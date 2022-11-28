Jenna Bush Hager’s Book Club Is a Favorite Among ‘Today’ Viewers! See Her Reading List

Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager loves to read! The Today host is always sharing her favorite books with viewers at home and encouraging others to immerse themselves in some of her most-loved stories. Her reading list is full of New York Times bestsellers and some out-of-the-box picks.

Reading has always been a huge part of Jenna’s daily routine. After all, her mother, Laura Bush, worked as a librarian after college before marrying George W. Bush in 1977. Throughout her husband’s presidency, the former first lady was dedicated to supporting childhood literacy causes and education initiatives.

Jenna went on to pursue a career as an educator while her family lived in the White House. She inherited her mom’s love for books and advocated for her late grandmother Barbara Bush’s Foundation for Family Literacy. The NBC star started her own book club on Today in March 2019 and recommends a book to fans each month, along with many reasons why she chose it.

During a May 2020 episode of the program, Jenna revealed that sharing her reading list has been one of her “favorite parts” of the job. The Texas native got emotional explaining that her “only regret” about the reading initiative was that her grandmother “wasn’t here to see it.” Barbara died in April 2018 at the age of 92.

Jenna keeps her grandmother’s legacy alive by continuing to follow her passion for reading. The talk show host has authored several books of her own, including Everything Beautiful in Its Time and Ana’s Story: A Journey of Hope. She has made a ton of great book club picks over the years, influencing herself to set out on a new reading goal in January 2022.

“I have a goal to read a lot of books this year,” Jenna said during an episode of Today at the time. “I want to read at least 100. I’ve never counted the books that I’ve read before. I’m pretty sure I read close to that last year. I think I did. I think I read about two a week.”

She went on to say that she planned to read the Harry Potter series with her kids. The TV personality shares her three children, Mila, Poppy and Hal, with her husband, Henry Hager. The businessman also enjoys reading, something their kiddos are becoming more interested in doing too.

“My husband and I read every single night,” Jenna told Yahoo! Life in October 2022. “So that’s what my kids see — they see us in bed reading, and so it’s something they want to do too.”

Keep scrolling to see the books on Jenna’s reading list.