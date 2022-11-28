ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AL

wbrc.com

Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Two dead, damages reported in Black Belt after storms hit

Two are dead and others are injured in Montgomery County after a round of severe storms occurred overnight that also caused damages in Greene and Hale counties. According to AL.com, a tornado is believed to have touched down around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The two victims were a 39-year-old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Severe weather possible 3 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Wednesday

The Black Belt region remains under a risk of severe weather, with the timeframe being between 3 p.m. today and 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Choctaw, Sumter and part of Greene counties are under an enhanced risk in which tornados and damaging winds up to 70 mph are possible, as well as ping pong-sized hail.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma council debates ways to raise $3.7M to pave downtown roads, buy buses

The City of Selma is trying to gather the money for a major downtown street revitalization project. The project calls for repaving downtown’s seven busiest streets – Alabama Avenue, Selma Avenue, Lauderdale Street, Water Avenue, Franklin Street, Washington Street and Church Street – and upgrading traffic signals and striping at a cost $1,545,625.
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

400 trees given away in a half hour in Valley Grande tree project

The tree giveaway at Valley Grande Walking Trail Tuesday was a tremendous success - and it only took a half hour. Doug Buster of the Cemetery Preservation Group, one of the groups sponsoring the giveaway, said, "We started with 400 trees. The forestry people from the state, the Arbor Day Foundation, people from International Paper, were all there helping. None of them had seen anything like it as far as the response. We had over 200 people show up and all 400 trees were gone in about 35 minutes."
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Legal Notices, December 1, 2022

Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ollie Mcconnell Unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., its successors and assigns dated April 8, 2005; said mortgage being recorded on May 6, 2005, in Book 1316, Page 364 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust, Series INABS 2005-B, Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series INABS 2005-B by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1540, Page 282 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Cold Case Re-Opened for Death of Lowndes County Man

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers needs your help with solving a 2021 cold case. On the night of January 18, 2021 around 9pm, 23-year-old Markeazz Umbray Holcombe was found deceased inside his 2021 White Honda Accord Crosstour from a gun shot wound. The victim and his car were found in a ditch on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive in White Hall, Alabama.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Outdoors Special Section 2022 highlights the Black Belt

The Selma Sun has released its third annual Outdoors Special Section that this year highlights the important ecotourism element of the Black Belt of Alabama that you can read here. The outdoors' beauty provides a gorgeous landscape that adds to our quality of life in Dallas County and the Black...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Schedule for Selma's City of Lights Christmas parade

11 a.m. - Traditional Day Parade on Water Avenue and Broad Street. 12 p.m. - Cocoa, Cookies and Selfies with Santa at Songs of Selma James Perkins Jr. Park. "Selma High and Southside" Special Feature Stillman College Band. Polar Express Train Station. Santa's Vendor Shoppe. Changing the Pattern Exhibition. Play...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

5th Annual Christmas on the Square in Sumter County is this Sunday

The 5th Annual Christmas on the Square in Sumter County is scheduled for this Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. There will be a merchant tree contest, photos with Santa, live entertainment and local vendors. The event will take place at Courthouse Square in downtown Livingston and is presented by...
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Demopolis Post Office deliver Thanksgiving dinners to families

Employees from the Demopolis Post Office delivered food to several families during the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Demopolis Times, Vowell’s Marketplace prepared the meals with the help of local businesses. Post Master Yolanda Spears expressed her gratefulness for the work of the employees and said that the Demopolis,...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
selmasun.com

December 1st Saturday Selma event coming up this weekend

The December 1st Saturday Selma event is coming up on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. The event will be in conjunction with the City of Lights Christmas parade, which is slated to take place at 11 a.m. There will be food trucks from Sweet Advantages, Ynot, and Tally-Ho Street Kitchen,...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

National AIDS Memorial Quilt initiative coming to Selma on Saturday

A national AIDS memorial quilt initiative is coming to Selma this weekend. “Change the Pattern," a multi-city initiative issuing a call to action addressing HIV in Black, Brown, and LGBTQ+ communities in the South, arrives in Selma on Christmas parade day on Dec. 3. Organizers spoke to The Selma Sun...
SELMA, AL

