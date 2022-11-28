Read full article on original website
Related
wxxv25.com
City of D’Iberville getting ready for annual Christmas celebration
D’Iberville is getting ready for their own annual Christmas celebration this holiday season. The celebration begins at noon on Saturday with Santa’s workshop. Kids will be able to write letters to the Big Man himself as well as craft ornaments for home. At 4, the annual parade will...
wxxv25.com
D’Iberville Elementary holds food drive to give back to Chamber of Commerce
D’Iberville Elementary School hosted a canned food drive so people could donate items to the D’Iberville St. Martin Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas baskets. Today, the students helped pack up all the canned goods they’ve collected over the past month and loaded them on a truck. They collected 800 cans to fill baskets for 100 families in need.
wxxv25.com
Giving Tuesday an opportunity to help others, organizations
The biggest celebration of generosity is today. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. People take part in Giving Tuesday by giving money, volunteering, paying it forward to others and much more. It’s a chance for...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Power crews off to help in Alabama
Mississippi Power is sending a storm team to Alabama to help with recovery efforts after severe weather. Spokesman Jeff Shepard said a team of 75 lineman, engineers, and support staff left this morning to help. Crews from the Coast are headed to Mobile while crews from the Pine Belt and...
wxxv25.com
11/30 – Rob Knight’s “Sunny, Cool & Windy” Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
A drier/cooler northerly wind will develop across the region today behind the departing storm system. Temperatures will slowly cool back into the mid-60s this afternoon. Much cooler tonight across the forecast area with interior south Mississippi cooling off into the lower and middle 30s. Elsewhere, upper 30s to lower 40s expected respectively as the cold Canadian airmass continues to advect into the region. Tonight shouldn’t be the best of radiational cooling nights across the region as winds remain somewhat elevated so at least it doesn’t get as cold as it would otherwise.
wxxv25.com
11/29 – Rob Knight’s “SEVERE WEATHER POTENTIAL” Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
A SEVERE THREAT WILL BE IN THE AREA this afternoon and overnight…. There is now a slight risk for severe storms capable of producing damaging winds, tornadoes and hail along and north of the I-10/12 corridor this afternoon through the overnight hours. There is a slight risk for excessive rainfall across southern Mississippi and a marginal risk further south across southeast Louisiana due to the rich moisture these storms will be fueled by which will allow rainfall rates of 1-3″ an hour that could result in localized flooding.
wxxv25.com
Powerball winning numbers for November 30th, 2022
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs QB Bray Hubbard receives 6A Mr. Football Award
For the first time in the seven-year history of the Mr. Football Awards in Mississippi, two players from the six coastal counties are being honored in the same season. For the first time in those seven years, we have a two-time winner in the 6A ranks. This morning, Ocean Springs...
Comments / 0