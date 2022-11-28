ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

Breezy but warmer Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The wind will pick up again tomorrow but this time they will be warm winds. With plenty of sunshine temperatures should get into the upper 40s and possibly 50. Some rain is possible Friday night late but the weekend should be mainly dry with high temperatures in the 40s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Cold weather will not last

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - It did not take long to go from mild conditions to windy and cold conditions. A cold front has brought more than a 20° temperature drop to our region. Temperatures tonight will drop back to the 20s and the first day of December will bring highs only near freezing. By Friday into the weekend, temperatures will jump back into the 40s for highs and the potential to get a 50° day into early next week.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Finalist to win $150,000 to locate business in southeast FW

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Project Activate SouthEast (PASE) Fort Wayne is holding its final pitch competition Saturday, Dec. 3. According to PASE officials, the program encourages entrepreneurs to locate their business in the southeast side of Fort Wayne. The program’s five finalists will be presenting their...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Summity City Music Threatre creates new Christmas tradition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Summit City Music Theatre says they are beginning a new Christmas tradition in Fort Wayne. The group is putting on the first annual production of A Christmas Carol at Salomon Farm Park. The production is set in the Old Barn at Salomon...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Crumbl Cookies prepares for grand opening, possible expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The wait is nearly over for an upcoming cookie shop prepared to make its mark in Fort Wayne. Crumbl Cookies will be located at Orchard Crossing across from Jefferson Pointe and plans to have its grand opening Friday, Dec. 9. The shop offers a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne’s Smith, Deng to represent U.S. in figure skating finals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club announces their Junior Pairs team will advance to finals. Cayla Smith and Andy Deng, along with Coach Alena Lunin of Fort Wayne, will represent the United States at the Figure skating Grand Prix Finals competition in Torino, Italy. This...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

People sick with the flu struggling to find Tamiflu

AUBURN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - With flu season beginning to rear its ugly head, people are running into a major issue: a shortage in Tamiflu. DeKalb County Health Officer, Dr. Mark Souder, says Tamiflu can make a big difference in how people feel when they have the flu.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

CORONER: Death on I-469 determined to be suicide

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death in the pedestrian versus a FedEx semi-trailer crash to be a suicide. Thursday, Dec. 1, police officers responded to a crash on eastbound I-469, between the Maplecrest and Maysville Road exits. Officers on the...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Police investigate stabbing near Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police investigated a stabbing Thursday night near the intersection of Ewing and Brackenridge streets by Parkview Field that left one man in non life-threatening condition. Police responded to a call at approximately 7:02 p.m. regarding a battery in progress near the intersection. When police...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

3 vehicle crash snarls traffic at Lima and Till

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A crash involving three vehicles disrupted traffic Thursday morning at the intersection of Lima and Till in Fort Wayne. According to a police officer on the scene, two people were taken to a hospital as a result of the crash that took place after 7 a.m. Their conditions are not known.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Overnight shooting leaves one in life-threatening condition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police say they are investigating an overnight shooting. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Brooklyn Ave. around 11 Thursday evening. Police say a man called 911 claiming another man attacked him, and that he shot the man in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Crumbl Cookies announces grand opening date

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Crumbl Cookies announced their first Fort Wayne location will open its doors Dec. 9. The menu during the grand opening week will consist of six of the weekly rotating flavors. The weekly flavor drops will be announced every Sunday at 8 p.m. on Crumbl’s social media accounts, officials say.
FORT WAYNE, IN
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Fort Wayne, IN

Bordered by Ohio and Michigan and nicknamed the City of Churches, Fort Wayne the county seat of Allen County, with a 263,886 population as of the 2020 Census. Established in 1794 by the U.S. Army led by General Anthony Wayne, the city was named after him after the American Revolutionary War.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

After Dark Nightclub raises thousands of dollars for Club Q victims’ families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A local nightclub campaigned to raise thousands of dollars in support of Club Q following the mass shooting last month. After Dark Nightclub says they held a special performance that raised about $3,000 in support of the families and friends of victims that were impacted by the Club Q Nightclub shooting in Colorado Springs on Nov. 19.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/WNDU) - Documents have been released in the Delphi murders case, but questions about the evidence and how Abby Williams and Libby German died remain. Our reporting partners at WPTA in Fort Wayne spoke with IUPUI Professor and Director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program John Goodpaster. He is not connected to this case in any way, but he helped provide context into how police connected a bullet found at the murder scene to the suspect in this case.
FORT WAYNE, IN

