wbrc.com
Tuesday night storms cause damage in parts of Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After storms moved through Central Alabama Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, some damage reports came in from around the state. In Greene County, damage was reported in Eutaw at the Sagewood Apartments. Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson told WBRC there are no reports of injuries in...
selmasun.com
Two dead, damages reported in Black Belt after storms hit
Two are dead and others are injured in Montgomery County after a round of severe storms occurred overnight that also caused damages in Greene and Hale counties. According to AL.com, a tornado is believed to have touched down around 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The two victims were a 39-year-old...
selmasun.com
Severe weather possible 3 p.m. today to 8 a.m. Wednesday
The Black Belt region remains under a risk of severe weather, with the timeframe being between 3 p.m. today and 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Choctaw, Sumter and part of Greene counties are under an enhanced risk in which tornados and damaging winds up to 70 mph are possible, as well as ping pong-sized hail.
selmasun.com
Selma council debates ways to raise $3.7M to pave downtown roads, buy buses
The City of Selma is trying to gather the money for a major downtown street revitalization project. The project calls for repaving downtown’s seven busiest streets – Alabama Avenue, Selma Avenue, Lauderdale Street, Water Avenue, Franklin Street, Washington Street and Church Street – and upgrading traffic signals and striping at a cost $1,545,625.
selmasun.com
400 trees given away in a half hour in Valley Grande tree project
The tree giveaway at Valley Grande Walking Trail Tuesday was a tremendous success - and it only took a half hour. Doug Buster of the Cemetery Preservation Group, one of the groups sponsoring the giveaway, said, "We started with 400 trees. The forestry people from the state, the Arbor Day Foundation, people from International Paper, were all there helping. None of them had seen anything like it as far as the response. We had over 200 people show up and all 400 trees were gone in about 35 minutes."
selmasun.com
Legal Notices, December 1, 2022
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Ollie Mcconnell Unmarried to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for IndyMac Bank, F.S.B., its successors and assigns dated April 8, 2005; said mortgage being recorded on May 6, 2005, in Book 1316, Page 364 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Trust, Series INABS 2005-B, Home Equity Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series INABS 2005-B by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1540, Page 282 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
alabamanews.net
Cold Case Re-Opened for Death of Lowndes County Man
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers needs your help with solving a 2021 cold case. On the night of January 18, 2021 around 9pm, 23-year-old Markeazz Umbray Holcombe was found deceased inside his 2021 White Honda Accord Crosstour from a gun shot wound. The victim and his car were found in a ditch on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive in White Hall, Alabama.
selmasun.com
Outdoors Special Section 2022 highlights the Black Belt
The Selma Sun has released its third annual Outdoors Special Section that this year highlights the important ecotourism element of the Black Belt of Alabama that you can read here. The outdoors' beauty provides a gorgeous landscape that adds to our quality of life in Dallas County and the Black...
selmasun.com
Schedule for Selma's City of Lights Christmas parade
11 a.m. - Traditional Day Parade on Water Avenue and Broad Street. 12 p.m. - Cocoa, Cookies and Selfies with Santa at Songs of Selma James Perkins Jr. Park. "Selma High and Southside" Special Feature Stillman College Band. Polar Express Train Station. Santa's Vendor Shoppe. Changing the Pattern Exhibition. Play...
selmasun.com
5th Annual Christmas on the Square in Sumter County is this Sunday
The 5th Annual Christmas on the Square in Sumter County is scheduled for this Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. There will be a merchant tree contest, photos with Santa, live entertainment and local vendors. The event will take place at Courthouse Square in downtown Livingston and is presented by...
selmasun.com
Pine Hill police chief releases details about drive-by shooting; 9 year old sister survives unharmed
Pine Hill Police Chief Nikisha C. Gailes released more information about the drive-by shooting that killed a teen girl and injured her brother with their 9 year old sister watching unharmed in the car. Gailes said in a statement that ran in the Wilcox Progressive Era on Thursday that 911...
Alabama man ejected, killed when Mustang overturns in highway wreck
An Alabama man died from injuries in a single-vehicle crash that occurred a few minutes after Thanksgiving Day. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Rickey T. Smith, 26, of Valley Grande, was critically injured when the 2018 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Smith, who was...
selmasun.com
Demopolis Post Office deliver Thanksgiving dinners to families
Employees from the Demopolis Post Office delivered food to several families during the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Demopolis Times, Vowell’s Marketplace prepared the meals with the help of local businesses. Post Master Yolanda Spears expressed her gratefulness for the work of the employees and said that the Demopolis,...
Alabama man dies after multi-car accident on Thanksgiving Day
An Alabama man has died after a Thanksgiving night wreck, Alabama state trooper said. The multi-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:05 p.m. Thursday and claimed the life of a Pelham, Alabama, man. Stuart J. Norwood Jr., 53, was fatally injured when the 2013 Dodge Durango, in which he was a...
selmasun.com
Selma Redevelopment Authority makes plans for coming year, including elections and façade grants
The Selma Redevelopment Authority is getting down to business. With the recent appointment of a full board, the SRA moved forward at its Nov. 17 meeting at Trustmark Bank with plans for the election of officers, a budget, board member training, completion of conflict-of-interest forms and façade grant applications.
wbrc.com
Bessemer Police searching for multiple suspects after string of car burglaries leaves 10 windows smashed
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are searching for the driver a four door silver sedan They believe is attached to a string of vehicle break-ins from the Greenwood area last week. “Overall, we are pretty high as far as car break-ins go,” Lt. Christian Clemons with Bessemer PD said....
selmasun.com
December 1st Saturday Selma event coming up this weekend
The December 1st Saturday Selma event is coming up on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. The event will be in conjunction with the City of Lights Christmas parade, which is slated to take place at 11 a.m. There will be food trucks from Sweet Advantages, Ynot, and Tally-Ho Street Kitchen,...
UPDATE: Woman Arrested for Friday Stabbing in Tuscaloosa County, Shooting Victim Admits Negligence
Two investigations are wrapping up after police in Tuscaloosa County responded to a stabbing and a separate and unrelated shooting Friday afternoon. Although the incidents took place less than two miles apart and within hours of one another Friday, they are not connected. In the stabbing, police said 32-year-old Jamira...
Alabama player removes name from transfer portal
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson will enter the transfer portal. The post Alabama player removes name from transfer portal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
selmasun.com
National AIDS Memorial Quilt initiative coming to Selma on Saturday
A national AIDS memorial quilt initiative is coming to Selma this weekend. “Change the Pattern," a multi-city initiative issuing a call to action addressing HIV in Black, Brown, and LGBTQ+ communities in the South, arrives in Selma on Christmas parade day on Dec. 3. Organizers spoke to The Selma Sun...
