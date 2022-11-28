Read full article on original website
2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
One person injured in East Lubbock house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in an East Lubbock house fire Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched at 2:01 p.m. and arrived at the home near East 7th and Walnut four minutes later. Firefighters found one person inside the home, whom they were able to get out....
LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is scheduled to conduct two follow-up crash investigations on Friday, December 2nd. The unit will start its investigations at 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound main lanes of the 2100 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. This is in reference to LPD case number 22-41877. All eastbound traffic will be forced to take the Avenue Q exit and the eastbound on-ramp from University Avenue will be closed. This investigation is expected to last until around 10:00 a.m.
Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The police report detailing events surrounding the fatal stabbing of Ruben Garcia last Friday has been made available as Metro continues to investigate the incident. According to the police report, officers responded to the 5500 block of Amherst Street around 2:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance....
Woman ‘squared up’ to fight owner inside Lubbock home, charged with burglary
A woman was arrested after a fist fight during a burglary at a Lubbock home, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Lubbock Police Department received a call at 8.33 PM on Thursday regarding a collision between a truck and an SUV. The multi-vehicle accident took place on University Avenue on the 46th.
UPDATED: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. According to the police report, officers responded to a check subject call involving squatters in an apartment in the 2300 block of 51st Street just after 9 p.m. Matthew Plank, 44, was in his vehicle as officers approached the apartment and began reversing out of a parking space. Plank then stopped the vehicle, placed it in drive, and began making his way towards an officer at a “high rate of speed.
Thursday morning top stories: US 84 back open after hazmat called to semi rollover crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock police say they found the vehicle that hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Ave. U. Investigators have not said who was driving the vehicle that hit Jamil Wilson who died at the scene. Uvalde CISD sued for...
Meadow student, Hereford woman dead, four others injured in Lamb Co. head-on crash
LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Hereford woman and an 8-year-old girl were killed in a head-on collision in Lamb County on Thanksgiving Day. Investigators say a mid-size SUV driven by Ma De La Luz Villarreal, 55, of Hereford, was struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 385, about eight miles south of Springlake.
LPD names motorcycle rider seriously hurt in East Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update after a motorcycle driver was seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday afternoon at Idalou Road and East Loop 289. LPD identified the motorcycle driver as Billy Davidson, 61. According to police, Davidson was ejected after the motorcycle left the road and traveled into a median. […]
Vehicle in deadly hit-and-run located, LPD said no arrests yet
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department provided an update Wednesday on a pedestrian hit-and-run crash from Tuesday morning that left 33-year-old Jamil Wilson dead. According to LPD, the vehicle that fled the scene was located. Police said all occupants of the vehicle were identified, and no arrests were made yet. LPD was initially called […]
Nearly $10K in value stolen in Lubbock CBD store burglary, owner asking for public’s help
A burglary overnight Thursday left one small business owner in Lubbock frustrated and she's asking for the public's help in identifying who is responsible.
Fundraiser set up for man killed in stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fundraiser has been set up for the family of Ruben Garcia, who was killed in a stabbing on Friday. The organizer of the GoFundMe stated the money would contribute to funeral expenses. Those who wish to donate can do so here. “Ruben was a very...
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting near a South Lubbock Walmart Sunday night. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired called at the Walmart near 114th Street and Quaker Ave. One person was found with serious but non-life threatening injuries and...
CBD American Shaman of Lubbock store burglarized twice, 90 minutes apart
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The owner of CBD American Shaman of Lubbock at 82nd and Indiana is hoping the community can help identify the person who broke into their shop early Thursday morning. This is the second burglary in the past three years. The surveillance cameras show a person wearing...
1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was moderately injured in an overnight shooting in Northeast Lubbock. LPD responded to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. on Sunday near the East Bates Street and North Ironwood Avenue area. Police say one person was moderately injured. No word on arrests as...
West Texas felon hired to hit the roads after 31 years behind bars
LUBBOCK, Texas — After 31 years behind bars, Johnny Rey is out on parole and trying to start fresh with a new trucking job. When we spoke to Rey on Oct. 4, he was signed up for the commercial driver’s license (CDL) course at South Plains College. “I can just get out there, drive, and […]
