Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

2 arrested after shots fired at Hockley Co. deputies during chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two men have been arrested and charged after a high-speed chase with Hockley County deputies and other law enforcement agencies that started Thursday night around 10 p.m. During the chase, Hockley County officials say shots were fired at the deputies. The Levelland Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) assisted in the arrests.
LEVELLAND, TX
fox34.com

One person injured in East Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured in an East Lubbock house fire Friday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched at 2:01 p.m. and arrived at the home near East 7th and Walnut four minutes later. Firefighters found one person inside the home, whom they were able to get out....
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LPD conducting follow-up crash investigations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is scheduled to conduct two follow-up crash investigations on Friday, December 2nd. The unit will start its investigations at 8:30 a.m. in the eastbound main lanes of the 2100 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. This is in reference to LPD case number 22-41877. All eastbound traffic will be forced to take the Avenue Q exit and the eastbound on-ramp from University Avenue will be closed. This investigation is expected to last until around 10:00 a.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police report reveals new details about fatal Friday morning stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The police report detailing events surrounding the fatal stabbing of Ruben Garcia last Friday has been made available as Metro continues to investigate the incident. According to the police report, officers responded to the 5500 block of Amherst Street around 2:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance....
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: Suspect named in officer-involved crash in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night. According to the police report, officers responded to a check subject call involving squatters in an apartment in the 2300 block of 51st Street just after 9 p.m. Matthew Plank, 44, was in his vehicle as officers approached the apartment and began reversing out of a parking space. Plank then stopped the vehicle, placed it in drive, and began making his way towards an officer at a “high rate of speed.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Marsha Sharp Freeway early Tuesday morning. Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries at 1:12 a.m. in the 2100 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway. Police have found during the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Fundraiser set up for man killed in stabbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A fundraiser has been set up for the family of Ruben Garcia, who was killed in a stabbing on Friday. The organizer of the GoFundMe stated the money would contribute to funeral expenses. Those who wish to donate can do so here. “Ruben was a very...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting near a South Lubbock Walmart Sunday night. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired called at the Walmart near 114th Street and Quaker Ave. One person was found with serious but non-life threatening injuries and...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was moderately injured in an overnight shooting in Northeast Lubbock. LPD responded to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. on Sunday near the East Bates Street and North Ironwood Avenue area. Police say one person was moderately injured. No word on arrests as...
LUBBOCK, TX

