ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Jenna Bush Hager’s Book Club Is a Favorite Among ‘Today’ Viewers! See Her Reading List

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZQbs_0jQG77Uw00

Former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager loves to read! The Today host is always sharing her favorite books with viewers at home and encouraging others to immerse themselves in some of her most-loved stories. Her reading list is full of New York Times bestsellers and some out-of-the-box picks.

Reading has always been a huge part of Jenna’s daily routine. After all, her mother, Laura Bush, worked as a librarian after college before marrying George W. Bush in 1977. Throughout her husband’s presidency, the former first lady was dedicated to supporting childhood literacy causes and education initiatives.

Jenna went on to pursue a career as an educator while her family lived in the White House. She inherited her mom’s love for books and advocated for her late grandmother Barbara Bush’s Foundation for Family Literacy. The NBC star started her own book club on Today in March 2019 and recommends a book to fans each month, along with many reasons why she chose it.

During a May 2020 episode of the program, Jenna revealed that sharing her reading list has been one of her “favorite parts” of the job. The Texas native got emotional explaining that her “only regret” about the reading initiative was that her grandmother “wasn’t here to see it.” Barbara died in April 2018 at the age of 92.

Jenna keeps her grandmother’s legacy alive by continuing to follow her passion for reading. The talk show host has authored several books of her own, including Everything Beautiful in Its Time and Ana’s Story: A Journey of Hope. She has made a ton of great book club picks over the years, influencing herself to set out on a new reading goal in January 2022.

“I have a goal to read a lot of books this year,” Jenna said during an episode of Today at the time. “I want to read at least 100. I’ve never counted the books that I’ve read before. I’m pretty sure I read close to that last year. I think I did. I think I read about two a week.”

She went on to say that she planned to read the Harry Potter series with her kids. The TV personality shares her three children, Mila, Poppy and Hal, with her husband, Henry Hager. The businessman also enjoys reading, something their kiddos are becoming more interested in doing too.

“My husband and I read every single night,” Jenna told Yahoo! Life in October 2022. “So that’s what my kids see — they see us in bed reading, and so it’s something they want to do too.”

Keep scrolling to see the books on Jenna’s reading list.

Comments / 2

Related
TODAY.com

5 of Jenna Bush Hager's favorite mystery novels, beyond 'The Cloisters'

The November 2022 Read with Jenna pick “The Cloisters” is only the second mystery book to make it into Jenna Bush Hager's book club. If you’re wondering if Jenna is simply mystery-averse, think again. “I am a mystery enthusiast so much that 'The Cloisters' is only the...
Page Six

Jenna Bush Hager admits she went commando at dinner with King Charles

Commando with the King. Jenna Bush Hager divulged that she didn’t wear underwear at dinner with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla the night before his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died. The “Today with Hoda and Jenna” host – who was recently exposed for “never wearing underwear” – shook her head when asked her if she had “undies” on that night. “My dress – it was a beautiful, tight dress, it would’ve shown!” Bush Hager, 41, told host Andy Cohen on Tuesday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” Bush Hager, Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, dined together at the Dumfries...
New York Post

Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
HollywoodLife

Marla Maples Stuns In Lavender Gown At Daughter Tiffany Trump’s Wedding: See Her Dress

Marla Maples almost stole the show at her own daughter’s wedding! The 59-year-old former dancer looked absolutely fabulous as the mother-of-the-bride at Tiffany Trump‘s wedding to Michael Boulos on Saturday, Nov. 12. Marla, who shares Tiffany with her ex Donald Trump, arrived at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, FL wearing a lavender gown by Elie Saab in photos obtained by PEOPLE magazine. “It’s a Lebanese American wedding, so we were so happy to have Elie Saab create the magic,” Marla said to the publication, revealing that Tiffany’s dress was also by the designer who is Lebanese. Both dresses served as a node to Michael’s heritage, who is both Lebanese and French but grew up in Lagos, Nigeria.
PALM BEACH, FL
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Reveals Malia & Sasha Rented 1st Apartment & Slept On The Floor

Michelle Obama, 58, gave readers some pretty private details about her daughters, Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, first apartment in Los Angeles in her new book, The Light We Carry. The former first lady wrote about how proud she was and revealed how her daughters shopped on a budget. “They’d done a nice job with it [the apartment], having poked around yard sales and shopped at a nearby IKEA, watching their budget. They were sleeping on box springs and mattresses with no bed frame, but they’d found some pretty bedspreads to cover it all,” she wrote. “They’d picked up a set of quirky end tables at a flea market. They had a dining room table, though hadn’t yet found affordable chairs.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump ‘Upgraded’ Engagement Ring With Larger Diamonds Worth $1.5M For Wedding

Tiffany Trump, 29, upgraded her gorgeous diamond engagement ring for an even bigger one just in time for her wedding last weekend, according to Daily Mail. The daughter of Donald Trump, who exchanged vows with Michael Boulos at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, flashed the incredible piece of jewelry in addition to her sparkly white Elie Saab wedding dress during the festivities. It has an estimated worth of a whopping $1.3 million, the outlet reported, and she also wore drop earrings that apparently had a weight of 20 carats of diamonds.
PALM BEACH, FL
OK! Magazine

King Charles 'Had No Idea' Meghan Markle Was Biracial When She & Prince Harry Started Dating: Book

King Charles didn't seem to know anything about Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle when they first began dating. "After returning from Botswana that fall, Harry introduced Meghan to his father and Camilla. The Prince of Wales found the young American actress — who bore a passing resemblance to Kate's sister, Pippa — 'completely charming, absolutely delightful,'" Christopher Andersen's book The King: The Life of Charles III reads.
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump’s Wedding Dress: See Bejeweled Gown She Wore Down The Aisle At Mar-A-Lago

Tiffany Trump looked absolutely stunning in her wedding dress at her over-the-top nuptials on Saturday, Nov. 12! The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples wed her billionaire heir beau Michael Boulos at her father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL. The gown was a bejeweled, floor length Elie Saab mermaid dress, with long sleeves and a scoop neckline.
PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award

The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
NBC News

The best books and reading gifts for your favorite bookworm in 2022

Whether they love spending weekends at a local bookstore or have downtime on their commute, everyone can benefit from more books. Not only are they a great way to enrich your knowledge, they’re also easy to take along with you, regardless if it’s the traditional paperback or an e-reader. What’s more, a good book is not only a thoughtful gift but a thought-provoking one. Books have the power to change your outlook, attitude and life — all just within a packet of pages.
The Independent

Ivanka Trump posts unedited photo from Tiffany’s wedding after cropping out Kimberly Guilfoyle: ‘Savage’

Ivanka Trump has sparked criticism and amusement after she appeared to crop Kimberly Guilfoyle out of a photo taken during Tiffany Trump’s wedding. On Sunday, Ivanka shared an Instagram album of photos taken during sister Tiffany’s weekend nuptials to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach, Florida, estate owned by former president Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

65K+
Followers
2K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy