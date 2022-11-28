ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

US football player lauded for hugging heartbroken Iranian opponent

Team USA football player Antonee Robinson has been lauded after hugging Iranian opponent Ramin Rezian after the US beat Iran 1-0, booting the team out of the World Cup in Qatar and advancing the US to face the Netherlands in the round of 16. “Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places they’ve ever visited,” a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment thinktank, Karim Sadjadpour, tweeted on Wednesday morning after the Tuesday game. “It was a competitive and respectful game...
FOX Sports

Here's who the USA will face if it beats Iran

AL WAKRAH, Qatar - The outcome of Group A – and therefore the identity of the United States' potential round of 16 opponent – was inked on Tuesday, as the Netherlands and Senegal booked their qualification places. The Netherlands secured the top spot in the group at Al...
New York Post

Iran allegedly threatened World Cup players’ families ahead of US match

The Iranian government has reportedly threatened its national soccer team and the players’ families. The United States plays Iran on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. ET on Fox in a must-win game for the Americans to advance. Iran would move on to the knockout stage with a win or a tie. Iran has been facing persistent domestic protests for over two months, since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini (also known as Jina Amini) reportedly died in police custody after being arrested for improperly wearing her hijab. The Iranian soccer team has supported the protesters. Before the game against England, the soccer team stood silently for...
The Independent

Rainbow flags and ‘revealing’ outfits: Five things banned for fans at the Qatar World Cup

As soon as FIFA chose to award World Cup 2022 to Qatar way back in 2010, selecting its bid ahead of competing offers from the likes of the US, Japan and Australia, the tournament has been mired in controversy.The issues surrounding the tournament are well-documented, from accusations of bribery to the host’s poor human rights record and discriminatory laws to the deaths of migrant labourers in the construction of its stadiums.FIFA will have been relieved to see the football itself get underway and, by and large, the tournament itself has proven a success so far, with fears of crowd trouble...
KEYT

US, Iran fans mingle in Qatar ahead World Cup clash

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Smiling U.S. and Iranian fans are mingling and posing for photos outside a stadium in Doha ahead of a politically charged World Cup match. The atmosphere is generally festive though the political divisions among Iran fans are apparent outside Al Thumama Stadium, as they have been during previous Iran games during the tournament as pro-government fans confronted those expressing support for the anti-government protests across Iran. Dalia, an 18-year-old Iranian from the southern city of Ahvaz who attended the game with her parents, said Tuesday’s match had exposed divisions within her family between those still committed to supporting Iran’s national team and others who reject the players as tools of the government.
The Associated Press

Iran fans divided in World Cup match against US

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — While Iran’s national team faced the U.S. on the pitch, Iran’s politically divided fans faced each other in the stands. The World Cup match between Iran and the United States on Tuesday was charged with emotion among Iranian fans, some of whom had come to Qatar not only to support their team, but the protest movement back home. Like in Iran’s previous World Cup matches, government supporters tried to drown out protesters at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. Some fans backing the protest movement said government supporters sought to intimidate them by shoving camera phones in their faces. Shortly after the match, which the U.S. won 1-0, eliminating Iran from the tournament, scuffles erupted between Iranian protesters holding up portraits of outspoken former soccer player Ali Karimi, an icon of the protest movement, and a journalist from Iranian state-run media who was trying to film them. Security officials ultimately managed to separate them.
The Independent

Football-loving Iranians celebrate as ‘regime’ team goes out of World Cup

Instead of tears, there were cheers, fireworks, and dancing in the streets.Iran’s national team lost a tightly fought battle against the United States by 1-0 on Tuesday night, and subsequently crashed out of the World Cup. But for many Iranians, the defeat was cause for celebration. They were rooting against their own national team, which they view as an instrument of a clerical regime they have been battling in the streets since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini on 16 September.In Amini’s hometown of Saqqez, fireworks lit up the sky and residents poured onto the streets, honking their horns....
The Independent

Iranian man shot dead for celebrating country’s World Cup exit

An Iranian man has been shot dead by security forces, allegedly for celebrating his country’s exit at the Qatar World Cup, rights groups have said.Mehran Samak was killed after honking his car horn in the city of Bandar Anzali, a city north-west of Tehran, according to activists.In a macabre twist, it later transpired that the victim was a childhood friend of Iranian football player Saeid Ezatolahi, who played in the World Cup in Qatar and was in the team which lost to the USA on Tuesday, which confirmed Iran’s exit from the tournament.The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group confirmed...
Citrus County Chronicle

Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The last World Cup clash between the United States and Iran 24 years ago is considered one of the most politically charged matches in soccer history. Tuesday night's match in Qatar likely eclipsed it. The Americans prevailed 1-0 on the pitch, where no one mentioned...
New York Post

USMNT enters high-stakes World Cup clash versus Iran amid political backdrop

Gregg Berhalter, asked Monday about the stakes of the United States’ final group-stage match against Iran, responded with annoyance and acceptance.  “It’s interesting the way you asked [the question],” he said. “You’re saying it sounds kind of illogical to judge [four years on one game,] but we go ahead and ask it anyways, right? And that’s our business. Our job is that we’re gonna be judged on what we do at the World Cup. So that’s fine. We’ll deal with that.”  The only thing Berhalter got wrong was the length of time that Tuesday will be a referendum on. It’s not just...
The Hill

US defeats Iran in politically charged World Cup match

The U.S. men’s soccer team defeated Iran in Tuesday’s World Cup match, winning 1-0 and advancing to the knockout stage of the tournament amid heightened political tensions between the two nations. The U.S. won with a goal from midfielder Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute, allowing the American...
The Comeback

Iran players face brutal government reaction after brave protest

The Iranian national soccer team will be returning to Iran after they were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup by falling 1-0 to the United States in a thrilling match on Tuesday afternoon. But when the team returns to Iran, they will receive far from a hero’s welcome. In fact, they’ll likely be beaten. Read more... The post Iran players face brutal government reaction after brave protest appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

USMNT wrapped up in Iran social media debacle

The United States men's soccer team should be focused on the upcoming match against Iran on Tuesday seeing as it will have a major impact on the team's 2022 World Cup future. Instead, the focus over the last two days has been on whether the USMNT played a part in controversial social media posts involving Tuesday's opponent.
The Independent

Iranian authorities release two former national team football players after protest arrests

Iranian officials have released two former members of the national football team after they were arrested in connection with protests in the country earlier this month.Retired goalkeeper Parviz Boroumand was arrested for allegedly participating in protests in Tehran and was accused of damaging property.Voria Ghafouri was arrested for allegedly “insulting the national soccer team and propagandising against the government,” according to reports.Both men were released just hours before Iran was beaten 1-0 by the US at the World Cup to go crashing out of the tournament in Qatar. Iranian authorities gave no explanation for the release, according to The...
