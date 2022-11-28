LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is scheduled to conduct two follow-up crash investigations on Friday, December 2nd. The unit will start its investigations at 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound main lanes of the 2100 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. This is in reference to LPD case number 22-41877. All eastbound traffic will be forced to take the Avenue Q exit and the eastbound on-ramp from University Avenue will be closed. This investigation is expected to last until around 10:00 a.m.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO