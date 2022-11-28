Christine Brown revealed that one of the moments that lead her to split up from her husband of 27 years Kody was when he told her that he wasn’t attracted to her in an interview on the Reality Life With Kate Casey podcast, released on Friday, December 2. The Sister Wives star, 50, opened up about the issues that she and Kody, 53, were experiencing in the lead-up to their divorce, in the interview.

