Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Left Behind a Huge Fortune: Find Out Her Staggering Net Worth
Fleetwood Mac legend Christine McVie left behind a massive fortune following her death at age 79 from a brief illness, which was announced by her family on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” they said in a statement to the media. Keep reading to find out Christine’s net worth and how she earned money.
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Christine Brown Admits Kody Saying He ‘Wasn’t Attracted’ To Her Took The ‘Burden’ Out Of Leaving Him
Christine Brown revealed that one of the moments that lead her to split up from her husband of 27 years Kody was when he told her that he wasn’t attracted to her in an interview on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast, released on Friday, December 2. The Sister Wives star, 50, opened up about the issues that she and Kody, 53, were experiencing in the lead-up to their divorce, in the interview.
Violet Affleck Through the Years: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s Beautiful Eldest Child in Photos
Violet Affleck is the pride and joy of her actress mom, Jennifer Garner, and actor dad, Ben Affleck. She’s always been a studious child and teen, and yet looks so much like her stunning mother that fans have made comparisons to Jen for years as Violet has grown up.
Jennifer Garner Posed For A Rare Photo With Her Daughter Violet, And They Legit Look Like Twins
I love how they were twinning!
