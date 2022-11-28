A drier/cooler northerly wind will develop across the region today behind the departing storm system. Temperatures will slowly cool back into the mid-60s this afternoon. Much cooler tonight across the forecast area with interior south Mississippi cooling off into the lower and middle 30s. Elsewhere, upper 30s to lower 40s expected respectively as the cold Canadian airmass continues to advect into the region. Tonight shouldn’t be the best of radiational cooling nights across the region as winds remain somewhat elevated so at least it doesn’t get as cold as it would otherwise.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO