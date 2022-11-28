Former TN House Speaker comes face-to-face with burglar of Belle Meade home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Former Tennessee Speaker of the House, Beth Harwell, chased after a man who was reportedly burglarizing her Belle Meade home on Nov. 10.

Harwell, also on the board of directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority, told News 2 she returned from a board meeting and noticed a strange dark Ford Bronco in her driveway. Then, she saw a man exit her house and get into the car.

“At that point the adrenaline kind of kicked in, and I thought, ‘I’m going to chase this guy because I know what he’s done. He’s stolen from us,'” Harwell said.

Harwell followed the suspect from West Tyne Drive to Linwood Avenue where she pulled up next to him and made eye contact. Then, she called Belle Meade police.

Officers quickly learned the dark Bronco the suspect used to drive to Harwell’s home had been stolen out of Antioch earlier that morning.

The theft was caught on surveillance video, and Belle Meade city cameras showed the suspect driving to Harwell’s house.

“Quite frankly I was angry,” Harwell said. “Angry that he had the audacity to come into someone’s home at 1:30 in the afternoon.”

The thief stole a pearl necklace worth $3,000, according to the police report, and two of Harwell’s great grandfather’s watches.

While police believe Harwell’s home may have been “scoped out” and targeted, she told News 2 this situation should be a lesson learned for everyone.

“You live thinking you live in a nice area of town, but the reality is they case places like this, so I don’t think anyone is completely safe,” she said.

The owner of the Ford Bronco has issued a $500 reward for the return of her car.

If you have any information, call Belle Meade police at (615) 297-6041 .

