HATTIESBURG — Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin made the trip from Oxford to take in the Mississippi high school football 3A title game between Raleigh and Noxubee County at Southern Miss' M.M. Roberts Stadium on Friday. Kiffin was likely there to see Ole Miss commit Suntarine Perkins, the top player in the state of Mississippi in the Class of 2023. ...
Micah Parsons Reveals His ‘Hateful Eight’: Cowboys Pass-Rush Secret, New Unanimous Honor
Dallas Cowboy star Micah Parsons has quickly developed into one of the league's best defensive players. The "Lion-backer" is a most valuable player for the Cowboys, leading the team in sacks and possibly even culture. And in addition to a new honor, Parsons also is revealing a secret to his...
Lamar Jackson Back At Practice, Ravens Not Worried About Psyche
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was back at practice on Thursday after leaving the previous day with a quad injury. Jackson has also missed practice time with an illness and hip injury but he has played every snap in the games this season. Coach John Harbaugh dismissed the...
Patriots Surrender Two Straight Josh Allen TDs, Trail Bills
FOXBORO — Following a bit of rookie magic, the New England Patriots once again find themselves in a deficit to their bitter division rivals. On a chilly night in the northeast, the New England Patriots are embroiled in a pivotal battle with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
John Elway’s Last Draft as GM Has Helped Torpedo 2022 Broncos
Each week, the Denver Broncos spiral deeper into the abyss that has become the losing culture in the Mile High City for over a half-decade. This Sunday, the 3-8 Broncos travel for a matchup against the 7-4 Baltimore Ravens, who are eight-point favorites in Week 13. While the Broncos limp...
Pitt opens ACC play on 4-game winning streak
Coming off a 29-point win over Northwestern hitting 14 threes, the Panthers with a hot offense, open conference play Friday at NC State at 7p on 93.7 The Fan
NBA Fines Draymond Green For Interaction With Fan
The NBA announced on Thursday evening that Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green had been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan. The incident occurred with 11:20 remaining in the fourth quarter of Golden State's loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday. Green is no stranger to disciplinary action...
